Florida sees reasons for concern with Florida Atlantic coming to town
Florida has played with good tempo and execution on offense in its first two games under head coach Todd Golden.
But the Gators will look to shore up some issues with defense and rebounding when they host Florida Atlantic on Monday night in Gainesville, Fla.
The Gators (2-0) have averaged 84.5 points in their first two games and are shooting 50.9 percent from the field on the season. Colin Castleton, coming off a career-high 33 points in Florida's 88-78 win over Kennesaw State on Friday night, is averaging 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.
Castleton's 33 points against Kennesaw State were the most for a Gator since Jalen Hudson scored 33 points against LSU on March 6, 2019.
"Coach Golden is just instilling that confidence in me day in and day out," Castleton said. "I feel like he's one of the best coaches in the country in just giving his players confidence. He's going to get on you but he's also gonna show you a lot of love, as players we really like that, we relate to him really well."
After holding Stony Brook to 45 points earlier in the week, Florida's defense had issues containing Kennesaw State, allowing the Owls score 44 points in the second half while shooting 53.1 percent.
Florida also allowed Kennesaw State to grab 11 offensive rebounds despite having a significant size advantage.
"Our plan and our thought was if we can just punish them in the paint, that we would be in good shape," Golden said. "We didn't do a good enough job defending the paint, but offensively we scored 48 points in the paint. We did a good job that way."
Florida Atlantic (1-1) is coming off an 80-67 loss at Ole Miss. The Owls have been balanced so far this season, with three players with double-figure scoring averages, led by 7-foot-1 center Vladislav Goldin, who is averaging 13.5 points and 6.0 rebounds through FAU's first two games this season.
"We hung around in the second half by playing more efficient on the offensive end," Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May said about the loss to the Rebels. "We just had too many self-inflicted wounds that we'll clean up and fix."
May, who is 67-57 in the midst of his fifth season, was a former assistant at Florida under Mike White from 2015-18. May's son, Jack May, is a walk-on guard at Florida.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|V. Goldin
|2
|21.5
|13.5
|6.0
|0.0
|0.50
|1.00
|2.0
|68.4
|0.0
|33.3
|3.5
|2.5
|J. Davis
|2
|23.5
|12.5
|4.0
|2.5
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|52.9
|50.0
|75.0
|0.5
|3.5
|A. Martin
|2
|27
|12.5
|5.5
|1.0
|1.00
|0.50
|3.5
|43.5
|33.3
|50.0
|2
|3.5
|J. Gaffney
|2
|18
|7.5
|2.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|41.7
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|2
|N. Boyd
|2
|23
|6.5
|3.5
|4.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|50.0
|50.0
|33.3
|0.5
|3
|B. Greenlee
|2
|28
|6.0
|4.0
|3.5
|1.00
|0.00
|0.5
|38.5
|28.6
|0.0
|0
|4
|G. Rosado
|2
|20.5
|5.5
|6.5
|2.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|37.5
|0.0
|83.3
|4.5
|2
|B. Weatherspoon
|2
|15.5
|4.5
|2.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|23.1
|27.3
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|A. Ralat
|1
|6
|3.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Carroll
|2
|4.5
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|I. Gaines
|2
|12
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.50
|0.00
|0.5
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|B. Lorient
|1
|6
|0.0
|1.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|74.0
|43.0
|18.5
|9.00
|1.50
|14.5
|46.4
|35.3
|58.3
|14.5
|26.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Castleton
|2
|30
|23.0
|7.0
|3.0
|1.50
|3.50
|2.0
|60.0
|0.0
|58.8
|1.5
|5.5
|W. Richard
|2
|26
|14.5
|2.5
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.5
|66.7
|50.0
|100.0
|1
|1.5
|A. Fudge
|2
|21
|11.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|3.0
|50.0
|50.0
|100.0
|1.5
|1.5
|K. Reeves
|2
|20.5
|9.5
|3.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.50
|1.0
|46.2
|44.4
|60.0
|0
|3.5
|K. Lofton
|2
|23.5
|8.0
|3.0
