No. 19 San Diego State banking on being better vs. BYU
No. 19 San Diego State has plenty of room for improvement when the Aztecs host BYU on Friday.
The Aztecs (1-0) rolled over visiting Cal State Fullerton 80-57 in the season opener on Monday. Coach Brian Dutcher wasn't satisfied with how San Diego State handled the ball or adjusted to the different looks that the Titans gave defensively.
"Teams switch things, they guard you in different ways," Dutcher said. "We have to continue to evolve and adapt to all the different ways people play us."
Dutcher said he grudgingly went deeper into his playbook against Cal State Fullerton than he preferred.
"I thought it helped us a little bit knowing where we were looking, but I don't want to do that, I want to run, I want to play free, and I want them to make better decisions on the break," Dutcher said. "I think that will come as the season goes on."
BYU (1-0) had a much closer season opener against Idaho State than the Aztecs had against Cal State Fullerton.
Spencer Johnson made a step-back 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to put the Cougars ahead and they held on for a 60-56 win on Monday night.
Johnson is in his third season with BYU and his first as a starter.
"What most people don't know is that moment has been 10 years in the making," BYU coach Mark Pope said of Johnson's final shot. "He is so hungry to be a great player, and there was never a moment where he stopped pushing. so when you put all that work in, and get your first start in a game like this, you are ready."
BYU won the last two meetings against San Diego State.
Alex Barcello and Te'Jon Lucas were the top two scorers against the Aztecs last season, as well as the entire season, but they've expired their eligibility, leaving players like Johnson and Fousseyni Traore to carry the load.
Traore had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the win against Idaho State.
The Aztecs returned four starters this season and gained 5-foot-10 guard Darrion Trammell, a transfer from Seattle University and 6-9 forward Jaedon LeDee, who redshirted last year after spending the previous two seasons at TCU and his freshman year at Ohio State.
Trammell, who combined for 1,010 points the past two seasons at Seattle before transferring to San Diego State for his senior year, scored a team-high 18 points in his team debut against Cal State Fullerton, making 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
LeDee, who averaged 5.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 15.2 minutes in his most recent season for TCU in 2020-21, contributed 11 points off the bench in 18 minutes against the Titans.
"I think that's the thing we talk about all the time is our depth," Trammell said. "I think we can wear teams down. We have a very deep team. Everyone has their own thing that they do, but that's definitely going to carry us deep throughout the year."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|60.0 PPG
|46.0 RPG
|9.0 APG
|
|80.0 PPG
|35.0 RPG
|18.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|F. Traore
|1
|30
|15.0
|11.0
|3.0
|1.00
|1.00
|6.0
|55.6
|0.0
|55.6
|7
|4
|S. Johnson
|1
|27
|11.0
|6.0
|0.0
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|57.1
|100.0
|100.0
|1
|5
|G. George
|1
|32
|10.0
|8.0
|0.0
|2.00
|1.00
|5.0
|30.8
|33.3
|50.0
|2
|6
|R. Williams
|1
|22
|7.0
|4.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|4.0
|22.2
|50.0
|100.0
|0
|4
|D. Hall
|1
|18
|4.0
|0.0
|4.0
|2.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Robinson
|1
|22
|4.0
|2.0
|1.0
|2.00
|0.00
|0.0
|28.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|R. Saunders
|1
|8
|4.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|N. Waterman
|1
|18
|3.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.00
|2.00
|1.0
|25.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|1
|A. Ally Atiki
|1
|10
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|1
|T. Stewart
|1
|13
|0.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|3
|Total
|1
|0.0
|60.0
|46.0
|9.0
|12.00
|4.00
|23.0
|37.3
|18.8
|68.4
|13.0
|29.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Trammell
|1
|24
|18.0
|2.0
|1.0
|3.00
|0.00
|2.0
|85.7
|80.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|L. Butler
|1
|23
|11.0
|3.0
|6.0
|4.00
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|3
|J. LeDee
|1
|18
|11.0
|4.0
|3.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|44.4
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|3
|N. Mensah
|1
|23
|10.0
|6.0
|0.0
|1.00
|1.00
|0.0
|83.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|5
|M. Bradley
|1
|23
|8.0
|4.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|28.6
|0.0
|100.0
|2
|2
|A. Seiko
|1
|16
|6.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|M. Parrish
|1
|21
|5.0
|0.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|100.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|K. Johnson
|1
|17
|4.0
|3.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|25.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|3
|C. Alger
|1
|1
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Arop
|1
|10
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|M. Byrd
|1
|3
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Barnett
|1
|3
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|T. Broughton
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Broughton
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Johnson Jr.
