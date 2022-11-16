Colorado State readies for tested South Carolina
The South Carolina Gamecocks head east Thursday to face Colorado State in a neutral-site game at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.
South Carolina (2-0) is off to a solid start under first-year coach Lamont Paris heading into the Charleston Classic, owning tight wins over South Carolina State and rival Clemson. Across those two victories, GG Jackson II averaged 15 points and nine boards, and was named SEC Freshman of the Week.
But the real hero in the Gamecocks' win over Clemson was Chico Carter, who connected on the game-winning shot with 0.8 seconds left. It made Paris the first South Carolina coach to beat Clemson in his first attempt since Dave Odom in 2001.
"Rather than settle for something, Chico took it upon himself. He made a physical play. Got inside the paint and got to a point where he could make a shot," Paris said of Carter's game-winning shot. "It was good to see him put his head down, embrace a little contact and just get in there and try to make a play. He got a good shot off."
Carter finished with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting against Clemson. The senior guard is averaging 10.5 points and 3.0 assists per game. He and Jackson are part of four South Carolina players averaging double-digits in scoring so far this season, along with Hayden Brown (15.0 points per-game) and Jacobi Brown (12.0).
Colorado State (3-0) is undefeated too, with home wins over Gardner-Webb, Southeastern Louisiana and Weber State.
The Rams lost featured forward David Roddy -- selected 23rd overall in the NBA draft in June -- the Mountain West Player of the Year for a Rams team that reached the NCAA Tournament.
After hosting a team watch party to take in Roddy's debut with the Memphis Grizzlies, senior guard John Tonje -- part of the same recruiting class with Roddy -- helped the Rams begin creating a new identity.
Against Weber State on Monday, the Rams tallied 20 assists on 29 made shots and never let their opponent get within 16 points of the lead in the second half. Tonje led the way with 15 points.
"It was a great performance by our guys. I don't have a lot to complain about. I thought we came out with a defensive mindset," fifth-year Rams coach Niko Medved said after the win over Weber State. "Guys were connected, playing hard, competing."
Tonje averages a team-best 14.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per-game. Patrick Cartier (11.7), Isaiah Rivera (11.3) and Taviontae Jackson (10.3) average double-digits in scoring too.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|74.0 PPG
|33.7 RPG
|17.7 APG
|
|70.0 PPG
|50.0 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Tonje
|3
|32
|14.7
|5.0
|1.0
|1.30
|0.30
|3.0
|44.8
|41.7
|68.4
|0
|5
|P. Cartier
|3
|19.7
|11.7
|4.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|56.5
|50.0
|70.0
|1
|3
|I. Rivera
|3
|28.3
|11.3
|4.3
|1.3
|1.00
|0.30
|1.7
|47.6
|50.0
|71.4
|0
|4.3
|T. Jackson
|3
|24.7
|10.3
|3.7
|3.3
|1.00
|0.30
|2.0
|76.5
|60.0
|66.7
|0.7
|3
|J. Lake
|3
|32.7
|9.0
|4.7
|4.7
|0.30
|0.00
|1.3
|45.0
|46.7
|100.0
|0
|4.7
|J. Strong
|1
|13
|8.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Moors
|3
|17.7
|6.7
|4.0
|1.3
|1.30
|1.00
|1.0
|61.5
|50.0
|42.9
|0.7
|3.3
|B. Hebb
|3
|23
|3.0
|3.0
|3.7
|0.30
|0.70
|2.0
|33.3
|0.0
|60.0
|0.3
|2.7
|J. Palmer
|3
|11.7
|3.0
|1.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|40.0
|100.0
|1
|0.7
|K. Evans
|3
|5
|1.7
|1.7
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|1.7
|T. Young
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|3
|0.0
|74.0
|33.7
|17.7
|6.00
|2.70
|11.7
|52.4
|46.4
|66.7
|3.7
|29.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Brown
|2
|27
|15.0
|5.5
|0.5
|1.00
|0.50
|1.5
|40.9
|28.6
|71.4
|2
|3.5
|G. Jackson
|2
|33.5
|15.0
|9.0
|0.5
|1.50
|0.50
|2.5
|39.3
|60.0
|62.5
|2.5
|6.5
|J. Wright
|2
|27.5
|12.0
|4.5
|3.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|53.3
|71.4
|75.0
|2
|2.5
|C. Carter Jr.
