Idaho State will have to deal with ferocious defense against Utah
Stifling defense has elevated Utah going into a clash with Idaho State in Salt Lake City on Monday night.
The Utes (2-0) have allowed just 46.0 points per game through their first two contests in a season-opening four-game homestand. Their opponents are shooting an average of 31 percent from the field overall and making just 3.5 3-pointers per game. Utah has averaged a plus-12.5 margin in rebounds and is forcing 14.5 turnovers per contest.
In Friday's 72-44 win over Cal-State Bakersfield, the Utes held the Roadrunners without a point for the game's first seven minutes. They jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back.
Offensively, Utah got a major boost from Gabe Madsen, who finished with a career-high 25 points -- including six 3-pointers. Madsen functioned mostly as a sixth man last season but has flourished since moving into the starting lineup in place of injured teammate Marco Anthony.
"Gabe's put a lot of time in, and I think you can see that," Utah coach Craig Smith said. "He's always been a very good shooter. I think he's become even a better shooter, but he has certainly gotten stronger when you look at his body."
Idaho State isn't likely to go down without a fight. The Bengals (1-1) held a lead going into the final minute against BYU before falling 60-56 to the Cougars in their season opener. BYU finally prevailed on a go-ahead 3-pointer with 10 seconds left.
"I think we left that building feeling like we had every opportunity to win that game," Idaho State coach Ryan Looney said.
Idaho State returned home and beat NAIA foe Westcliff 97-56 on Thursday.
The Bengals thrive on attacking from the perimeter and will offer a challenge to Utah's tough perimeter defense. Idaho State attempts 30 3-pointers per game and has made 23 baskets from long distance through its first two contests.
This is the 32nd meeting between the two schools. Utah leads the series 27-4 and is 19-0 in Salt Lake City against the Bengals.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|76.5 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|80.5 PPG
|50.0 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Tomley
|2
|20.5
|14.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|43.5
|46.2
|75.0
|0.5
|2
|B. Mackenzie
|2
|29
|13.5
|2.0
|0.5
|2.50
|0.00
|2.5
|52.9
|50.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1.5
|J. Rodriguez
|2
|25
|9.5
|4.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.50
|2.0
|43.8
|45.5
|0.0
|0
|4
|D. Carr
|1
|7
|8.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|M. Arington
|2
|17
|6.5
|1.5
|0.0
|2.50
|0.00
|0.5
|36.4
|25.0
|66.7
|0
|1.5
|J. Nagle
|2
|28
|6.5
|6.0
|1.5
|1.50
|1.50
|2.0
|44.4
|33.3
|75.0
|1.5
|4.5
|K. Lee
|2
|20
|6.0
|5.5
|1.0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|54.5
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|4.5
|B. Parker
|2
|18.5
|6.0
|3.5
|3.0
|0.50
|1.00
|0.5
|44.4
|0.0
|100.0
|1.5
|2
|A. Smellie
|2
|19.5
|5.5
|5.0
|2.0
|2.50
|0.00
|1.0
|44.4
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|4.5
|T. Ball
|1
|2
|3.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Burgin
|2
|11.5
|1.5
|2.0
|0.5
|0.50
|1.00
|4.0
|16.7
|20.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|J. Hansen
|2
|2
|1.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|E. Chang
|1
|6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Stapp
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|76.5
|37.5
|12.0
|13.00
|5.50
|17.0
|45.3
|38.3
|82.8
|6.5
|29.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Madsen
|2
|28
|19.0
|3.0
|1.0
|2.50
|0.50
|1.5
|45.5
|53.3
|83.3
|0.5
|2.5
|B. Carlson
|2
|25.5
|16.5
|8.0
|1.5
|0.00
|2.50
|1.0
|57.7
|40.0
|20.0
|2
|6
|W. Exacte
|2
|19.5
|11.0
|4.0
|1.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|53.8
|60.0
|100.0
|0.5
|3.5
|R. Worster
|2
|26.5
|8.5
|4.5
|4.0
|0.50
|0.00
|2.0
|45.5
|20.0
|85.7
|0
|4.5
|B. Carlson
|2
|20
|6.5
|9.0
|0.5
|0.50
|1.00
|0.0
|41.7
|33.3
|50.0
|2.5
|6.5
|M. Saunders Jr.
