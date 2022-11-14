Ole Miss looks for 3rd straight win, welcomes Chattanooga
Ole Miss aims for its third straight win when it hosts Chattanooga on Tuesday at Oxford, Miss.
The Rebels (2-0) have recorded double-digit victories over Alcorn State and Florida Atlantic to open the slate, holding opponents to an average of 62.5 points. The Mocs are 1-1.
Matthew Murrell leads Ole Miss in scoring (15.0 ppg) and assists (5.0 pg) while Robert Allen is averaging 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds off the bench.
Jaemyn Brakefield is also in double figures at 10 points per game. He is 7 of 7 from the field, including making all six shots while producing 17 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes during Friday's 80-67 home win over Florida Atlantic.
"Jaemyn was really good (Friday). I looked at the minutes and was like, 'Man, I should've played him more,'" Rebels coach Kermit Davis said afterward. "... He got good shots and he made good shots. The biggest thing with him is rebounding the ball. When he rebounds the ball, he plays well ...
"For Jaemyn to get eight rebounds in those 22 minutes was good. He was efficient and physical around the rim, getting balls in the goal."
Davis was pleased to see his team silence a late Florida Atlantic comeback bid and he knows the next game won't be easy.
"We have to move forward and prepare for an NCAA Tournament team last year in Chattanooga," Davis said.
The Mocs, though, lost the star of that 27-8 team when Southern Conference Player of the Year Malachi Smith transferred to Gonzaga.
Jake Stephens is off to a strong start for Chattanooga with averages of 19.5 points and 9.0 rebounds.
The return of Jamaal Walker provided a lift during Thursday's 93-49 trouncing of NAIA program Oakland City. Walker scored 15 points in 22 minutes off the bench in his first action in 10 1/2 months due to a blood clot in his leg.
"Everything is very good, exciting, and I'm just happy to be out there because it's been a long time," Walker said. "I'm so thankful that my teammates let me get out there."
Chattanooga fell 85-78 to College of Charleston in its opener on Nov. 7.
Ole Miss leads the series 4-2 and won the most recent meeting 90-70 on Dec. 16, 2018.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|85.5 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|19.0 APG
|
|76.5 PPG
|45.5 RPG
|12.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Stephens
|2
|26.5
|19.5
|9.0
|2.0
|0.00
|1.50
|4.0
|53.3
|12.5
|75.0
|1
|8
|J. Walker
|1
|22
|15.0
|2.0
|2.0
|1.00
|1.00
|2.0
|75.0
|66.7
|100.0
|1
|1
|J. Johnson
|2
|25.5
|12.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.50
|2.0
|41.7
|16.7
|100.0
|0.5
|1.5
|D. Davis
|2
|22.5
|10.5
|7.0
|1.5
|1.50
|0.00
|1.5
|69.2
|60.0
|0.0
|3
|4
|J. Taylor Jr.
|1
|12
|10.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Brady
|2
|17
|7.0
|4.0
|2.0
|0.50
|0.50
|0.5
|60.0
|0.0
|40.0
|2.5
|1.5
|A. Caldwell
|2
|28.5
|7.0
|3.5
|2.5
|0.00
|0.50
|1.0
|55.6
|40.0
|100.0
|0.5
|3
|D. White
|2
|20.5
|6.5
|2.0
|2.5
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|36.4
|37.5
|100.0
|0.5
|1.5
|B. Robinson
|2
|16.5
|5.5
|1.5
|2.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|80.0
|75.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|S. Alexis
|2
|13
|3.0
|4.5
|1.5
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|4
|K. Courseault
|1
|7
|2.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Smith
|1
|12
|2.0
|3.0
|3.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|3
|K. Hankton
|1
|8
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|85.5
|41.0
|19.0
|4.50
|4.50
|14.5
|56.5
|32.7
|68.2
|10.5
|28.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Murrell
|2
|34
|15.0
|5.0
|5.0
|2.00
|0.00
|2.5
|34.5
|35.3
|100.0
|2
|3
|R. Allen
|2
|21
|12.5
|5.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|2.0
|57.1
|0.0
|81.8
|3
|2.5
|J. Brakefield
|2
|18
|10.0
|4.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|100.0
|100.0
|66.7
|1.5
|2.5
|T. Caldwell
|2
|20.5
|8.0
|2.5
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|50.0
|75.0
|1
|1.5
|A. Abram
|2
|21
|7.5
|1.5
|1.5
|0.50
|0.00
|3.0
|33.3
|28.6
|75.0
|0
|1.5
|M. Burns
|2
|26
|7.5
|5.0
|1.0
|3.00
|1.00
|0.5
|42.9
|33.3
|33.3
|2
|3
|J. Mballa
|2
|12.5
|6.5
|4.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.50
|1.0
|75.0
|100.0
|75.0
|2
|2.5
|J. White
|2
|13
|5.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|T. Akwuba
|2
|16.5
|2.0
|5.5
|0.5
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|28.6
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|4
|T. Fagan
|2
|9
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. McKinnis
|2
|9.5
|1.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.5
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|1.5
|M. Ewin
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|76.5
|45.5
|12.5
|7.50
|4.00
|13.0
|44.8
|37.5
|69.4
|16.5
|25.0
