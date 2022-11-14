No. 4 Kentucky, Michigan State cross paths in Champions Classic
Barely one week into the college basketball season, Michigan State prepares for a second game with an opponent ranked in the top five.
First, the Spartans took on No. 2 Gonzaga on an aircraft carrier in San Diego last Friday. On Tuesday, Michigan State takes on No. 4 Kentucky in the first game of the annual Champions Classic in Indianapolis.
The Spartans nearly pulled off the upset against Gonzaga, falling 64-63.
Michigan State led by seven at halftime and by 12 points in the second half before Gonzaga rallied, but the Spartans hope the near-win over Gonzaga will give them confidence against the Wildcats.
"Well, it'll instill a lot of confidence, but it's no moral victory because you still gotta win games in this," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. "But we did do a lot of things right. And most of them you wouldn't see because they were scouting report things. That's what you look for."
The biggest question for Kentucky is the status of returning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, who hasn't played in the first two games of the season after undergoing a knee procedure in October.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari wasn't sure of Tshiebwe's status after Friday's 77-52 win over Duquesne.
"He's ahead of schedule, but you've got to be able to stop and turn," he said. "It's not a ligament or anything like that. But there was an operation where they went inside that area to where it will still be sore for a minute. We'll have to see."
Even if Tshiebwe doesn't play, as per tradition under Calipari, Kentucky has other weapons.
Senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler led the SEC in assists the last two seasons, senior guards Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick provide shooting and scoring, while Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston are highly touted freshmen.
"This game will be a rough time," Calipari said of playing Michigan State. "Offensive rebounds, you are going to have to work like crazy because they are going to hold blockouts. You are going to have to fight. They are going to fight through screens, they are going to be up in you and they are going to collapse defensively."
The Spartans are the only unranked team in the Champions Classic with No. 7 Duke and No. 6 Kansas part of the nationally televised doubleheader.
Maybe the biggest revelation for Michigan State against Gonzaga was the play of junior center Mady Sissoko.
Little used during his first two years in the program, Sissoko had 14 points, seven rebounds and more than held his own against Gonzaga star Drew Timme.
Frontcourt size and depth was a concern all offseason for a Michigan State team deep with ball handling guards such as A.J. Hoggard, Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins, so more performances such as that from Sissoko could elevate the Spartans to another level.
"Yeah I told you all summer, I told everybody he's worked his tall off," Izzo said of Sissoko.
This will be the first meeting between the teams since the 2019 Champions Classic, when Kentucky won 69-62.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|86.0 PPG
|47.0 RPG
|21.0 APG
|
|68.0 PPG
|43.0 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Reeves
|2
|26
|20.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.50
|2.5
|52.0
|55.6
|66.7
|0
|2
|C. Fredrick
|2
|30.5
|17.0
|2.5
|3.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|61.1
|50.0
|85.7
|0
|2.5
|J. Toppin
|2
|30
|11.5
|9.5
|2.5
|2.00
|0.50
|1.0
|37.5
|33.3
|57.1
|2
|7.5
|C. Wallace
|2
|31
|11.5
|5.5
|6.5
|2.00
|0.50
|3.0
|58.8
|66.7
|50.0
|2
|3.5
|S. Wheeler
|1
|27
|11.0
|6.0
|11.0
|2.00
|1.00
|2.0
|57.1
|50.0
|100.0
|1
|5
|U. Onyenso
|2
|19.5
|7.5
|7.0
|1.0
|0.00
|3.50
|0.0
|63.6
|0.0
|33.3
|2.5
|4.5
|C. Livingston
|2
|19
|7.0
|5.5
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|46.2
|50.0
|0.0
|1
|4.5
|A. Thiero
|1
|14
|4.0
|5.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|66.7
|1
|4
|L. Ware
|2
|20.5
|4.0
|3.0
|1.0
|2.50
|2.50
|2.0
|33.3
|0.0
|40.0
|1
|2
|B. Canada
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|W. Horn
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Watkins
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|86.0
|47.0
|21.0
|9.50
|8.00
|12.5
|50.4
|51.2
|60.5
|10.5
|33.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Hoggard
|2
|25.5
|10.5
|2.5
|7.0
|2.00
|0.00
|3.5
|33.3
|0.0
|84.6
|0.5
|2
|J. Hauser
|2
|25
|10.0
|5.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|2.0
|35.3
