No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 Duke clash looking to get past shortcomings
It's only the middle of November, and neither No. 6 Kansas nor No. 7 Duke will be whole when they meet Tuesday night in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis, but both teams will start getting answers as to who they are this season.
For the Jayhawks (2-0), who have opened their national championship defense with easy wins over Omaha and North Dakota State, they'll be without head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend.
Both are serving the third game of a four-game suspension imposed by the school for their involvement in a recruiting scandal that saw the program use a shoe company to gain an unfair advantage in signing top players.
As for the Blue Devils (2-0), they enter off even easier wins against Jacksonville and USC Upstate, but played those games without five-star freshman wing Dariq Whitehead (foot) and played the Jacksonville game without center Dereck Lively (calf).
Duke did get 14 minutes out of Lively in Friday night's 84-38 blowout of USC Upstate. Lively supplied four points, two rebounds and two blocked shots, but things could be tougher on Tuesday with the stiff increase in competition.
Still, it will be the first truly big game for first-year Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer against a worthy foe on a neutral floor. He wants to see his team continue an early trend.
"We're learning how to play physical without fouling," he said. "I think we have the makings of being a good defensive team. ... The effort is out there and that is where it starts on defense."
Freshman Mark Mitchell is averaging a team-high 15.5 points through two games, while another freshman, center Kyle Filipowski, has recorded double-doubles in each of his first two games. Filipowski, Lively and Northwestern transfer Ryan Young (11.5 ppg, 7.5 rebounds per game) give Duke one of the nation's top frontcourts.
In the backcourt, Jeremy Roach has the offense in his hands. Roach is averaging 13 points and 6.0 assists so far with an assist-turnover ratio slightly better than 2-1.
Meanwhile, Kansas' last game was an 82-59 rout of North Dakota State Thursday night in which it established a 29-point halftime lead. It got 21 points from Jalen Wilson, including 17 in the first half, and a 12-point, six-rebound outing from freshman guard Gradey Dick.
Interim coach Norm Roberts, a former head coach at St. John's, said the Jayhawks accomplished Self's pregame objectives of working on their trapping defenses. Roberts noted that the team notched a lot of deflections in rolling to a 48-19 advantage after 20 minutes of action.
"I thought the guys were terrific in the first half," Roberts said. "We never let them get comfortable in the first half and I think that really helped us. We're still a long way from where we're going to be. We're gaining on it. We're getting better."
Wilson is averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds so far, while Dick is chipping in 17.5 points per game and hitting 58.3 percent of his shots.
The Blue Devils lead the all-time series 8-5, taking a 68-66 victory on Nov. 5, 2019, in the teams' last matchup.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Mitchell
|2
|27
|15.5
|4.0
|2.5
|1.00
|0.50
|0.5
|54.2
|50.0
|100.0
|1
|3
|J. Roach
|2
|29
|13.0
|3.0
|5.5
|1.00
|0.00
|2.5
|50.0
|46.2
|40.0
|0.5
|2.5
|K. Filipowski
|2
|23
|12.5
|11.0
|2.5
|1.00
|1.50
|1.5
|42.1
|33.3
|87.5
|2.5
|8.5
|R. Young
|2
|24.5
|11.5
|7.5
|1.0
|1.50
|0.50
|1.0
|71.4
|0.0
|60.0
|5
|2.5
|J. Blakes
|2
|20.5
|7.0
|2.5
|0.5
|1.50
|0.50
|0.5
|57.1
|75.0
|50.0
|0
|2.5
|J. Grandison
|2
|22
|7.0
|5.0
|3.0
|1.50
|0.00
|1.5
|46.2
|22.2
|0.0
|2
|3
|D. Lively II
|1
|15
|4.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.00
|2.00
|2.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|T. Proctor
|2
|22.5
|2.5
|4.0
|2.5
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|8.3
|0.0
|75.0
|0.5
|3.5
|J. Schutt
|2
|8
|2.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|14.3
|20.0
|50.0
|0
|1.5
|K. Catchings
|2
|4.5
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.50
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|0.5
|C. Reeves
|2
|4.5
|2.0
|2.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|2.5
|0
|S. Borden
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|S. Hubbard
|1
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Johns
|2
|4
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|77.5
|51.0
|17.5
|10.50
|5.00
|12.5
|44.9
|34.0
|64.9
|18.0
|30.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wilson
|2
|28.5
|20.0
|10.0
|4.0
|0.50
|0.00
|2.0
|45.5
|46.2
|100.0
|1
|9
|G. Dick
|2
|29
|17.5
|4.0
|2.0
|1.50
|0.00
|0.5
|58.3
|50.0
|66.7
|1
|3
|M. Rice
|1
|18
|10.0
|4.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|2
|D. Harris Jr.
