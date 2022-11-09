After 'rusty' opening win, No. 1 UNC takes on Charleston
The season didn't start the way preseason No. 1 North Carolina wanted it to. Yes, the Tar Heels won their opener, but didn't run away with the victory and looked fairly poor in multiple facets of the game.
"I think we all came out a little rusty," said UNC's Armando Bacot, the Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year. "It's not easy winning a game. I'm glad it's the first game and not later on in the season."
Hubert Davis' Tar Heels will aim to play sharper Friday night when they host the College of Charleston in Chapel Hill, N.C.
UNC (1-0) beat in-state foe UNC-Wilmington 69-56 on Monday but did not look like a team with aspirations of getting back to the national championship game. The Tar Heels finished with just four assists -- its fewest in a single game since a 1980 double-overtime loss to Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament.
Davis said those low assist numbers were a product of the Heels being off their game on the offensive end.
"I just felt like, especially on the offensive end, we were moving at such a nervousness, anxiousness type of pace that at times we couldn't even catch the basketball," Davis said. "My hope is that it was just the first game, anxiousness and nervousness that uncharacteristically put us in a position where we weren't sharing the ball like we usually do."
The good news is that UNC was sharp defensively, holding the visiting Seahawks to just three assists, the fewest by a Heels' opponent since 1975. UNC-Wilmington shot just 29.3 percent from the floor.
RJ Davis and Caleb Love led the Heels in scoring with 17 points apiece, while Bacot had a near double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Bacot's boards were enough to push him past Mitch Kupchak and Brad Daugherty on UNC's all-time rebounding chart. The senior has 1,010 and needs just 17 to catch seventh-place Antwan Jamison.
"They held me to nine rebounds. I would say that's probably a bad game for me and I didn't think any of us played good today, specifically the starting five," Bacot said. "We all kind of struggled with things, but we're going to build on that. It definitely starts with me."
The Charleston Cougars are 1-0 after opening with an 85-78 win over UT-Chattanooga. Sophomore guard Reyne Smith shot 5-for-10 from 3-point range on his way to scoring 24 points to lead the Cougars.
"(Smith is) an elite shooter and people make it hard for him to get looks," Charleston coach Pat Kelsey told the Post and Courier. "He got lost a little bit. He doesn't need a lot of space. He's like a closer in baseball. He has such a short memory."
Jaylon Scott and Dalton Bolon each added 11 points apiece. It was Scott's debut as a Cougar, and he also added five rebounds. He transferred in from NAIA Bethel College in North Newton, Kan., where he was the conference Defensive Player of the Year three times.
Charleston went 17-15 last season in Kelsey's first year as head coach.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|85.0 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|10.0 APG
|
|69.0 PPG
|35.0 RPG
|4.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Bolon
|1
|20
|11.0
|3.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|30.0
|25.0
|80.0
|1
|2
|J. Scott
|1
|29
|11.0
|5.0
|2.0
|2.00
|1.00
|3.0
|57.1
|100.0
|100.0
|1
|4
|R. Larson
|1
|29
|9.0
|3.0
|4.0
|3.00
|0.00
|2.0
|42.9
|25.0
|50.0
|0
|3
|P. Robinson III
|1
|21
|7.0
|5.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|60.0
|3
|2
|B. Burnham
|1
|16
|6.0
|2.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|3.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|R. Horton
|1
|20
|6.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|42.9
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|C. Lampten
|1
|15
|3.0
|8.0
|0.0
|0.00
|2.00
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|5
|3
|Total
|1
|0.0
|85.0
|38.0
|10.0
|10.00
|3.00
|15.0
|45.2
|31.0
|74.1
|14.0
|21.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Davis
|1
|37
|17.0
|4.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|54.5
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|4
|C. Love
|1
|34
|17.0
|3.0
|0.0
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|50.0
|25.0
|80.0
|1
|2
|A. Bacot
|1
|28
|16.0
|9.0
|1.0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|50.0
|0.0
|54.5
|4
|5
|L. Black
|1
|29
|7.0
|7.0
|0.0
|2.00
|1.00
|2.0
|28.6
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|7
|P. Nance
|1
|33
|6.0
|3.0
|2.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|2
|S. Trimble
|1
|15
|4.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|66.7
|0
|0
|D. Dunn
|1
|13
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|T. Nickel
|1
|6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Styles