|3.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.5
|58.3
|66.7
|0.0
|0.5
|2.5
|C. Felder
|2
|17
|5.5
|5.5
|0.0
|1.50
|0.50
|1.0
|66.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|5
|R. Kugel
|2
|15
|5.0
|2.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.50
|0.0
|25.0
|33.3
|83.3
|0.5
|2
|A. Klatsky
|1
|3
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Aberdeen
|1
|3
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|1
|M. Jones
|2
|19
|2.0
|4.5
|2.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|4.5
|N. Lane
|1
|9
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. May
|1
|2
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|T. Bonham
|2
|9
|1.5
|2.5
|2.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|25.0
|25.0
|0.0
|1
|1.5
|J. Jitoboh
|2
|9.5
|0.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1.5
|A. Szymczyk
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|84.5
|44.0
|12.5
|6.00
|7.00
|10.5
|50.9
|38.9
|72.5
|8.0
|32.5
-
CAMH
BELLAR0
0
6:00pm
-
ME
BC0
0136 O/U
-20.5
6:00pm
-
Mount St. Vincent
LIU0
0
6:00pm
-
PRIN
UMBC0
0150.5 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm
-
DSU
16NOVA0
0137.5 O/U
-36
6:30pm FS2
-
BLUMOU
NALAB0
0
7:00pm
-
BRDG
RAD0
0
7:00pm
-
BREW
KENN0
0
7:00pm
-
COR
SFU0
0155 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
DEP
MINN0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm BTN
-
FAU
FLA0
0146 O/U
-13
7:00pm SECN
-
FNU
COOK0
0
7:00pm
-
GW
HOFS0
0149 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
JWU
BU0
0
7:00pm
-
LAF
JOES0
0135.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
MANCH
PFW0
0
7:00pm
-
Maine-Fort Kent
BRY0
0
7:00pm
-
M-OH
UGA0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
COPP0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
NCCU
LIB0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
NEUM
WAG0
0
7:00pm
-
PORT
KENT0
0152.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
RICH
COC0
0151 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SCST
DUQ0
0142.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
STET
USF0
0133 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
TNTC
MRSH0
0154 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
FSU0
0143 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
UMES
CHAR0
0134 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNIONY
ALB0
0
7:00pm
-
VIRWES
ODU0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
WIU
UCF0
0143 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CEBA
ULM0
0
7:30pm
-
LTO
SHOU0
0
7:30pm
-
STFRIS
UTRGV0
0
7:30pm
-
UALR
CARK0
0155 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
BELM
LIP0
0153.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
CALVRY
UMKC0
0
8:00pm
-
CHA
HOUC0
0
8:00pm
-
HUSTIL
LAM0
0
8:00pm
-
IDST
UTAH0
0134.5 O/U
-22
8:00pm PACN
-
JVST
UIC0
0143 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
LT
25TTU0
0133 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LOYNO
USM0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
LYON
ARST0
0
8:00pm
-
MILL
PEAY0
0
8:00pm
-
NCO
5BAY0
0155 O/U
-28
8:00pm ESP+
-
UNI
18UVA0
0124.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
NWST
14TCU0
0142.5 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ORU
3HOU0
0144 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP+
-
PURDNW
NIU0
0
8:00pm
-
STMARYT
UTSA0
0
8:00pm
-
TRTY
TXCC0
0
8:00pm
-
WOFF
DRKE0
0143.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
BUT
PSU0
0145 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm FS1
-
AAMU
TNST0
0142 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm
-
BETH
SUU0
0
9:00pm
-
HC
9CREI0
0141.5 O/U
-29.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
IUPU
CHST0
0130 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
MONM
23ILL0
0140.5 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm B1G+
-
SAC
DU0
0132.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
SACL
UTST0
0147.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
TXAMC
AF0
0129.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
WEB
COLST0
0139 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
MVSU
EWU0
0142 O/U
-18.5
9:30pm
-
NORF
8UCLA0
0141.5 O/U
-20.5
10:00pm PACN
-
UTU
WASH0
0144 O/U
-16
10:00pm