|2
|34.5
|10.5
|0.5
|3.0
|1.50
|0.00
|1.5
|40.0
|40.0
|33.3
|0
|0.5
|M. Johnson Jr.
|2
|28
|6.0
|4.5
|2.5
|0.00
|0.50
|2.5
|26.7
|27.3
|20.0
|1
|3.5
|J. Gray
|2
|16.5
|5.0
|8.0
|0.5
|0.00
|2.50
|0.5
|42.9
|0.0
|57.1
|3.5
|4.5
|D. Hankins-Sanford
|2
|8
|3.5
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.5
|25.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|2.5
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|1
|16
|2.0
|4.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|7.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|Z. Davis
|2
|15.5
|2.0
|3.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|28.6
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|2
|E. Sparkman
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|70.0
|50.0
|12.0
|4.50
|4.50
|15.0
|39.0
|37.0
|60.0
|16.5
|28.5
-
FUR
PSU40
57
2nd 14:30 ESPU
-
COLO
MASS0
0150.5 O/U
+5
1:30pm ESPU
-
ODU
VT0
0130 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESP2
-
MURR
24TA&M0
0139 O/U
-13
4:00pm ESP2
-
COLST
SC0
0133 O/U
PK
5:00pm ESPU
-
MERMAK
TROY0
0133.5 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm
-
NEB
SJU0
0159.5 O/U
-9.5
6:30pm FS1
-
SFU
BUT0
0140.5 O/U
-20
6:30pm FS2
-
UMKC
KSU0
0139 O/U
-19
6:30pm ESP+
-
ALB
JOES0
0134.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
UALR
ETSU0
0147.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
BSU
CHAR0
0131 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESPW
-
BRY
FAU0
0162 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
DAV
COC0
0166 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
DEFI
WRST0
0
7:00pm
-
HART
BU0
0140 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
MRSH
M-OH0
0156.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NDST
INST0
0150 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
NORF
MONM0
0141 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
PEAY
USF0
0124 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PITT
VCU0
0129 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
SCST
4UK0
0145.5 O/U
-40.5
7:00pm SECN
-
STON
BRWN0
0143.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
TOWS
UNCG0
0128 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
WACOL
L-MD0
0
7:00pm
-
WICH
RICH0
0132 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ULM
15TCU0
0139.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
LT
UL0
0140 O/U
-4
8:00pm ESP+
-
UND
ELON0
0146.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
NIU
GT0
0135.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
UNO
LSU0
0149.5 O/U
-25
8:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
ILST0
0134 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
SAM
AAMU0
0156 O/U
+11
8:00pm
-
UTRGV
TXCC0
0148.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
TXST
UTSA0
0135.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
TNST
SIU0
0134.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
COPP
TNTC0
0150 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm
-
LIU
MARQ0
0153.5 O/U
-29.5
8:30pm FS2
-
UCRV
10CREI0
0141 O/U
-18.5
8:30pm FS1
-
CMU
MINN0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm BTN
-
20MICH
ASU0
0142 O/U
+7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
PORT
AF0
0138 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
SHOU
UTAH0
0131.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
SDAK
MSST0
0138.5 O/U
-15
9:00pm SECN
-
UTU
14ARIZ0
0163.5 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm PACN
-
LCHI
TLSA0
0141.5 O/U
+7.5
9:30pm ESPU
-
STTHMN
MONT0
0139.5 O/U
-5
9:30pm
-
HOFS
SJSU0
0141.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
UTST
USD0
0147.5 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm
-
CABP
WASH0
0133.5 O/U
-8
11:00pm PACN