|36.4
|80.0
|1
|4.5
|P. Brooks
|2
|19
|9.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|41.2
|45.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|M. Sissoko
|2
|22
|9.0
|7.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|1.0
|85.7
|0.0
|54.5
|2
|5.5
|T. Walker
|2
|35
|9.0
|3.0
|4.0
|1.50
|0.00
|2.0
|44.4
|16.7
|50.0
|0
|3
|M. Hall
|2
|31
|8.0
|7.0
|1.0
|1.00
|1.50
|0.5
|50.0
|20.0
|50.0
|1
|6
|J. Akins
|2
|16.5
|5.5
|1.5
|0.5
|1.00
|0.50
|0.0
|29.4
|16.7
|0.0
|1
|0.5
|T. Holloman
|2
|8
|3.0
|1.5
|0.5
|1.00
|0.50
|0.5
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|J. Kohler
|2
|13.5
|3.0
|5.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.50
|1.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|4
|C. Cooper
|1
|4
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|S. Izzo
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Sanders
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Smith
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Whitens
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|68.0
|43.0
|14.0
|7.50
|3.50
|12.5
|42.7
|27.9
|66.7
|11.0
|28.0
-
YALE
HAW51
51132.5 O/U
-4.5
12:00am ESP+
-
GRABIB
YSU0
0
11:00am
-
STONEH
PROV0
0143 O/U
-24
5:00pm FS2
-
APP
LOU0
0137.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
NW
GTWN0
0147.5 O/U
PK
6:30pm FS1
-
BGSU
WRST0
0158.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
BING
MD0
0136.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm BTN
-
BUCK
SPU0
0135 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
BUF
25CONN0
0152.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
CCSU
SJU0
0148.5 O/U
-28
7:00pm FS2
-
COLG
SYR0
0151 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
DART
QUIN0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
FAMU
MIA0
0132 O/U
-31.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HARST
UTM0
0
7:00pm
-
JMAD
HOW0
0157.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
LESMCRAE
HIPT0
0
7:00pm
-
MER
GAST0
0132 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
MORS
CIT0
0
7:00pm
-
MORE
WVU0
0134 O/U
-19
7:00pm ESP+
-
MORG
AKR0
0138 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
NH
FOR0
0131.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
PENN
DREX0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
QUEEN
LAS0
0151 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
RICE
MTSU0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STON
URI0
0136 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
4UK
MSU0
0141.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
SCUP
CLEM0
0140 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTVA
WAKE0
0144.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
VAN
TEMP0
0135 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WSU
PVAM0
0140.5 O/U
+11
7:00pm ESP+
-
MTSM0
0
7:00pm
-
WINT
13AUB0
0150 O/U
-18
7:00pm SECN
-
ALCN
SFA0
0142.5 O/U
-11.5
7:30pm
-
CHAT
MISS0
0139.5 O/U
-11
7:30pm ESP+
-
TXLTH
UIW0
0
7:30pm
-
BENUM
NAU0
0
8:00pm
-
EMU
BRAD0
0146 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
GWEB
1UNC0
0142 O/U
-22
8:00pm
-
HARDIN
UTA0
0
8:00pm
-
INDIPO
WKY0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
MCMUR
ABIL0
0
8:00pm
-
UNCW
OKLA0
0129 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NMEX
SMU0
0152 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
ORU
TXSO0
0153 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
SIUE
MIZZ0
0149.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm ESP+
-
STBN
SDST0
0141.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
UOP
UND0
0148.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
MARQ
PUR0
0149 O/U
-9
8:30pm FS1
-
FAIR
XAV0
0139 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm FS2
-
FIU
NCST0
0154 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
MEM
STL0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
MTST
ORE0
0138 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
17SDSU
STAN0
0136.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm PACN
-
SULRS
UTEP0
0
9:00pm
-
GB
WISC0
0130.5 O/U
-27
9:00pm BTN
-
7DUKE
6KAN0
0144.5 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESPN
-
ALST
SJSU0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
10:00pm
-
18ALA
USA0
0148.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm ESPU
-
CAL
UCSD0
0132.5 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
CSN
CABP0
0132.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
LMU
UCI0
0138.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm ESP+
-
VANGU
PEP0
0
10:00pm
-
WIL
NEV0
0
10:00pm
-
21DAY
UNLV0
0131 O/U
+3.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
BUSHNL
ORST0
0
11:00pm
-
UVM
USC0
0138.5 O/U
-10.5
11:00pm PACN