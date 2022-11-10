No. 24 Dayton preps for smothering SMU
No. 24 Dayton preps for smothering SMU
No. 24 Dayton aims for better shooting when it hosts SMU on Friday following the Flyers' season-opening 73-46 win over Lindenwood on Monday.
Led by Mustapha Amzil's 14 points, the Flyers had five players score in double figures in the season tipoff. R.J. Blakney and Daron Holmes each had 13 points, while Mike Sharavjamts and Kobe Elvis each chipped in 10.
But the Flyers shot 24 for 51 (47.1 percent) from the field, including 5 for 19 (26.3 percent) from 3-point range, and made just 20 of 30 free-throw attempts in the lopsided win.
"I love the shots that we were getting," Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. "Obviously, it wasn't one of our better shooting nights, but those are shots we want our guys taking. I love that we didn't allow missed shots to impact the intensity we played with on the defensive end."
The Flyers stymied the Lions, who were playing their first game as a Division I steam. Lindenwood shot 18 for 55 (32.7 percent), including 4 for 20 (20 percent) from beyond the arc, in addition to being outrebounded 42-32.
Dayton's performance, which included Toumani Camara grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds, came without sophomore point guard Malachi Smith, who is sidelined with an injured ankle and will likely be out against SMU. Smith averaged 9.3 points and 5.3 assists per game while averaging a team-high 31 minutes a game last season.
Elvis replaced Smith and had five assists, and so did Sharavjamts, as Dayton recorded an assist on 19 of its 24 field goals.
SMU first-year coach Rob Lanier picked up his first win in the Mustangs' season-opening, 77-60 win over visiting Texas A&M-Commerce on Monday in Dallas.
The Mustangs ended the game on a 37-20 run in the final 13 minutes after the score was tied at 40.
"As the game was going on, you don't want it to be as close as it was," Lanier said. "But the fact that it was and played it out the way it did made us come together and show resolve. For that, I wouldn't have scripted it any differently."
Zhruic Phelps scored 28 points on 11 for 17 shooting to go along with five rebounds and three steals, while Samuell Williamson recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Efe Odigie had nine points and 10 rebounds, with Zach Nutall adding 12 points.
SMU shot 29 for 58 (50 percent) from the field, but just 3 for 18 (16.7 percent) from 3-point range. But the Mustangs forced the Lions to shoot 23 for 66 (34.8 percent) from the field, including 5 for 23 from beyond the arc, and outrebounded them 42-34.
"It was one of those nights where we didn't play to the best of our ability defensively" Phelps said. "But we got it going offensively and that got us going defensively."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Phelps
|1
|35
|28.0
|5.0
|3.0
|1.00
|1.00
|3.0
|64.7
|25.0
|83.3
|1
|4
|Z. Nutall
|1
|32
|12.0
|1.0
|3.0
|1.00
|0.00
|4.0
|45.5
|16.7
|50.0
|0
|1
|S. Williamson
|1
|34
|11.0
|11.0
|2.0
|1.00
|1.00
|0.0
|71.4
|0.0
|100.0
|2
|9
|E. Odigie
|1
|24
|9.0
|10.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|27.3
|0.0
|50.0
|2
|8
|S. Todorovic
|1
|14
|9.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|100.0
|1
|0
|K. Ambrose-Hylton
|1
|8
|4.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|2.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|M. Njie
|1
|14
|3.0
|4.0
|1.0
|0.00
|2.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|4
|J. Koulibaly
|1
|11
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|1
|F. Agunanne
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Smith
|1
|26
|0.0
|4.0
|1.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|R. Wright
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|1
|0.0
|77.0
|44.0
|11.0
|3.00
|7.00
|12.0
|50.0
|16.7
|69.6
|9.0
|33.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Sharavjamts
|1
|29
|14.0
|3.0
|5.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|60.0
|100.0
|0
|3
|R. Blakney
|1
|28
|13.0
|2.0
|2.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|50.0
|25.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|D. Holmes II
|1
|28
|13.0
|5.0
|3.0
|2.00
|2.00
|1.0
|40.0
|0.0
|50.0
|3
|2
|M. Amzil
|1
|24
|10.0
|5.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|85.7
|2
|3
|K. Elvis
|1
|28
|10.0
|7.0
|5.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|6
|Z. Nwokeji
|1
|18
|7.0
|6.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|3.0
|50.0
|100.0
|50.0
|1
|5
|T. Camara
|1
|30
|6.0
|11.0
|2.0
|2.00
|2.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|11
|C. Hatkevich
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|T. Locklear
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Schuler
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Uhl
