Campbell facing steep odds against balanced NC State
NC State will look for another balanced performance when it hosts Campbell on Friday in Raleigh, N.C.
Five players scored in double figures for the Wolfpack (1-0) in a season-opening win over visiting Austin Peay on Monday.
Terquavion Smith scored 26 points with five assists and three 3-pointers in a 99-50 win against the Governors.
Jarkel Joiner, a transfer from Ole Miss, had 18 points and eight assists, while Jack Clark had 15 points and seven rebounds, D.J. Burns Jr. added 10 points and nine rebounds and Casey Morsell finished with 10 points to round out an efficient effort.
Smith withdrew from the NBA draft to return to the Wolfpack last spring after averaging 16.3 points. He also hit 96 3-pointers last season, becoming the first freshman to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference in made 3-pointers since Duke's J.J. Redick (95) in the 2002-03 season.
Smith's decision to return could make NC State's 11-21 record last year-- the program's first 20-loss season in its 110-year history -- a distant memory.
Leading 49-21 at halftime, the Wolfpack opened the second half on an 11-5 run to take a 60-26 lead on Smith's layup with 17:10 left in the game. The Wolfpack stretched their lead to 50 points when Ernest Ross dunked off a pass from Morsell with a little more than seven minutes left.
"It was important for us, as a team," Smith said. "We have a lot of players who play together and play for the front of the jersey and not the back."
Campbell is coming off a season-opening, 79-62 win over the visiting St. Augustine Falcons, a Division II school, on Monday in Buies Creek, N.C.
The Fighting Camels, who led by 17 points at halftime and by as many as 26 points in the second half, were paced by Jay Pal's 13 points and eight rebounds and Ricky Clemons' 13 points and seven rebounds.
Anthony Dell'Orso added 11 points and six boards for Campbell, which saw 12 players score. Jesus Carralero and Joshua Lusane had seven points apiece.
"That's definitely a good sign," Campbell coach Kevin McGeehan said. "The difference between the top and bottom of the depth chart is not that much. We need to get better, but I was pleased that we got so much contribution from so many different places."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Clemons
|1
|27
|13.0
|7.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|100.0
|100.0
|75.0
|1
|6
|J. Pal
|1
|24
|13.0
|8.0
|1.0
|1.00
|4.00
|3.0
|57.1
|25.0
|80.0
|3
|5
|A. Dell'Orso
|1
|15
|11.0
|6.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|80.0
|50.0
|66.7
|2
|4
|D. Dunn
|1
|22
|9.0
|0.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Carralero
|1
|19
|7.0
|4.0
|0.0
|2.00
|1.00
|2.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0.0
|3
|1
|J. Lusane
|1
|17
|7.0
|6.0
|1.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|25.0
|0.0
|83.3
|3
|3
|J. Sinani
|1
|20
|5.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|25.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|G. Mokseckas
|1
|23
|4.0
|3.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|25.0
|25.0
|50.0
|0
|3
|J. Reyna
|1
|20
|4.0
|0.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|W. Johnson
|1
|1
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Walsh
|1
|4
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|L. Vaistaras
|1
|8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|O. Harris
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|1
|0.0
|79.0
|37.0
|13.0
|9.00
|6.00
|13.0
|42.9
|37.5
|73.7
|12.0
|24.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Smith
|1
|32
|26.0
|3.0
|5.0
|2.00
|1.00
|1.0
|60.0
|42.9
|71.4
|1
|2
|J. Joiner
|1
|30
|18.0
|4.0
|8.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|70.0
|25.0
|100.0
|0
|4
|J. Clark
|1
|28
|15.0
|7.0
|1.0
|3.00
|2.00
|1.0
|54.5
|50.0
|0.0
|1
|6
|D. Burns
|1
|18
|10.0
|9.0
|0.0
|1.00
|1.00
|1.0
|83.3
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|7
|C. Morsell
|1
|25
|10.0
|4.0
|3.0
|3.00
|0.00
|1.0
|44.4
|40.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|D. Mahorcic
|1
|18
|8.0
|5.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|3
|E. Ross
|1
|12
|6.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|1.00
|1.0
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Graham
|1
|4
|3.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Snell
|1
|3
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Dowuona
|1
|4
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|K. Keatts
|1
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Nunnally
|1
|3
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|B. Pass
|1
|14
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Thomas
|1
|5
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Total
|1
|0.0
|99.0
|40.0
|19.0
|10.00
