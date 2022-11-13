No. 8 UCLA hosts Norfolk State in key tuneup
Eighth-ranked UCLA plays its final home contest before a pair of marquee dates in Las Vegas, welcoming visiting Norfolk State to Los Angeles on Monday.
The Bruins (2-0) faced little resistance in their first two outings, routing Sacramento State and Long Beach State by margins of 26 and 24 points, respectively. Jaylen Clark's standout, all-around play headlined each of UCLA's opening contests.
Clark followed a 7-of-7 shooting performance from the floor on Nov. 7 with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals on Friday against Long Beach State.
UCLA has also had strong showings off the bench from veteran David Singleton, who finished with 14 points and a career-high nine rebounds on Friday.
Bruins coach Mick Cronin called Singleton "the star of the game" following the 93-69 rout.
"When you have a veteran player like Dave, he's basically your sixth starter," Cronin said. "Huge."
Singleton's presence is central to a balanced attack for UCLA, which features five players scoring at least 12 points per game through the very early going, and six posting at least eight.
Clark's 16.5 and Tyger Campbell's 16.0 points per game are setting the initial pace, while preseason All-American Jaime Jaquez Jr. is posting 13.0 points and 7.5 rebounds a contest.
The Bruins face No. 23 Illinois in the first round of the Continental Tire Main Event on Friday in Las Vegas. No. 5 Baylor and No. 18 Virginia meet on the other side of the bracket.
Norfolk State (2-1) had three players score in double figures Friday at Baylor, the Spartans' first matchup against a Division I opponent thus far on the campaign, but could not overcome the Bears' 15 made 3-pointers.
Joe Bryant Jr. led all scorers with 24 points in the loss.
Friday's contest was a rematch of Norfolk State's first-round NCAA Tournament loss, the second in two straight trips to March Madness for the Spartans under coach Robert Jones.
Norfolk State is aiming for a third consecutive NCAA Tournament bid this season. In pursuit of March success and to prepare for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference campaigin, Norfolk State is taking on a difficult nonconference schedule that includes three preseason top 10-ranked teams.
UCLA is second in that gauntlet, which also includes Houston. All three programs reached the 2021 Final Four, with Baylor winning it.
"Other teams are going to be coming for us, so we've got to stay locked in, stay mentally focused and win the mental game," Bryant told the Virginian-Pilot. "If we do that, we can beat anybody."
Jones' teams have flourished with a tenacious defensive style. Last season, the Spartans ranked 16th in the nation in opponent 3-point percentage, allowing 29.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
Kris Bankston is one of four Spartans averaging at least 13 points per game through the team's first three, though the opening two were blowouts of Division II Virginia University of Lynchburg and Division III Cairn University.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|88.7 PPG
|46.0 RPG
|16.3 APG
|
|84.5 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|14.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Bryant Jr.
|3
|29.7
|17.3
|3.3
|3.0
|0.70
|0.00
|2.3
|45.2
|42.1
|54.5
|0.7
|2.7
|K. Bankston
|3
|25.7
|14.0
|8.7
|0.7
|1.30
|2.00
|2.3
|78.3
|100.0
|62.5
|2.7
|6
|C. Ings
|3
|27.7
|13.7
|2.7
|5.3
|2.30
|0.00
|3.7
|72.7
|50.0
|77.8
|0.7
|2
|C. Brown
|3
|22.3
|13.0
|3.7
|2.3
|1.00
|0.00
|2.3
|48.0
|22.2
|76.5
|1
|2.7
|J. Doumbia
|1
|12
|11.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|100.0
|100.0
|20.0
|0
|2
|D. Tate Jr.
|2
|31
|10.0
|7.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|50.0
|100.0
|1
|6
|G. Beale Jr.