|1
|3
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|Total
|1
|0.0
|69.0
|35.0
|4.0
|5.00
|6.00
|9.0
|45.8
|20.0
|76.7
|7.0
|25.0
-
DET
BC0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
NH0
0126.5 O/U
+5
1:00pm
-
FLOCHR
JU0
0
2:00pm
-
DEL
AF0
0131 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
FRES
UCSB0
0131 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
TOL
UAB0
0156 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
MILL
MER0
0
5:30pm
-
BU
CONN0
0139.5 O/U
-19.5
6:00pm FS2
-
3HOU
JOES0
0133.5 O/U
+22
6:00pm CBSSN
-
HOW
GW0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
UL
HARV0
0143.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
HENDXC
CARK0
0
6:30pm
-
MSU
2GONZ0
0145 O/U
-11.5
6:30pm ESPN
-
SCUP
7DUKE0
0148 O/U
-27.5
6:30pm
-
MiaHam
STON0
0
6:31pm
-
ALLEN
UNCW0
0
7:00pm
-
BELM
FUR0
0144 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
BGSU
OAK0
0153.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
BRY
DART0
0147 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
NCST0
0138 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
CCSU
MAN0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
COC
1UNC0
0160 O/U
-20
7:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
SC0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSUB
UTAH0
0135 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
DUQ
4UK0
0143.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm SECN
-
FAU
MISS0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
UCF0
0144.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
HOFS0
0151 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
KENN
FLA0
0142 O/U
-19
7:00pm ESP+
-
KSU
CAL0
0133.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm PACN
-
LON
GMU0
0133.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
MCNS
TUL0
0150.5 O/U
-24
7:00pm ESP+
-
Maine-Fort Kent
ME0
0
7:00pm
-
METHOD
CCAR0
0
7:00pm
-
MSST
AKR0
0129.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
MTSM
COPP0
0137.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
UNCG
MIA0
0132 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNI
RICH0
0136 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
16NOVA
TEMP0
0135.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESPU
-
ODU
DREX0
0135 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
PEAY
PUR0
0144.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm BTN
-
SMU
24DAY0
0134.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
STFR
MINN0
0139.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm B1G+
-
USM
VAN0
0135.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
PITT0
0137 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STAN
WISC0
0135 O/U
-5
7:30pm FS1
-
ABIL
TA&M0
0141 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UAPB
OKLA0
0140.5 O/U
-29.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHST
STTHMN0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
COLO
GRAM0
0141.5 O/U
+16
8:00pm ESP+
-
FOR
10ARK0
0139 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
JNBW
ORU0
0
8:00pm
-
LAM
14TCU0
0135.5 O/U
-33
8:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
20ALA0
0147 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LCHI
UIC0
0138.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
MONT
XAV0
0143.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm FS2
-
NIU
NW0
0142 O/U
-17
8:00pm B1G+
-
NORF
5BAY0
0144.5 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PENN
MIZZ0
0150.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USF
15AUB0
0133.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXAMC
NCO0
0147 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
UTSA
TXCC0
0142 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
NCAT
IOWA0
0153 O/U
-24.5
8:01pm B1G+
-
ELON
ETSU0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
PRIN
NAVY0
0136 O/U
-1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
UGA
WAKE0
0143.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
BRAD
UTST0
0138 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
EMU
22MICH0
0143.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
FAMU
ORST0
0136.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm
-
MONM
18UVA0
0126.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP+
-
USA
NMEX0
0148.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
SOU
17ARIZ0
0156 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UMKC
23ILL0
0143.5 O/U
-23.5
9:00pm BTN
-
EWU
YALE0
0147.5 O/U
-3
9:30pm
-
SELA
COLST0
0147.5 O/U
-18.5
9:30pm
-
NJIT
CABP0
0136.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
PEP
CSUF0
0151 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
PRST
PORT0
0148.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
WIU
DEP0
0148 O/U
-15
10:00pm FS2
-
BYU
19SDSU0
0134.5 O/U
-10.5
10:30pm
-
LBSU
8UCLA0
0145 O/U
-19
11:00pm PACN
-
UCI
21ORE0
0137.5 O/U
-14
11:00pm
-
UNF
WASH0
0145.5 O/U
-12.5
11:00pm