LSU aims for improvement vs. New Orleans
First-year LSU coach Matt McMahon knows his team is very much a work in progress.
Even so, the Tigers won their first two games, and that's the main thing as they prepare to host in-state rival New Orleans on Thursday night in Baton Rouge, La.
"Don't ever take winning for granted," McMahon said. "As we know, there are some areas we need to improve upon."
LSU has been in tight battles with Kansas City and Arkansas State before winning by 11 and nine points, respectively. Adam Miller scored a team-high 26 points as the Tigers beat the Red Wolves.
Arkansas State got within 45-43 midway through the second half Saturday night before missing 10 consecutive shots, including seven from beyond the arc.
"I loved our defensive effort to hold them to 5 of 25 on their threes," McMahon said. "We forced 16 turnovers, and we did a better job with our discipline on that end of the floor in not fouling so much. ... But we have to clean up our 2-point offense and clean up some of the turnovers."
New Orleans coach Mark Slessinger, like McMahon, saw areas in need of improvement even in victory.
The Privateers, who opened the season with an 89-53 loss at Butler, bounced back with a 65-63 victory over NAIA program St. Francis (Illinois) in their home opener on Saturday.
New Orleans shot just 35.5 percent from the floor, 33.3 percent on 3-point attempts and 58 percent on free throws. The Privateers were outrebounded 41-30 and allowed the Fighting Saints to shoot 51 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from 3-point range.
Jordan Johnson and Khaleb Wilson-Rouse each scored 14 points to pace the Privateers.
"This game did not meet the standard for what we need to do," Slessinger said. "We have a lot of work to do. We have to get better at everything."
The Privateers' defense saved them as they forced 33 turnovers, leading to 28 points. But Slessinger knows his team is unlikely to match those numbers against LSU.
"This is going to be a huge week for growth and development," Slessinger said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|59.0 PPG
|32.5 RPG
|13.5 APG
|
|67.5 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|12.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Johnson
|2
|31
|14.5
|1.5
|4.0
|4.00
|0.00
|3.0
|37.5
|46.7
|50.0
|0.5
|1
|T. Jackson
|2
|20.5
|10.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.5
|61.5
|0.0
|80.0
|0
|1
|K. Wilson-Rouse
|2
|31
|9.5
|4.5
|3.0
|2.00
|0.00
|2.5
|31.6
|30.0
|100.0
|1
|3.5
|O. Henry
|2
|17
|5.0
|3.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|1.5
|55.6
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|1.5
|S. Simes
|1
|11
|5.0
|3.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|83.3
|3
|0
|J. Vincent
|2
|17.5
|4.0
|5.5
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|27.3
|50.0
|50.0
|0.5
|5
|D. Sackey
|2
|17.5
|3.5
|0.5
|2.0
|1.50
|0.00
|1.0
|37.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|D. Bell
|2
|13
|3.0
|1.5
|0.0
|1.00
|0.50
|3.5
|37.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|S. Kirkland
|2
|8
|3.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|K. Doughty
|2
|17
|2.0
|3.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|7.7
|0.0
|66.7
|2
|1
|P. Murphy Jr.
|2
|7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Washington
|2
|11.5
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|2.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|M. Cooper
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|2
|0.0
|59.0
|32.5
|13.5
|10.50
|2.00
|23.5
|38.1
|35.3
|58.8
|10.0
|19.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Miller
|2
|36.5
|22.0
|3.0
|1.5
|1.00
|0.00
|0.5
|51.7
|44.4
|100.0
|0
|3
|K. Williams
|2
|30.5
|14.0
|9.0
|0.5
|1.00
|2.00
|2.5
|44.0
|42.9
|75.0
|4
|5
|J. Hill
|2
|30
|12.0
|4.0
|5.0
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|40.9
|22.2
|66.7
|1
|3
|T. Hannibal
|2
|20
|5.5
|6.5
|2.0
|2.00
|0.00
|2.5
|14.3
|0.0
|64.3
|1.5
|5
|M. Wilkinson
|2
|21
|4.5
|3.5
|2.0
|1.00
|0.50
|1.0
|37.5
|60.0
|0.0
|0.5
|3
|J. Reed
|2
|23
|4.0
|3.0
|0.5
|0.50
|1.00
|1.5
|14.3
|0.0
|85.7
|1
|2
|J. Williams
|2
|10.5
|3.5
|2.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|75.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.5
|1.5
|D. Fountain
|2
|15
|2.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|3
|K. Coleman
|2
|6.5
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|C. Hayes
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Phillips
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|T. Ward
|1
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|67.5
|41.5
|12.5
|8.50
|3.50
|14.0
|40.7
|39.0
|73.8
|10.5
|29.0
-
FUR
PSU40
57
2nd 14:30 ESPU
-
COLO
MASS0
0150.5 O/U
+5
1:30pm ESPU
-
ODU
VT0
0130 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESP2
-
MURR
24TA&M0
0139 O/U
-13
4:00pm ESP2
-
COLST
SC0
0133 O/U
PK
5:00pm ESPU
-
MERMAK
TROY0
0133.5 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm
-
NEB
SJU0
0159.5 O/U
-9.5
6:30pm FS1
-
SFU
BUT0
0140.5 O/U
-20
6:30pm FS2
-
UMKC
KSU0
0139 O/U
-19
6:30pm ESP+
-
ALB
JOES0
0134.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
UALR
ETSU0
0147.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
BSU
CHAR0
0131 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESPW
-
BRY
FAU0
0162 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
DAV
COC0
0166 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
DEFI
WRST0
0
7:00pm
-
HART
BU0
0140 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
MRSH
M-OH0
0156.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NDST
INST0
0150 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
NORF
MONM0
0141 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
PEAY
USF0
0124 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PITT
VCU0
0129 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
SCST
4UK0
0145.5 O/U
-40.5
7:00pm SECN
-
STON
BRWN0
0143.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
TOWS
UNCG0
0128 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
WACOL
L-MD0
0
7:00pm
-
WICH
RICH0
0132 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ULM
15TCU0
0139.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
LT
UL0
0140 O/U
-4
8:00pm ESP+
-
UND
ELON0
0146.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
NIU
GT0
0135.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
UNO
LSU0
0149.5 O/U
-25
8:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
ILST0
0134 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
SAM
AAMU0
0156 O/U
+11
8:00pm
-
UTRGV
TXCC0
0148.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
TXST
UTSA0
0135.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
TNST
SIU0
0134.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
COPP
TNTC0
0150 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm
-
LIU
MARQ0
0153.5 O/U
-29.5
8:30pm FS2
-
UCRV
10CREI0
0141 O/U
-18.5
8:30pm FS1
-
CMU
MINN0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm BTN
-
20MICH
ASU0
0142 O/U
+7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
PORT
AF0
0138 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
SHOU
UTAH0
0131.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
SDAK
MSST0
0138.5 O/U
-15
9:00pm SECN
-
UTU
14ARIZ0
0163.5 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm PACN
-
LCHI
TLSA0
0141.5 O/U
+7.5
9:30pm ESPU
-
STTHMN
MONT0
0139.5 O/U
-5
9:30pm
-
HOFS
SJSU0
0141.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
UTST
USD0
0147.5 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm
-
CABP
WASH0
0133.5 O/U
-8
11:00pm PACN