Georgia wants to avoid another slow start vs. Miami of Ohio
Georgia will try to get back on track when it hosts Miami of Ohio on Monday in Athens, Ga.
The Bulldogs (1-1) are coming off an 81-71 loss at Wake Forest on Friday. The Redhawks (1-1) defeated visiting Goshen College, an NAIA Division II school, 87-44 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs trailed the Demon Deacons 41-22 at halftime before outscoring Wake Forest 49-40 in the second half.
Georgia was led by Mardrez McBride and Terry Roberts, who scored 13 points apiece, while Kario Oquendo and KyeRon Lindsay added 12 and 10 points, respectively. Roberts added five assists and four rebounds, with Justin Hill chipping in eight points, six rebounds and four assists.
The Bulldogs shot 26 for 62 (41.9 percent) from the field, including 8 for 27 (29.6 percent) from deep, were outrebounded 39-34 and committed 15 turnovers.
"Thank goodness we ended on a positive note, obviously, it's a loss you're not happy about," said Georgia coach Mike White, who is in his first season with the Bulldogs after spending the previous seven leading Florida. "The first 25 minutes, we're incredibly unhappy about that performance."
The Bulldogs opened the season with a 68-55 win over visiting Western Carolina on Nov. 7.
The Redhawks led the Maple Leafs 26-21 at halftime before outscoring them 61-23 in the second half.
Julian Lewis recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds, Billy Smith had 11 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and four assists and Eli Yofan added 12 points and three steals.
The Redhawks rebounded from a 78-74 season-opening loss to visiting Evansville on Nov. 7.
Miami shot 32 for 70 (45.7 percent) from the field, including 8 for 24 from beyond the arc, outrebounded Goshen 45-33 and forced a whopping 27 turnovers it converted into 35 points.
"We've got to play that way for 40 minutes, not 20," said Miami coach Travis Steele, who is in his first year guiding the Redhawks after spending the previous four leading Xavier. "We've got to be doing the gritty things -- like Smith. I thought Lewis changed the game in the second half. He's our Swiss army knife."
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|80.5 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|69.5 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|11.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Lewis
|1
|25
|17.0
|10.0
|2.0
|2.00
|1.00
|1.0
|53.8
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|9
|A. Mirambeaux
|2
|23.5
|17.0
|4.5
|1.5
|1.00
|0.50
|4.0
|48.0
|33.3
|81.8
|2.5
|2
|M. Lairy
|2
|33
|12.0
|2.5
|4.5
|2.00
|0.50
|2.5
|31.8
|14.3
|100.0
|0.5
|2
|M. Safford
|1
|33
|12.0
|3.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|3.0
|44.4
|40.0
|66.7
|0
|3
|E. Yofan
|2
|19
|10.0
|1.0
|2.0
|3.00
|0.00
|0.5
|70.0
|50.0
|75.0
|0.5
|0.5
|B. Smith
|2
|28.5
|9.0
|7.5
|2.0
|3.00
|0.00
|0.5
|41.2
|40.0
|0.0
|1.5
|6
|R. Mabrey
|2
|23
|6.5
|3.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|31.3
|27.3
|0.0
|0.5
|2.5
|B. Tatum
|2
|21
|6.5
|5.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|75.0
|2
|3
|M. Rylee
|1
|15
|4.0
|6.0
|0.0
|1.00
|2.00
|1.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|4
|J. Kenyon
|1
|3
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Morris
|2
|11.5
|2.0
|2.5
|1.0
|0.50
|1.50
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|1.5
|W. Stevens
|1
|5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|80.5
|42.0
|14.0
|12.50
|4.50
|12.0
|44.6
|29.8
|79.5
|11.5
|27.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Oquendo
|2
|26.5
|15.0
|3.0
|1.0
|0.50
|1.50
|4.0
|50.0
|33.3
|62.5
|0.5
|2.5
|T. Roberts
|2
|22
|10.5
|3.5
|3.0
|2.50
|0.00
|1.5
|42.9
|33.3
|66.7
|2.5
|1
|J. Hill
|2
|24.5
|8.0
|5.0
|3.5
|1.50
|0.00
|1.5
|33.3
|16.7
|71.4
|0
|5
|M. McBride
|2
|16.5
|6.5
|2.5
|1.5
|0.50
|0.50
|2.0
|40.0
|42.9
|100.0
|0
|2.5
|M. Moncrieffe
|1
|13
|6.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|F. Anselem
|2
|15
|5.5
|4.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|3.0
|62.5
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|3
|B. Bridges
|2
|18.5
|5.0
|3.5
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|45.5
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|2.5
|J. Holt
|2
|17
|5.0
|1.5
|0.0
|2.00
|0.50
|0.0
|42.9
|25.0
|100.0
|1
|0.5
|K. Lindsay
|2
|26
|5.0
|5.5
|0.0
|1.00
|1.00
|1.5
|57.1
|100.0
|16.7
|1.5
|4
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|2
|14.5
|4.0
|2.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|28.6
|16.7
|100.0
|1
|1.5
|J. Etter
|2
|12
|2.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|2
|0.0
|69.5
|42.5
|11.5
|9.00
|4.00
|18.0
|45.3
|29.7
|64.7
|10.5
|27.5
