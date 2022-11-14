Wake Forest looks to keep rolling, hosts Utah Valley
Wake Forest will look to continue its strong start Tuesday night when it hosts Utah Valley in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Demon Deacons (2-0) are coming off an 81-71 victory over visiting Georgia on Friday after opening the season with a 71-59 win over Fairfield on Nov. 7.
Utah Valley (2-1) is coming off a 73-69 win over visiting Northern Arizona on Saturday, its second successive triumph following a season-opening 75-58 loss at Utah State on Nov. 7.
Wake Forest dominated Georgia in the first half, jumping out to a 41-22 halftime lead.
Daivien Williamson scored a game-high 24 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists, while Tyree Appleby added 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. Davion Bradford chipped in 11 points and four rebounds.
Through two games, Williamson is averaging 19.0 points and 2.5 rebounds, while Appleby, a transfer from Florida, is averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
"It's fun playing with a guy who can see the floor like him," Williamson said of Appleby. "He puts me in positions to score the ball a lot. When you have a guy like that on your team, it instills a lot more confidence in you."
After Utah Valley squandered a 43-31 halftime lead against Northern Arizona, the Wolverines used a 14-4 run capped by Trey Woodbury's 3-pointer with 3:17 remaining to put the game away.
Woodbury finished with a game-high 22 points, making 4 of 6 attempts from beyond the arc, while Aziz Bandaogo had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Le'Tre Darthard added 13 points.
The Wolverines shot 25-for-52 (48.1 percent) from the field, including 10-for-23 (43.5 percent) from 3-point range, and scored 15 points off the Lumberjacks' 10 turnovers.
"Trey had a great game and played his game," Utah Valley coach Mark Madsen said. "This is the player that Trey Woodbury is and he's going to have a great year. We gave up 27 second-chance points today and so we have to be better at that. That's a collective effort and we'll improve on that."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|74.0 PPG
|36.0 RPG
|17.7 APG
|
|76.0 PPG
|46.0 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Woodbury
|3
|26.3
|14.3
|1.7
|3.0
|0.30
|0.30
|1.3
|47.1
|45.5
|75.0
|0.3
|1.3
|A. Bandaogo
|3
|27.7
|14.0
|9.3
|2.3
|1.00
|3.00
|1.3
|81.0
|66.7
|75.0
|3
|6.3
|L. Darthard
|3
|25.3
|9.3
|1.7
|1.7
|1.00
|1.00
|1.7
|50.0
|35.7
|60.0
|0.7
|1
|J. Harmon
|3
|26.3
|9.0
|5.3
|3.0
|1.00
|0.30
|1.7
|38.5
|16.7
|66.7
|0
|5.3
|C. Alford
|3
|13.3
|7.7
|1.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|40.0
|0.0
|84.6
|0.3
|1.3
|T. Small
|2
|19.5
|5.5
|5.5
|1.5
|0.50
|0.50
|1.0
|28.6
|20.0
|100.0
|0.5
|5
|B. Nield
|3
|17.7
|4.3
|2.0
|2.0
|1.70
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|50.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|T. Ceaser
|3
|18.3
|3.7
|2.7
|0.3
|1.00
|0.00
|0.7
|30.8
|16.7
|100.0
|0.3
|2.3
|J. McClanahan
|3
|13.7
|3.7
|1.3
|2.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|40.0
|50.0
|0
|1.3
|T. Fuller
|3
|12.3
|3.0
|2.0
|1.7
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.7
|1.3
|E. Potter
|2
|7
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|B. Crowther
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Fields
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|3
|0.0
|74.0
|36.0
|17.7
|6.70
|5.30
|9.3
|45.7
|31.1
|75.4
|7.0
|27.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Williamson
|2
|36.5
|19.0
|2.5
|3.0
|0.50
|0.00
|2.5
|40.9
|38.5
|83.3
|0
|2.5
|T. Appleby
|2
|30.5
|15.0
|5.0
|4.5
|1.00
|0.00
|1.5
|46.7
|33.3
|93.3
|0
|5
|A. Carr
|2
|35
|11.5
|4.0
|1.5
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|56.3
|33.3
|100.0
|0.5
|3.5
|C. Hildreth
|2
|25
|11.0
|7.0
|2.5
|1.00
|0.00
|3.0
|50.0
|33.3
|53.8
|2.5
|4.5
|B. Klintman
|2
|18
|9.0
|3.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.50
|1.0
|60.0
|40.0
|66.7
|1
|2.5
|D. Bradford
|2
|17
|7.0
|4.0
|0.5
|0.50
|1.50
|1.5
|83.3
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|3
|Z. Keller
|2
|13
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|2.50
|0.00
|1.0
|20.0
|25.0
|33.3
|0.5
|0.5
|L. Taylor
|2
|15
|1.5
|2.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|2.5
|M. Marsh
|1
|3
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|D. Monsanto
|2
|8.5
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|Total
|2
|0.0
|76.0
|46.0
|13.0
|8.00
|2.00
|13.0
|45.5
|31.3
|72.3
|8.0
|31.0
