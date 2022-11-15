No. 15 Auburn looks to put clamps on Winthrop
No. 15 Auburn remains a work in progress on offense entering its third consecutive home game.
But coach Bruce Pearl likes what he's seen so far from his defense, which will face a major test when high-scoring Winthrop (2-1) visits the Tigers (2-0) on Tuesday night in Auburn, Ala.
In a 67-59 comeback win Friday over South Florida, the Tigers limited the Bulls to 35.5 percent shooting from the floor (22 of 62), including 14.3 percent from the 3-point line (2 of 14). Auburn also added seven blocks to push its season total to 17.
"Right now, that is going to be what's going to have to carry us," Pearl said after the win over USF. "We're not really good offensively right now. Our defense is going to have to carry us, and it did tonight."
Auburn's aggressive, in-your-face defense has been a staple under Pearl, and center Dylan Cardwell's rebounding effort, emotional play and rim protection has been extremely impactful in the team's first two games (10 blocks, 11 rebounds).
Cardwell exited the game late against South Florida due to a cramp, but he will be fine to face Winthrop. His presence is a key to the Tigers' frontcourt, especially on the defensive end.
"His effort and energy, his ability to block shots and rebound -- Dylan Cardwell was a factor," Pearl said. "For a man his size, he moves so very well."
Despite Auburn's early shooting struggles, point guard Wendell Green Jr. has been the team's one reliable scoring threat. Green is averaging 18.0 points, 4.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game in addition to being a scrappy force defensively.
Versatile guard Allen Flanigan (10.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game) also has been a major contributor after an Achilles injury derailed his junior campaign.
Flanigan scored 18 points off the bench against USF and looked like the guy who, along with Florida's Tre Mann and LSU's Trendon Watford, were the only players in the SEC to average 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists during his sophomore campaign (2020-21).
Forwards Chris Moore, Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams will aim to aid Cardwell on both ends of the court.
The Eagles have won two straight and feature four double-digit scorers on an offense that averages 74.0 points and 9.7 made 3-pointers per game.
Kelton Talford is Winthrop's top scorer (18.3) and rebounder (8.0) and its best overall player. But Cory Hightower (16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists) might be the team's most valuable player due to his versatility and ability to fill it up at any time.
Sin'Cere McMahon (12.3 points, 2.3 assists) is another impact performer for the Eagles, but he's averaging three turnovers per game, which could be problematic against Auburn's rugged defense.
"There's a lot to be excited about," Eagles coach Mark Prosser said before the season. "We're far from a finished product, but that's where we're supposed to be."
This is the seventh meeting between Winthrop and Auburn. The Tigers are 5-1 in the series.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Talford
|3
|26.7
|18.3
|8.0
|0.3
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|77.8
|0.0
|81.3
|2.3
|5.7
|C. Hightower
|3
|31
|16.7
|6.0
|4.3
|1.30
|0.30
|2.3
|43.8
|36.8
|78.9
|0.7
|5.3
|S. McMahon
|3
|29.3
|12.3
|2.0
|2.3
|0.30
|0.00
|3.0
|38.5
|41.2
|90.9
|0
|2
|T. Lane
|3
|19.3
|11.3
|2.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|52.6
|100.0
|0.3
|2
|X. McKelvy
|1
|14
|11.0
|2.0
|0.0
|2.00
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|20.0
|100.0
|2
|0
|I. Wilson
|3
|20
|6.0
|2.7
|1.7
|1.30
|0.00
|3.0
|45.5
|60.0
|62.5
|0
|2.7
|H. Fleming Jr.
|2
|23
|5.5
|2.5
|2.0
|1.50
|0.00
|3.0
|36.4
|16.7
|100.0
|0
|2.5
|C. Claxton
|3
|28.7
|1.7
|3.3
|2.0
|2.00
|1.00
|1.0
|14.3
|0.0
|42.9
|0.7
|2.7
|K. Harrison
|1
|23
|1.0
|2.0
|1.0
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|2
|M. Moore
|3
|11.3
|0.0
|4.0
|0.3
|0.70
|0.70
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|3.3
|C. Whiteside
|2
|8.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|Total
|3
|0.0
|74.0
|36.7
|13.0
|8.30
|3.00
|17.0
|45.8
|38.2
|76.8
|5.7
|28.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Green Jr.