|3
|21
|7.3
|6.0
|1.3
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|34.6
|27.3
|50.0
|2.3
|3.7
|D. Anderson
|3
|19.7
|5.7
|4.7
|0.7
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|35.3
|33.3
|0.0
|1.3
|3.3
|C. Ford
|3
|11
|3.0
|3.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.70
|0.3
|57.1
|0.0
|33.3
|2
|1.3
|Y. Sidibe
|2
|9
|2.5
|3.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|16.7
|0.0
|75.0
|2
|1.5
|G. Brown II
|1
|5
|2.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Jones
|2
|6.5
|2.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|25.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|A. Bottoms
|2
|9
|1.0
|0.5
|1.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|Total
|3
|0.0
|88.7
|46.0
|16.3
|7.70
|3.00
|13.3
|50.5
|37.8
|63.5
|14.0
|29.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Clark
|2
|27.5
|16.5
|7.5
|4.5
|5.50
|0.50
|3.5
|68.4
|40.0
|100.0
|2.5
|5
|T. Campbell
|2
|26.5
|16.0
|1.0
|3.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|46.4
|40.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|D. Singleton
|2
|29
|13.5
|5.5
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|63.6
|100.0
|0.5
|5
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|2
|31
|13.0
|7.5
|2.0
|0.50
|1.00
|3.0
|47.8
|50.0
|50.0
|1.5
|6
|A. Bailey
|2
|26.5
|12.0
|3.0
|0.5
|1.00
|0.00
|2.5
|48.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|3
|A. Bona
|1
|17
|8.0
|8.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|4
|K. Nwuba
|2
|21.5
|4.0
|2.5
|0.5
|0.50
|1.00
|1.0
|80.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|1
|D. Andrews
|2
|11.5
|2.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.50
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|M. Etienne
|2
|8.5
|2.0
|4.0
|0.5
|1.00
|2.00
|0.0
|10.0
|0.0
|100.0
|2.5
|1.5
|A. Canka
|2
|6.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|L. Cremonesi
|2
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|R. Stong
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|84.5
|43.5
|14.5
|11.00
|5.00
|12.0
|49.6
|42.9
|72.7
|12.5
|27.5
-
CAMH
BELLAR0
0
6:00pm
-
ME
BC0
0136 O/U
-20.5
6:00pm
-
Mount St. Vincent
LIU0
0
6:00pm
-
PRIN
UMBC0
0150.5 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm
-
DSU
16NOVA0
0137.5 O/U
-36
6:30pm FS2
-
BLUMOU
NALAB0
0
7:00pm
-
BRDG
RAD0
0
7:00pm
-
BREW
KENN0
0
7:00pm
-
COR
SFU0
0155 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
DEP
MINN0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm BTN
-
FAU
FLA0
0146 O/U
-13
7:00pm SECN
-
FNU
COOK0
0
7:00pm
-
GW
HOFS0
0149 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
JWU
BU0
0
7:00pm
-
LAF
JOES0
0135.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
MANCH
PFW0
0
7:00pm
-
Maine-Fort Kent
BRY0
0
7:00pm
-
M-OH
UGA0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
COPP0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
NCCU
LIB0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
NEUM
WAG0
0
7:00pm
-
PORT
KENT0
0152.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
RICH
COC0
0151 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SCST
DUQ0
0142.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
STET
USF0
0133 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
TNTC
MRSH0
0154 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
FSU0
0143 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
UMES
CHAR0
0134 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNIONY
ALB0
0
7:00pm
-
VIRWES
ODU0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
WIU
UCF0
0143 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CEBA
ULM0
0
7:30pm
-
LTO
SHOU0
0
7:30pm
-
STFRIS
UTRGV0
0
7:30pm
-
UALR
CARK0
0155 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
BELM
LIP0
0153.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
CALVRY
UMKC0
0
8:00pm
-
CHA
HOUC0
0
8:00pm
-
HUSTIL
LAM0
0
8:00pm
-
IDST
UTAH0
0134.5 O/U
-22
8:00pm PACN
-
JVST
UIC0
0143 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
LT
25TTU0
0133 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LOYNO
USM0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
LYON
ARST0
0
8:00pm
-
MILL
PEAY0
0
8:00pm
-
NCO
5BAY0
0155 O/U
-28
8:00pm ESP+
-
UNI
18UVA0
0124.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
NWST
14TCU0
0142.5 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ORU
3HOU0
0144 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP+
-
PURDNW
NIU0
0
8:00pm
-
STMARYT
UTSA0
0
8:00pm
-
TRTY
TXCC0
0
8:00pm
-
WOFF
DRKE0
0143.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
BUT
PSU0
0145 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm FS1
-
AAMU
TNST0
0142 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm
-
BETH
SUU0
0
9:00pm
-
HC
9CREI0
0141.5 O/U
-29.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
IUPU
CHST0
0130 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
MONM
23ILL0
0140.5 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm B1G+
-
SAC
DU0
0132.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
SACL
UTST0
0147.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
TXAMC
AF0
0129.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
WEB
COLST0
0139 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
MVSU
EWU0
0142 O/U
-18.5
9:30pm
-
NORF
8UCLA0
0141.5 O/U
-20.5
10:00pm PACN
-
UTU
WASH0
0144 O/U
-16
10:00pm