West Virginia hosts Morehead State as Bob Huggins climbs wins list
After turning the Backyard Brawl into something of a skip through the park, the West Virginia Mountaineers return to their home court in Morgantown, W.Va. Tuesday for a meeting with Morehead State.
The Mountaineers (2-0) rolled past Pitt 81-56 on Friday as coach Bob Huggins won his 918th career game to move two behind Jim Calhoun for third place on the all-time list. Only Mike Krzyzewski (1,202) and Jim Boeheim (998) have won more games.
West Virginia came ready to play, making nine of its first 10 shots and shooting 52.6 percent for the game. Joe Toussaint, a transfer from Iowa, scored 18 points and Erik Stevenson, a transfer from South Carolina, was 7-for-12 from the field and finished with 16 points.
"I thought it was a great team effort," said Huggins, who turned 69 in September. "As I told (the players), we've won some things here, but we haven't won the big one, the one that everybody wants. So, let's just keep getting better. Let's keep working at it and let's not start lagging ... Hopefully, they do."
West Virginia forced Pitt into 19 turnovers, leading directly to 19 points in the 25-point margin.
After a season-opening 88-53 loss to Indiana, Morehead State (2-1) followed with an easy victory over Division II Campbellsville-Harrodsburg (Ky.) and a hard-fought 62-55 triumph over Bellarmine.
The Eagles are expected to take what they learned at Indiana into Tuesday's game against a top opponent.
"Often times, when you're playing in these types of environments, the score gets away from you and guys tend to break apart, kind of do their own thing," Eagles head coach Preston Spradlin said. "I thought we still tried to play the (Indiana) game the way we practice it every single day."
In a balanced scoring attack against Bellarmine, Morehead State had four players score in double figures, led by Jake Wolfe's 14 points. Drew Thelwell and Mark Freeman each had 13, and Alex Gross had 12 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a 47-33 rebounding advantage.
Morehead State held Bellarmine to 33.3 percent shooting from the field and just 13 percent (3 of 23) from 3-point range.
Tuesday's game is a rematch of a first-round pairing in the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indianapolis. West Virginia, who was a No. 3 seed, earned an 84-67 victory over No. 14 seed Morehead State. The Mountaineers have won all four meetings between the schools.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|71.3 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|13.7 APG
|
|78.5 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|15.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Freeman
|2
|22.5
|13.5
|2.5
|3.5
|0.50
|0.00
|2.5
|50.0
|66.7
|78.6
|0
|2.5
|D. Thelwell
|3
|29.3
|12.7
|4.3
|3.3
|0.70
|1.00
|1.3
|41.2
|30.4
|75.0
|0
|4.3
|A. Gross
|3
|21.7
|11.0
|6.7
|0.3
|0.00
|1.30
|1.7
|63.2
|0.0
|69.2
|2.3
|4.3
|J. Wolfe
|3
|27.3
|10.3
|2.3
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.3
|45.8
|50.0
|66.7
|1
|1.3
|B. Maughmer
|3
|28.7
|9.7
|4.7
|2.0
|1.30
|0.00
|1.7
|47.8
|23.1
|80.0
|1
|3.7
|L. Bryan
|3
|15.7
|8.0
|5.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|69.2
|0.0
|75.0
|3.7
|1.3
|T. Scott
|3
|15.3
|4.3
|2.3
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|0.7
|40.0
|75.0
|40.0
|0.7
|1.7
|K. Thomas
|3
|23
|3.3
|5.0
|1.3
|1.30
|0.00
|2.0
|18.2
|11.8
|0.0
|1
|4
|T. Redding
|3
|19
|2.3
|2.7
|1.7
|1.30
|0.00
|1.0
|16.7
|9.1
|0.0
|0.7
|2
|R. Jones
|1
|8
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|C. Cole
|1
|8
|0.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|Total
|3
|0.0
|71.3
|43.7
|13.7
|7.00
|3.00
|13.7
|41.7
|29.1
|69.6
|13.3
|26.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Stevenson
|2
|21.5
|13.0
|2.0
|1.5
|1.00
|0.00
|2.5
|61.1
|37.5
|50.0
|0
|2
|J. Toussaint
|2
|23.5
|13.0
|3.5
|3.0
|1.50
|0.00
|1.0
|38.9
|16.7
|84.6
|0
|3.5
|E. Matthews Jr.