|2
|17
|5.5
|1.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.5
|37.5
|0.0
|83.3
|0
|1
|L. Stefanovic
|2
|24.5
|5.5
|4.5
|4.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|20.0
|20.0
|100.0
|1.5
|3
|K. Keita
|2
|8.5
|3.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.50
|1.50
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|J. Brenchley
|2
|7
|2.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|E. Ballstaedt
|2
|3
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|0
|G. Baxter
|2
|7.5
|1.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|B. Holt
|2
|11
|1.0
|2.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|2
|B. Haddock
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|H. Mecum
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|80.5
|50.0
|15.0
|6.50
|6.50
|8.5
|44.4
|38.1
|74.5
|13.0
|33.0
-
CAMH
BELLAR0
0
6:00pm
-
ME
BC0
0136 O/U
-20.5
6:00pm
-
Mount St. Vincent
LIU0
0
6:00pm
-
PRIN
UMBC0
0150.5 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm
-
DSU
16NOVA0
0137.5 O/U
-36
6:30pm FS2
-
BLUMOU
NALAB0
0
7:00pm
-
BRDG
RAD0
0
7:00pm
-
BREW
KENN0
0
7:00pm
-
COR
SFU0
0155 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
DEP
MINN0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm BTN
-
FAU
FLA0
0146 O/U
-13
7:00pm SECN
-
FNU
COOK0
0
7:00pm
-
GW
HOFS0
0149 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
JWU
BU0
0
7:00pm
-
LAF
JOES0
0135.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
MANCH
PFW0
0
7:00pm
-
Maine-Fort Kent
BRY0
0
7:00pm
-
M-OH
UGA0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
COPP0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
NCCU
LIB0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
NEUM
WAG0
0
7:00pm
-
PORT
KENT0
0152.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
RICH
COC0
0151 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SCST
DUQ0
0142.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
STET
USF0
0133 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
TNTC
MRSH0
0154 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
FSU0
0143 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
UMES
CHAR0
0134 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNIONY
ALB0
0
7:00pm
-
VIRWES
ODU0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
WIU
UCF0
0143 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CEBA
ULM0
0
7:30pm
-
LTO
SHOU0
0
7:30pm
-
STFRIS
UTRGV0
0
7:30pm
-
UALR
CARK0
0155 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
BELM
LIP0
0153.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
CALVRY
UMKC0
0
8:00pm
-
CHA
HOUC0
0
8:00pm
-
HUSTIL
LAM0
0
8:00pm
-
IDST
UTAH0
0134.5 O/U
-22
8:00pm PACN
-
JVST
UIC0
0143 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
LT
25TTU0
0133 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LOYNO
USM0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
LYON
ARST0
0
8:00pm
-
MILL
PEAY0
0
8:00pm
-
NCO
5BAY0
0155 O/U
-28
8:00pm ESP+
-
UNI
18UVA0
0124.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
NWST
14TCU0
0142.5 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ORU
3HOU0
0144 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP+
-
PURDNW
NIU0
0
8:00pm
-
STMARYT
UTSA0
0
8:00pm
-
TRTY
TXCC0
0
8:00pm
-
WOFF
DRKE0
0143.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
BUT
PSU0
0145 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm FS1
-
AAMU
TNST0
0142 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm
-
BETH
SUU0
0
9:00pm
-
HC
9CREI0
0141.5 O/U
-29.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
IUPU
CHST0
0130 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
MONM
23ILL0
0140.5 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm B1G+
-
SAC
DU0
0132.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
SACL
UTST0
0147.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
TXAMC
AF0
0129.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
WEB
COLST0
0139 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
MVSU
EWU0
0142 O/U
-18.5
9:30pm
-
NORF
8UCLA0
0141.5 O/U
-20.5
10:00pm PACN
-
UTU
WASH0
0144 O/U
-16
10:00pm