|2
|26.5
|18.0
|4.0
|4.0
|1.00
|0.00
|3.0
|40.0
|22.2
|82.4
|0.5
|3.5
|A. Flanigan
|2
|23.5
|10.5
|3.0
|0.5
|0.50
|1.00
|3.0
|40.0
|37.5
|75.0
|1
|2
|J. Broome
|2
|23.5
|7.5
|7.0
|1.0
|2.00
|2.00
|2.0
|29.4
|0.0
|45.5
|3
|4
|C. Moore
|2
|17
|7.5
|4.0
|0.0
|1.50
|0.00
|1.0
|75.0
|100.0
|66.7
|2.5
|1.5
|K. Johnson
|2
|20.5
|6.0
|2.0
|1.5
|2.50
|0.00
|2.0
|23.5
|18.2
|50.0
|0.5
|1.5
|Y. Traore
|2
|15
|5.5
|3.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|20.0
|0.0
|2
|1.5
|J. Williams
|2
|25
|5.0
|7.0
|2.0
|2.00
|0.50
|1.0
|30.0
|0.0
|66.7
|2
|5
|D. Cardwell
|2
|16.5
|4.5
|5.5
|1.5
|0.50
|5.00
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|75.0
|3
|2.5
|T. Donaldson
|2
|11.5
|2.5
|2.5
|1.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|28.6
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|2.5
|B. Akingbola
|1
|1
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|0
|Z. Jasper
|2
|19.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|2.00
|0.00
|0.0
|9.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|L. Berman
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Harper
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Leopard
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Sobera
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|68.5
|49.5
|12.0
|12.50
|8.50
|14.5
|36.6
|18.0
|62.3
|18.5
|26.0
-
YALE
HAW51
51132.5 O/U
-4.5
12:00am ESP+
-
GRABIB
YSU0
0
11:00am
-
STONEH
PROV0
0143 O/U
-24
5:00pm FS2
-
APP
LOU0
0137.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
NW
GTWN0
0147.5 O/U
PK
6:30pm FS1
-
BGSU
WRST0
0158.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
BING
MD0
0136.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm BTN
-
BUCK
SPU0
0135 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
BUF
25CONN0
0152.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
CCSU
SJU0
0148.5 O/U
-28
7:00pm FS2
-
COLG
SYR0
0151 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
DART
QUIN0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
FAMU
MIA0
0132 O/U
-31.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HARST
UTM0
0
7:00pm
-
JMAD
HOW0
0157.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
LESMCRAE
HIPT0
0
7:00pm
-
MER
GAST0
0132 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
MORS
CIT0
0
7:00pm
-
MORE
WVU0
0134 O/U
-19
7:00pm ESP+
-
MORG
AKR0
0138 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
NH
FOR0
0131.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
PENN
DREX0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
QUEEN
LAS0
0151 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
RICE
MTSU0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STON
URI0
0136 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
4UK
MSU0
0141.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
SCUP
CLEM0
0140 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTVA
WAKE0
0144.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
VAN
TEMP0
0135 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WSU
PVAM0
0140.5 O/U
+11
7:00pm ESP+
-
MTSM0
0
7:00pm
-
WINT
13AUB0
0150 O/U
-18
7:00pm SECN
-
ALCN
SFA0
0142.5 O/U
-11.5
7:30pm
-
CHAT
MISS0
0139.5 O/U
-11
7:30pm ESP+
-
TXLTH
UIW0
0
7:30pm
-
BENUM
NAU0
0
8:00pm
-
EMU
BRAD0
0146 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
GWEB
1UNC0
0142 O/U
-22
8:00pm
-
HARDIN
UTA0
0
8:00pm
-
INDIPO
WKY0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
MCMUR
ABIL0
0
8:00pm
-
UNCW
OKLA0
0129 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NMEX
SMU0
0152 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
ORU
TXSO0
0153 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
SIUE
MIZZ0
0149.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm ESP+
-
STBN
SDST0
0141.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
UOP
UND0
0148.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
MARQ
PUR0
0149 O/U
-9
8:30pm FS1
-
FAIR
XAV0
0139 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm FS2
-
FIU
NCST0
0154 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
MEM
STL0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
MTST
ORE0
0138 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
17SDSU
STAN0
0136.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm PACN
-
SULRS
UTEP0
0
9:00pm
-
GB
WISC0
0130.5 O/U
-27
9:00pm BTN
-
7DUKE
6KAN0
0144.5 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESPN
-
ALST
SJSU0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
10:00pm
-
18ALA
USA0
0148.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm ESPU
-
CAL
UCSD0
0132.5 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
CSN
CABP0
0132.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
LMU
UCI0
0138.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm ESP+
-
VANGU
PEP0
0
10:00pm
-
WIL
NEV0
0
10:00pm
-
21DAY
UNLV0
0131 O/U
+3.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
BUSHNL
ORST0
0
11:00pm
-
UVM
USC0
0138.5 O/U
-10.5
11:00pm PACN