Texas Southern acts as rare Pac-12 host against Arizona State
Texas Southern, the media preseason favorite to win the SWAC championship, is 0-2 in its traditionally strong nonconference schedule that the Tigers generally play on the road.
They have the opportunity to host a Power Five program when Arizona State (2-0) visits Houston for the Tigers' home opener Sunday.
It is the first time Texas Southern will host a Pac-12 opponent since California and Jason Kidd visited in 1993-94.
The Tigers will play four nonconference home games this season, the most since the 2002-03 season.
"We couldn't be more excited about that," said Texas Southern coach Johnny Jones, whose program uses the road games against Power Five opponents as a way to fund the HBCU program.
The Tigers became the second HBCU school to win three NCAA tournament games in its program history with its 76-67 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the First Four last year. Alcorn State was the first program to achieve the feat, winning three tournament games from 1980-84.
Three of their four leading scorers return from last year, including PJ Henry, Karl Nicholas and John Walker III.
Henry did not play in the 78-54 loss at Texas Tech on Thursday because of an undisclosed injury. He scored 21 points in the Tigers' 90-77 loss at San Francisco Monday to open the season.
Walker, a transfer from Texas A&M, is averaging 13 points and six rebounds.
Arizona State defeated Northern Arizona 84-68 on Thursday at Tempe, Ariz., after struggling in a 62-59 win over Tarleton State at home Monday.
The Sun Devils shot 26 of 48 (54.2 percent) from the field and 9 for 17 (52.9 percent) from 3-point range in the win over Northern Arizona.
DJ Horne led Arizona State with 25 points, the most he has scored as a Sun Devil in the past two years since transferring from Illinois State.
He shot 7 of 11 from the field, 4 of 6 from 3-point range and was 7 of 9 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds, two steals and three assists.
"Even though we won (against Tarleton State), I felt like we lost," Horne said. "I felt like we're a better team than what we showed out there. (Beating Northern Arizona) definitely was for me a lot of a better feeling leaving the gym. Build from it from here."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|73.0 PPG
|54.5 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|65.5 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|5.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Horne
|2
|29.5
|16.5
|7.0
|3.0
|1.50
|0.00
|1.5
|50.0
|44.4
|68.8
|1
|6
|F. Collins
|2
|33.5
|13.0
|3.0
|6.0
|2.50
|0.50
|5.0
|35.7
|36.4
|33.3
|0
|3
|M. Bagley
|2
|28.5
|12.5
|4.0
|1.5
|0.00
|0.50
|2.5
|31.8
|33.3
|61.5
|1
|3
|D. Cambridge
|2
|26
|9.5
|8.0
|1.0
|1.00
|2.50
|2.5
|40.0
|60.0
|44.4
|3
|5
|W. Washington
|2
|19
|6.5
|3.5
|0.0
|0.00
|1.50
|1.5
|83.3
|0.0
|42.9
|2
|1.5
|D. Cambridge Jr.
|1
|15
|4.0
|5.0
|0.0
|2.00
|1.00
|0.0
|20.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|4
|A. Gaffney
|2
|24.5
|3.5
|5.0
|0.5
|1.00
|1.00
|2.5
|40.0
|0.0
|60.0
|0.5
|4.5
|A. Nunez
|2
|8.5
|3.5
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|60.0
|33.3
|0.0
|1
|1
|D. Brennan
|2
|7
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.50
|0.5
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|0.5
|L. Muhammad
|2
|10.5
|2.0
|1.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1
|E. Boakye
|2
|4
|1.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|1
|J. Olmsted
|1
|2
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|73.0
|54.5
|14.0
|8.00
|7.00
|18.5
|42.7
|36.6
|57.8
|15.5
|31.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Henry
|1
|33
|21.0
|2.0
|1.0
|5.00
|0.00
|4.0
|35.3
|50.0
|87.5
|0
|2
|D. Barnes
|2
|24.5
|12.0
|1.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|52.6
|0.0
|80.0
|0.5
|1
|J. Walker III
|2
|33.5
|12.0
|6.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.50
|3.5
|38.1
|40.0
|46.2
|2.5
|3.5
|Z. Mortle
|2
|13
|8.5
|3.0
|0.0
|2.00
|0.50
|1.5
|41.2
|0.0
|75.0
|1.5
|1.5
|J. Nicholas
|2
|21
|7.5
|6.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|2.0
|36.4
|0.0
|46.7
|1.5
|4.5
|G. Carter
|2
|21
|5.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|36.4
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|1.5
|J. Gilliam
|2
|26.5
|3.5
|4.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|18.8
|12.5
|0.0
|0.5
|3.5
|I. Marin
|2
|22.5
|3.0
|2.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|28.6
|50.0
|0.0
|0.5
|2
|K. Granger
|2
|10
|2.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.50
|1.5
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|0.5
|S. O'Neal
|2
|9
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|K. Farooq
|1
|4
|0.0
|1.0
|2.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|2
|0.0
|65.5
|37.5
|5.5
|6.50
|2.00
|14.5
|36.5
|30.3
|60.4
|11.0
|21.5