|2
|27
|8.0
|2.5
|6.5
|1.50
|1.50
|0.5
|41.2
|25.0
|100.0
|0.5
|2
|K. McCullar Jr.
|2
|23.5
|8.0
|5.0
|1.5
|2.00
|1.50
|2.5
|40.0
|0.0
|100.0
|2
|3
|B. Pettiford Jr.
|2
|18
|7.5
|0.5
|5.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.5
|87.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|E. Udeh Jr.
|2
|13
|6.5
|4.5
|0.0
|0.50
|1.00
|1.0
|75.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|3.5
|J. Yesufu
|2
|12.5
|5.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|44.4
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|K. Adams Jr.
|2
|23
|4.0
|5.5
|2.5
|0.00
|0.50
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|1.5
|M. Jankovich
|2
|1
|2.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Z. Ejiofor
|2
|5
|1.5
|5.0
|0.5
|0.00
|1.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|2
|3
|Z. Clemence
|2
|5
|0.0
|2.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|2
|K. Cuffe Jr.
|2
|3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|D. Wilhite
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|85.5
|46.0
|23.0
|8.00
|5.50
|9.0
|50.4
|38.1
|52.0
|14.5
|30.0
-
YALE
HAW51
51132.5 O/U
-4.5
12:00am ESP+
-
GRABIB
YSU0
0
11:00am
-
STONEH
PROV0
0143 O/U
-24
5:00pm FS2
-
APP
LOU0
0137.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
NW
GTWN0
0147.5 O/U
PK
6:30pm FS1
-
BGSU
WRST0
0158.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
BING
MD0
0136.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm BTN
-
BUCK
SPU0
0135 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
BUF
25CONN0
0152.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
CCSU
SJU0
0148.5 O/U
-28
7:00pm FS2
-
COLG
SYR0
0151 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
DART
QUIN0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
FAMU
MIA0
0132 O/U
-31.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HARST
UTM0
0
7:00pm
-
JMAD
HOW0
0157.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
LESMCRAE
HIPT0
0
7:00pm
-
MER
GAST0
0132 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
MORS
CIT0
0
7:00pm
-
MORE
WVU0
0134 O/U
-19
7:00pm ESP+
-
MORG
AKR0
0138 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
NH
FOR0
0131.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
PENN
DREX0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
QUEEN
LAS0
0151 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
RICE
MTSU0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STON
URI0
0136 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
4UK
MSU0
0141.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
SCUP
CLEM0
0140 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTVA
WAKE0
0144.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
VAN
TEMP0
0135 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WSU
PVAM0
0140.5 O/U
+11
7:00pm ESP+
-
MTSM0
0
7:00pm
-
WINT
13AUB0
0150 O/U
-18
7:00pm SECN
-
ALCN
SFA0
0142.5 O/U
-11.5
7:30pm
-
CHAT
MISS0
0139.5 O/U
-11
7:30pm ESP+
-
TXLTH
UIW0
0
7:30pm
-
BENUM
NAU0
0
8:00pm
-
EMU
BRAD0
0146 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
GWEB
1UNC0
0142 O/U
-22
8:00pm
-
HARDIN
UTA0
0
8:00pm
-
INDIPO
WKY0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
MCMUR
ABIL0
0
8:00pm
-
UNCW
OKLA0
0129 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NMEX
SMU0
0152 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
ORU
TXSO0
0153 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
SIUE
MIZZ0
0149.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm ESP+
-
STBN
SDST0
0141.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
UOP
UND0
0148.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
MARQ
PUR0
0149 O/U
-9
8:30pm FS1
-
FAIR
XAV0
0139 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm FS2
-
FIU
NCST0
0154 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
MEM
STL0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
MTST
ORE0
0138 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
17SDSU
STAN0
0136.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm PACN
-
SULRS
UTEP0
0
9:00pm
-
GB
WISC0
0130.5 O/U
-27
9:00pm BTN
-
7DUKE
6KAN0
0144.5 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESPN
-
ALST
SJSU0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
10:00pm
-
18ALA
USA0
0148.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm ESPU
-
CAL
UCSD0
0132.5 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
CSN
CABP0
0132.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
LMU
UCI0
0138.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm ESP+
-
VANGU
PEP0
0
10:00pm
-
WIL
NEV0
0
10:00pm
-
21DAY
UNLV0
0131 O/U
+3.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
BUSHNL
ORST0
0
11:00pm
-
UVM
USC0
0138.5 O/U
-10.5
11:00pm PACN