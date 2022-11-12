Virginia Tech eyes 3-0 start with William & Mary up next
The theme in many college basketball games this time of year is the hammer versus the nail. But it's rare for a team to be cast in the differing roles in consecutive games.
That's the storyline William & Mary faces however after its 116-40 destruction of Mid-Atlantic Christian. Next up for the Tribe (1-1) on Sunday is a trip across Virginia to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech (2-0).
Coming off a 5-27 season and an opening-game loss to Navy, William & Mary enjoyed its role reversal on Thursday as it shot 61.9 percent overall and 61.5 percent from 3-point range.
The Tribe's output was the second-most in a game in program history and the victory margin was its largest since 1943. And how about this for a rebounding edge? 61-13.
The romp allowed Miguel Ayesa (23 points) and Jake Milkereit (21 points) to score their respective career highs. Ayesa drained 7 of 9 shots from beyond the arc.
"One of the best things about this game is that those guys get some real actual minutes," William & Mary coach Dane Fischer said. "There's a lot of value in just getting out on the floor with the lights on."
William & Mary's top scorer from last year, Ben Wight, is back. The Tribe lost three rotation players to transfer but restocked with transfers in Chris Mullins (Rice), Gabe Dorsey (Vanderbilt) and Noah Collier (Pitt), who is averaging 12.5 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Virginia Tech is off to a strong start behind Wright State transfer Grant Basile, who is averaging 20.5 points and nine rebounds per game. Point guard Sean Pedulla has averages of 19 points and five assists.
"I've not watched Virginia Tech play yet, but I know how good they are," Fischer told reporters after Thursday's game. "(Coach) Mike Young has done an unbelievable job everywhere he's been. That will be a significant challenge for us."
After sitting out Virginia Tech's opener while serving a one-game suspension, Justyn Mutts tallied 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in Thursday's 78-52 win over Lehigh.
"Every time the ball's in his hands, something positive happens," Young said.
The Hokies, the third-best 3-point shooting team in the nation last year, are off to a hot start making 41.3 percent of their tries behind Basile, who has made 7 of 12 and Pedulla, who has hit 6 of 13.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|87.5 PPG
|48.5 RPG
|17.0 APG
|
|86.5 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|16.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Milkereit
|1
|16
|21.0
|6.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|70.0
|50.0
|83.3
|3
|3
|M. Ayesa
|2
|17
|13.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|64.3
|72.7
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|N. Collier
|2
|27.5
|12.5
|10.0
|0.5
|1.00
|2.00
|1.5
|73.3
|0.0
|42.9
|3
|7
|J. Karasinski
|2
|14.5
|10.0
|3.5
|0.0
|0.50
|1.00
|0.0
|57.1
|66.7
|0.0
|1
|2.5
|B. Wight
|2
|20
|10.0
|5.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|57.1
|2
|3
|G. Dorsey
|2
|22.5
|8.5
|3.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.50
|2.0
|35.7
|36.4
|75.0
|0.5
|2.5
|A. Nelson
|2
|20.5
|5.5
|1.5
|5.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|37.5
|25.0
|100.0
|0
|1.5
|T. Rice
|2
|15
|5.5
|2.0
|5.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|27.3
|16.7
|100.0
|0
|2
|C. Lowe
|2
|12.5
|5.0
|4.5
|2.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|80.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1.5
|3
|M. Case
|2
|16
|3.0
|4.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|25.0
|50.0
|2
|2
|C. Mullins
|2
|12
|2.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|100.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|C. Williams
|1
|15
|2.0
|4.0
|3.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|M. Hicks
|1
|11
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|87.5
|48.5
|17.0
|5.50
|3.50
|10.0
|51.7
|46.8
|70.7
|14.5
|30.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Basile
|2
|27
|20.5
|9.0
|1.5
|0.50
|1.00
|3.5
|65.2
|58.3
|100.0
|1.5
|7.5
|S. Pedulla
|2
|30
|19.0
|3.5
|5.0
|0.50
|0.50
|1.0
|48.3
|46.2
|80.0
|0
|3.5
|J. Mutts
|1
|31
|16.0
|11.0
|5.0
|2.00
|1.00
|0.0
|75.0
|100.0
|42.9
|1
|10
|D. Maddox
|2
|25
|11.0
|3.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|53.3
|0.0
|85.7
|0
|3.5
|M. Poteat
|2
|14.5
|7.5
|3.5
|0.5
|0.50
|1.00
|0.5
|55.6
|0.0
|71.4
|2.5
|1
|L. Kidd
|2
|17.5
|7.0
|6.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|66.7
|0.0
|100.0
|2
|4
|H. Cattoor
|2
|27
|6.0
|2.0
|3.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.5
|40.0
|28.6
|50.0
|0.5
|1.5
|M. Collins
|2
|23
|4.5
|1.0
|1.5
|1.00
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|20.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Camden
|2
|13
|3.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|1.5
|O. Dawyot
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Johnson
|2
|5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|M. Ward
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|86.5
|41.5
|16.5
|4.00
|4.00
|7.5
|53.8
|41.3
|72.2
|8.0
|31.0
-
EKY
CINCY0
0143.5 O/U
-17.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
Gallaudet
HOW0
0
12:00pm
-
CLMB
SHU0
0149.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm
-
NCAT
ISU0
0139.5 O/U
-18.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
QUIN
CCSU0
0145.5 O/U
+7.5
1:00pm
-
COLO
11TENN0
0139.5 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
EIU
CMU0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
HARV
ELON0
0136 O/U
+6.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
UOP
NDST0
0144.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
VMI
DAV0
0148.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm
-
WELLS
COLG0
0
2:00pm
-
ASU
TXSO0
0144.5 O/U
+9.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
UAPB
MSST0
0140.5 O/U
-27.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
OKST
OAK0
0144.5 O/U
+9
3:00pm ESP+
-
PFEI
LON0
0
3:00pm
-
STFR
STTHMN0
0145.5 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm
-
IDHO
NEOM0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
3:05pm
-
AMER
GMU0
0
4:00pm
-
BRSCIA
WCU0
0
4:00pm
-
MSCD
LEH0
0
4:00pm
-
SELA
WYO0
0148.5 O/U
-21.5
4:00pm
-
SIU
SNIND0
0138.5 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
TOWS
PENN0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
YSU
ND0
0149.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
UL
ETSU0
0147.5 O/U
+5.5
4:30pm ESPU
-
ALST
PEP0
0155.5 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm
-
BRWN
L-MD0
0139.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
CALMER
SF0
0
5:00pm
-
MAN
FDU0
0
5:00pm
-
NJIT
USD0
0
5:00pm
-
WMU
VALP0
0137.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
AVEMAR
FGCU0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
LIND
MIZZ0
0149.5 O/U
-27
6:00pm ESP+
-
PRST
SEA0
0151 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
W&M
VT0
0137.5 O/U
-26.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
MTST
LBSU0
0147.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
YALE
MVSU0
0
7:30pm
-
NTEX
SMC0
0121.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
UVM
CSUF0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
EWU
HAW0
0141 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
CARVER
NICH0
0