|2
|31.5
|12.5
|4.0
|2.5
|1.00
|0.00
|1.5
|58.8
|42.9
|100.0
|0.5
|3.5
|T. Mitchell
|2
|18.5
|10.5
|4.5
|1.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|58.3
|60.0
|57.1
|0.5
|4
|M. Wague
|2
|16.5
|10.0
|6.5
|1.0
|1.00
|1.00
|2.5
|90.0
|0.0
|50.0
|3.5
|3
|K. Johnson
|2
|22.5
|7.0
|0.5
|3.5
|2.50
|0.00
|1.0
|28.6
|33.3
|100.0
|0.5
|0
|S. Wilson
|2
|17
|5.0
|2.5
|1.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|36.4
|33.3
|0.0
|2
|0.5
|K. Johnson
|2
|16.5
|3.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|J. Okonkwo
|2
|12
|2.0
|3.5
|0.0
|0.00
|1.50
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|2.5
|J. Bell Jr.
|2
|10
|1.5
|5.0
|0.5
|1.00
|0.00
|2.5
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1.5
|3.5
|J. Harris
|2
|9.5
|0.5
|2.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|1.5
|Total
|2
|0.0
|78.5
|40.5
|15.5
|8.50
|2.50
|14.5
|50.9
|34.1
|71.1
|11.5
|26.0
-
YALE
HAW51
51132.5 O/U
-4.5
12:00am ESP+
-
GRABIB
YSU0
0
11:00am
-
STONEH
PROV0
0143 O/U
-24
5:00pm FS2
-
APP
LOU0
0137.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
NW
GTWN0
0147.5 O/U
PK
6:30pm FS1
-
BGSU
WRST0
0158.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
BING
MD0
0136.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm BTN
-
BUCK
SPU0
0135 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
BUF
25CONN0
0152.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
CCSU
SJU0
0148.5 O/U
-28
7:00pm FS2
-
COLG
SYR0
0151 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
DART
QUIN0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
FAMU
MIA0
0132 O/U
-31.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HARST
UTM0
0
7:00pm
-
JMAD
HOW0
0157.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
LESMCRAE
HIPT0
0
7:00pm
-
MER
GAST0
0132 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
MORS
CIT0
0
7:00pm
-
MORE
WVU0
0134 O/U
-19
7:00pm ESP+
-
MORG
AKR0
0138 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
NH
FOR0
0131.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
PENN
DREX0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
QUEEN
LAS0
0151 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
RICE
MTSU0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STON
URI0
0136 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
4UK
MSU0
0141.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
SCUP
CLEM0
0140 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTVA
WAKE0
0144.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
VAN
TEMP0
0135 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WSU
PVAM0
0140.5 O/U
+11
7:00pm ESP+
-
MTSM0
0
7:00pm
-
WINT
13AUB0
0150 O/U
-18
7:00pm SECN
-
ALCN
SFA0
0142.5 O/U
-11.5
7:30pm
-
CHAT
MISS0
0139.5 O/U
-11
7:30pm ESP+
-
TXLTH
UIW0
0
7:30pm
-
BENUM
NAU0
0
8:00pm
-
EMU
BRAD0
0146 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
GWEB
1UNC0
0142 O/U
-22
8:00pm
-
HARDIN
UTA0
0
8:00pm
-
INDIPO
WKY0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
MCMUR
ABIL0
0
8:00pm
-
UNCW
OKLA0
0129 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NMEX
SMU0
0152 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
ORU
TXSO0
0153 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
SIUE
MIZZ0
0149.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm ESP+
-
STBN
SDST0
0141.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
UOP
UND0
0148.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
MARQ
PUR0
0149 O/U
-9
8:30pm FS1
-
FAIR
XAV0
0139 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm FS2
-
FIU
NCST0
0154 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
MEM
STL0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
MTST
ORE0
0138 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
17SDSU
STAN0
0136.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm PACN
-
SULRS
UTEP0
0
9:00pm
-
GB
WISC0
0130.5 O/U
-27
9:00pm BTN
-
7DUKE
6KAN0
0144.5 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESPN
-
ALST
SJSU0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
10:00pm
-
18ALA
USA0
0148.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm ESPU
-
CAL
UCSD0
0132.5 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
CSN
CABP0
0132.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
LMU
UCI0
0138.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm ESP+
-
VANGU
PEP0
0
10:00pm
-
WIL
NEV0
0
10:00pm
-
21DAY
UNLV0
0131 O/U
+3.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
BUSHNL
ORST0
0
11:00pm
-
UVM
USC0
0138.5 O/U
-10.5
11:00pm PACN