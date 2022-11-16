No. 2 Gonzaga continues road show at No. 11 Texas
On Friday, No. 2 Gonzaga played on the deck of an aircraft carrier just outside San Diego and snuck past Michigan State.
On Wednesday night, the Bulldogs plan to turn to their aircraft carrier in a big game at No. 11 Texas in the brand-new Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
Senior forward Drew Timme abused the Spartans in the lane with 22 points, 13 rebounds, four blocked shots and four assists in the Veteran's Day opener, the type of performance one would expect from a national Player of the Year candidate.
Can he do that in a true road environment against a team that's going to be hyped to face him after he torched Texas for a career-high 37 points last season in an 86-74 win that wasn't nearly as close as the score suggests?
There's certainly no doubting Timme's presence and production made the difference in a tight game against a good opponent doing everything it could to stop him last week.
"It wasn't the prettiest game to watch," Timme said. "It was 'just put your nose in the dirt and keep going and don't stop.' I thought it was a true test of our grit and heart and I think we did a good job of answering the bell today."
Gonzaga's defense also answered the bell.
They held Michigan State to 40.4 percent shooting from the field and 3 of 16 on 3-pointers in the open-air environment. And the Zags earned a 40-32 advantage on the glass, allowing just nine offensive boards in 37 available shots.
But it all circled back to Timme, who fouled out two different players trying to keep him in check and made the big shots Gonzaga (2-0) needed.
"When it was winning time, he went up and got some real rebounds," said Spartans coach Tom Izzo. "Then (he) put shots back, 3-point plays, posted as hard as he could post. I think he is a very good player and a good kid."
Meanwhile, the Longhorns (2-0) will undergo their first true test of the season. They won their first two games by a combined 66 points, including an 82-31 beatdown of Houston Baptist on Thursday night.
Texas physically enforced a rout against the Huskies, dominating the boards 56-33 and forcing 21 turnovers. Houston Baptist made just 13 of 60 attempts from the field, including 4 of 25 from 3-point range.
The Longhorns have been balanced in the early going. Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter is leading the way at 14 ppg on 55.6 percent shooting, while Sir'Jabari Rice is chipping in 12.5 ppg. Point guard Marcus Carr averages 11.5 ppg to go along with 4.0 assists.
Texas still has plenty left in the tank if coach Chris Beard's instincts are correct. It went just 3 of 22 from 3-point range against Houston Baptist, missing its first 14 attempts.
"We'll shoot the ball better," Beard said. "I'm not worried."
The Zags own a 4-0 lead in the series. This will be the first time the teams have met in Austin.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Timme
|2
|30.5
|22.0
|7.5
|3.0
|1.50
|1.50
|2.5
|57.6
|0.0
|46.2
|3
|4.5
|J. Strawther
|2
|30
|14.5
|7.0
|1.5
|1.50
|1.00
|2.5
|42.9
|28.6
|100.0
|0
|7
|M. Smith
|2
|30
|10.0
|5.5
|1.5
|3.00
|0.00
|1.5
|60.0
|25.0
|50.0
|1
|4.5
|R. Bolton
|2
|23.5
|9.0
|1.5
|1.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|50.0
|57.1
|100.0
|0
|1.5
|N. Hickman
|2
|22
|8.0
|2.0
|3.0
|0.50
|1.00
|2.0
|46.7
|33.3
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|A. Watson
|2
|22.5
|6.5
|3.0
|3.0
|2.50
|1.00
|2.0
|62.5
|0.0
|75.0
|0
|3
|E. Reid III
|2
|11
|6.0
|4.5
|0.0
|1.50
|0.00
|2.5
|83.3
|0.0
|50.0
|2
|2.5
|H. Sallis
|2
|21
|5.0
|4.5
|1.0
|1.50
|0.00
|0.5
|44.4
|0.0
|100.0
|1.5
|3
|C. Brooks
|1
|2
|4.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|D. Harris
|1
|5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Gregg
|2
|4.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|2
|0.0
|84.0
|44.0
|15.0
|13.00
|4.50
|16.0
|53.7
|29.0
|71.1
|10.5
|30.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Hunter
|2
|27
|14.0
|6.0
|2.0
|0.50
|0.00
|2.5
|55.6
|14.3
|87.5
|0.5
|5.5
|S. Rice
|2
|21.5
|12.5
|4.0
|2.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|63.6
|50.0
|88.9
|1
|3
|M. Carr
|2
|26
|11.5
|1.5
|4.0
|3.00
|0.00
|2.5
|41.2
|0.0
|75.0
|0
|1.5
|T. Allen
|2
|21.5
|9.5
|6.5
|2.0
|0.00
|0.50
|2.5
|43.8
|0.0
|71.4
|3
|3.5
|D. Disu
|2
|20.5
|9.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.50
|2.00
|1.5
|72.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|2.5
|D. Mitchell
|2
|18.5
|7.0
|8.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|3
|A. Morris
|2
|19
|6.5
|2.5
|2.0
|0.50
|0.00
|2.0
|40.0
|12.5
|0.0
|0
|2.5
|C. Bott
|1
|5
|3.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|B. Cunningham
|2
|15.5
|2.0
|2.5
|2.0
|1.50
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1.5
|G. Perryman
|2
|6
|1.5
|1.0
|0.0
|1.50
|0.00
|0.5
|25.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|A. Anamekwe
|2
|7
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|C. Bishop
|2
|15
|1.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.50
|1.50
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|2
|Total
|2
|0.0
|77.0
|43.5
|14.5
|9.00
|4.50
|14.5
|52.7
|19.4
|64.6
|13.0
|28.5
-
UAPB
KENT68
94
2nd 0.0
-
SHU
LOW0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm
-
20MICH
PITT0
0139 O/U
+8.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
ARMY
SIEN0
0142.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
AVER
RAD0
0
7:00pm
-
CHSO
TUL0
0147 O/U
-21
7:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
NKY0
0137 O/U
+7
7:00pm ESP+
-
CLST
CAN0
0138 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
DSU
CLMB0
0145 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
EIU
OSU0
0132.5 O/U
-31.5
7:00pm BTN
-
FGCU
22TENN0
0140 O/U
-21
7:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
ECU0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HARV
NE0
0136.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
MACUM
NCCU0
0
7:00pm
-
MRST
LEH0
0140 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
OAK
TOL0
0157 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
OHIO
DET0
0142.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
W&M
AMER0
0137 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
WVWESL
RMU0
0
7:00pm
-
IOWA
HALL0
0151.5 O/U
-1
7:30pm FS1
-
PRES
UAB0
0143.5 O/U
-26.5
7:30pm
-
SDST
9ARK0
0152.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
EVAN0
0148.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
SNIND
ND0
0149.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
TXSO
3HOU0
0132.5 O/U
-31.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TRI
COOK0
0
8:00pm
-
VALP
CHST0
0137.5 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
SOU
SMC0
0132.5 O/U
-20
8:30pm
-
VCU
ASU0
0133.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
BALL
NEOM0
0144 O/U
+5
8:37pm
-
CSUB
IDHO0
0132 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
MOSU
BYU0
0146.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
2GONZ
11TEX0
0143.5 O/U
-2
9:30pm ESP2
-
EVER
PRST0
0
10:00pm
-
SF
FRES0
0133 O/U
-1
10:00pm