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Saunders
|1
|9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|1
|0.0
|80.0
|35.0
|18.0
|12.00
|1.00
|12.0
|53.8
|44.4
|69.6
|5.0
|25.0
-
DET
BC0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
NH0
0126.5 O/U
+5
1:00pm
-
FLOCHR
JU0
0
2:00pm
-
DEL
AF0
0131 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
FRES
UCSB0
0131 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
TOL
UAB0
0156 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
MILL
MER0
0
5:30pm
-
BU
CONN0
0139.5 O/U
-19.5
6:00pm FS2
-
3HOU
JOES0
0133.5 O/U
+22
6:00pm CBSSN
-
HOW
GW0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
UL
HARV0
0143.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
HENDXC
CARK0
0
6:30pm
-
MSU
2GONZ0
0145 O/U
-11.5
6:30pm ESPN
-
SCUP
7DUKE0
0148 O/U
-27.5
6:30pm
-
MiaHam
STON0
0
6:31pm
-
ALLEN
UNCW0
0
7:00pm
-
BELM
FUR0
0144 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
BGSU
OAK0
0153.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
BRY
DART0
0147 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
NCST0
0138 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
CCSU
MAN0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
COC
1UNC0
0160 O/U
-20
7:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
SC0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSUB
UTAH0
0135 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
DUQ
4UK0
0143.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm SECN
-
FAU
MISS0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
UCF0
0144.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
HOFS0
0151 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
KENN
FLA0
0142 O/U
-19
7:00pm ESP+
-
KSU
CAL0
0133.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm PACN
-
LON
GMU0
0133.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
MCNS
TUL0
0150.5 O/U
-24
7:00pm ESP+
-
Maine-Fort Kent
ME0
0
7:00pm
-
METHOD
CCAR0
0
7:00pm
-
MSST
AKR0
0129.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
MTSM
COPP0
0137.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
UNCG
MIA0
0132 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNI
RICH0
0136 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
16NOVA
TEMP0
0135.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESPU
-
ODU
DREX0
0135 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
PEAY
PUR0
0144.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm BTN
-
SMU
24DAY0
0134.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
STFR
MINN0
0139.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm B1G+
-
USM
VAN0
0135.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
PITT0
0137 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STAN
WISC0
0135 O/U
-5
7:30pm FS1
-
ABIL
TA&M0
0141 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UAPB
OKLA0
0140.5 O/U
-29.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHST
STTHMN0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
COLO
GRAM0
0141.5 O/U
+16
8:00pm ESP+
-
FOR
10ARK0
0139 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
JNBW
ORU0
0
8:00pm
-
LAM
14TCU0
0135.5 O/U
-33
8:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
20ALA0
0147 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LCHI
UIC0
0138.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
MONT
XAV0
0143.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm FS2
-
NIU
NW0
0142 O/U
-17
8:00pm B1G+
-
NORF
5BAY0
0144.5 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PENN
MIZZ0
0150.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USF
15AUB0
0133.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXAMC
NCO0
0147 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
UTSA
TXCC0
0142 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
NCAT
IOWA0
0153 O/U
-24.5
8:01pm B1G+
-
ELON
ETSU0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
PRIN
NAVY0
0136 O/U
-1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
UGA
WAKE0
0143.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
BRAD
UTST0
0138 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
EMU
22MICH0
0143.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
FAMU
ORST0
0136.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm
-
MONM
18UVA0
0126.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP+
-
USA
NMEX0
0148.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
SOU
17ARIZ0
0156 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UMKC
23ILL0
0143.5 O/U
-23.5
9:00pm BTN
-
EWU
YALE0
0147.5 O/U
-3
9:30pm
-
SELA
COLST0
0147.5 O/U
-18.5
9:30pm
-
NJIT
CABP0
0136.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
PEP
CSUF0
0151 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
PRST
PORT0
0148.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
WIU
DEP0
0148 O/U
-15
10:00pm FS2
-
BYU
19SDSU0
0134.5 O/U
-10.5
10:30pm
-
LBSU
8UCLA0
0145 O/U
-19
11:00pm PACN
-
UCI
21ORE0
0137.5 O/U
-14
11:00pm
-
UNF
WASH0
0145.5 O/U
-12.5
11:00pm