|6.00
|11.0
|60.6
|39.3
|80.0
|9.0
|29.0
-
DET
BC0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
NH0
0126.5 O/U
+5
1:00pm
-
FLOCHR
JU0
0
2:00pm
-
DEL
AF0
0131 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
FRES
UCSB0
0131 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
TOL
UAB0
0156 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
MILL
MER0
0
5:30pm
-
BU
CONN0
0139.5 O/U
-19.5
6:00pm FS2
-
3HOU
JOES0
0133.5 O/U
+22
6:00pm CBSSN
-
HOW
GW0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
UL
HARV0
0143.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
HENDXC
CARK0
0
6:30pm
-
MSU
2GONZ0
0145 O/U
-11.5
6:30pm ESPN
-
SCUP
7DUKE0
0148 O/U
-27.5
6:30pm
-
MiaHam
STON0
0
6:31pm
-
ALLEN
UNCW0
0
7:00pm
-
BELM
FUR0
0144 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
BGSU
OAK0
0153.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
BRY
DART0
0147 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
NCST0
0138 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
CCSU
MAN0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
COC
1UNC0
0160 O/U
-20
7:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
SC0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSUB
UTAH0
0135 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
DUQ
4UK0
0143.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm SECN
-
FAU
MISS0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
UCF0
0144.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
HOFS0
0151 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
KENN
FLA0
0142 O/U
-19
7:00pm ESP+
-
KSU
CAL0
0133.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm PACN
-
LON
GMU0
0133.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
MCNS
TUL0
0150.5 O/U
-24
7:00pm ESP+
-
Maine-Fort Kent
ME0
0
7:00pm
-
METHOD
CCAR0
0
7:00pm
-
MSST
AKR0
0129.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
MTSM
COPP0
0137.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
UNCG
MIA0
0132 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNI
RICH0
0136 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
16NOVA
TEMP0
0135.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESPU
-
ODU
DREX0
0135 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
PEAY
PUR0
0144.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm BTN
-
SMU
24DAY0
0134.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
STFR
MINN0
0139.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm B1G+
-
USM
VAN0
0135.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
PITT0
0137 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STAN
WISC0
0135 O/U
-5
7:30pm FS1
-
ABIL
TA&M0
0141 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UAPB
OKLA0
0140.5 O/U
-29.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHST
STTHMN0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
COLO
GRAM0
0141.5 O/U
+16
8:00pm ESP+
-
FOR
10ARK0
0139 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
JNBW
ORU0
0
8:00pm
-
LAM
14TCU0
0135.5 O/U
-33
8:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
20ALA0
0147 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LCHI
UIC0
0138.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
MONT
XAV0
0143.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm FS2
-
NIU
NW0
0142 O/U
-17
8:00pm B1G+
-
NORF
5BAY0
0144.5 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PENN
MIZZ0
0150.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USF
15AUB0
0133.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXAMC
NCO0
0147 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
UTSA
TXCC0
0142 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
NCAT
IOWA0
0153 O/U
-24.5
8:01pm B1G+
-
ELON
ETSU0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
PRIN
NAVY0
0136 O/U
-1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
UGA
WAKE0
0143.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
BRAD
UTST0
0138 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
EMU
22MICH0
0143.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
FAMU
ORST0
0136.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm
-
MONM
18UVA0
0126.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP+
-
USA
NMEX0
0148.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
SOU
17ARIZ0
0156 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UMKC
23ILL0
0143.5 O/U
-23.5
9:00pm BTN
-
EWU
YALE0
0147.5 O/U
-3
9:30pm
-
SELA
COLST0
0147.5 O/U
-18.5
9:30pm
-
NJIT
CABP0
0136.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
PEP
CSUF0
0151 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
PRST
PORT0
0148.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
WIU
DEP0
0148 O/U
-15
10:00pm FS2
-
BYU
19SDSU0
0134.5 O/U
-10.5
10:30pm
-
LBSU
8UCLA0
0145 O/U
-19
11:00pm PACN
-
UCI
21ORE0
0137.5 O/U
-14
11:00pm
-
UNF
WASH0
0145.5 O/U
-12.5
11:00pm