|1
|11
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|1
|0.0
|73.0
|44.0
|19.0
|4.00
|6.00
|9.0
|47.1
|26.3
|66.7
|7.0
|35.0
-
DET
BC0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
NH0
0126.5 O/U
+5
1:00pm
-
FLOCHR
JU0
0
2:00pm
-
DEL
AF0
0131 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
FRES
UCSB0
0131 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
TOL
UAB0
0156 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
MILL
MER0
0
5:30pm
-
BU
CONN0
0139.5 O/U
-19.5
6:00pm FS2
-
3HOU
JOES0
0133.5 O/U
+22
6:00pm CBSSN
-
HOW
GW0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
UL
HARV0
0143.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
HENDXC
CARK0
0
6:30pm
-
MSU
2GONZ0
0145 O/U
-11.5
6:30pm ESPN
-
SCUP
7DUKE0
0148 O/U
-27.5
6:30pm
-
MiaHam
STON0
0
6:31pm
-
ALLEN
UNCW0
0
7:00pm
-
BELM
FUR0
0144 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
BGSU
OAK0
0153.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
BRY
DART0
0147 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
NCST0
0138 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
CCSU
MAN0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
COC
1UNC0
0160 O/U
-20
7:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
SC0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSUB
UTAH0
0135 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
DUQ
4UK0
0143.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm SECN
-
FAU
MISS0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
UCF0
0144.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
HOFS0
0151 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
KENN
FLA0
0142 O/U
-19
7:00pm ESP+
-
KSU
CAL0
0133.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm PACN
-
LON
GMU0
0133.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
MCNS
TUL0
0150.5 O/U
-24
7:00pm ESP+
-
Maine-Fort Kent
ME0
0
7:00pm
-
METHOD
CCAR0
0
7:00pm
-
MSST
AKR0
0129.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
MTSM
COPP0
0137.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
UNCG
MIA0
0132 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNI
RICH0
0136 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
16NOVA
TEMP0
0135.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESPU
-
ODU
DREX0
0135 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
PEAY
PUR0
0144.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm BTN
-
SMU
24DAY0
0134.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
STFR
MINN0
0139.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm B1G+
-
USM
VAN0
0135.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
PITT0
0137 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STAN
WISC0
0135 O/U
-5
7:30pm FS1
-
ABIL
TA&M0
0141 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UAPB
OKLA0
0140.5 O/U
-29.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHST
STTHMN0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
COLO
GRAM0
0141.5 O/U
+16
8:00pm ESP+
-
FOR
10ARK0
0139 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
JNBW
ORU0
0
8:00pm
-
LAM
14TCU0
0135.5 O/U
-33
8:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
20ALA0
0147 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LCHI
UIC0
0138.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
MONT
XAV0
0143.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm FS2
-
NIU
NW0
0142 O/U
-17
8:00pm B1G+
-
NORF
5BAY0
0144.5 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PENN
MIZZ0
0150.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USF
15AUB0
0133.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXAMC
NCO0
0147 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
UTSA
TXCC0
0142 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
NCAT
IOWA0
0153 O/U
-24.5
8:01pm B1G+
-
ELON
ETSU0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
PRIN
NAVY0
0136 O/U
-1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
UGA
WAKE0
0143.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
BRAD
UTST0
0138 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
EMU
22MICH0
0143.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
FAMU
ORST0
0136.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm
-
MONM
18UVA0
0126.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP+
-
USA
NMEX0
0148.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
SOU
17ARIZ0
0156 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UMKC
23ILL0
0143.5 O/U
-23.5
9:00pm BTN
-
EWU
YALE0
0147.5 O/U
-3
9:30pm
-
SELA
COLST0
0147.5 O/U
-18.5
9:30pm
-
NJIT
CABP0
0136.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
PEP
CSUF0
0151 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
PRST
PORT0
0148.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
WIU
DEP0
0148 O/U
-15
10:00pm FS2
-
BYU
19SDSU0
0134.5 O/U
-10.5
10:30pm
-
LBSU
8UCLA0
0145 O/U
-19
11:00pm PACN
-
UCI
21ORE0
0137.5 O/U
-14
11:00pm
-
UNF
WASH0
0145.5 O/U
-12.5
11:00pm