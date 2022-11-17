Mississippi State hopes to utilize depth vs. South Dakota
Mississippi State, coming off three convincing victories, will play host to South Dakota on Thursday night in Starkville, Miss.
The Bulldogs (3-0) opened the season with 19-point wins against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Akron before routing Arkansas-Pine Bluff 80-47 on Sunday.
One of the luxuries of those triumphs for Mississippi State coach Chris Jans was the opportunity to play many players. Against Pine Bluff, 13 Bulldogs played in the first half alone, with 11 scoring.
"The good thing is, the guys that we threw out there in the first half, the ones that haven't been playing quite as much, looked good," Jans said. "I'm happy for them. It may end up being a problem for me, but that's a situation that will work itself out.
"It's really hard to scout against when you have that many people who contribute in a bunch of different columns. It's hard to prepare for."
Jans had nice things to say about freshman Martavious Russell, who provided seven points, two steals, a block and an assist in 10 minutes.
"I love MJ," Jans said. "He's going to be a really, really good player. It's not a matter of if, it's just a matter of when. He's going from 0 to 60 a little bit in terms of what's required at this level -- the athletes that he's playing against each and every day. It's a transition everyone has to make."
The Coyotes (2-1) are coming off a four-day break after playing three games in six days. They lost by 26 to Wisconsin before defeating Lipscomb 85-77 and downing NAIA program Dakota State 82-64.
South Dakota guard A.J. Plitzuweit, who is averaging a team-high 19 points, won Summit League player of the week honors.
Through three games, the sophomore is shooting 64 percent from the field and owns the nation's seventh-best 3-point rate at 76.9 percent. Plitzuweit scored 33 points in the victory over Lipscomb.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|75.3 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|72.0 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|17.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Plitzuweit
|3
|31.3
|19.0
|2.7
|2.7
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|64.0
|76.9
|83.3
|0.3
|2.3
|K. Perrott-Hunt
|3
|31.3
|13.7
|2.7
|2.3
|0.70
|0.00
|1.7
|35.7
|25.0
|88.9
|0.3
|2.3
|T. Kamateros
|3
|27.7
|11.3
|7.0
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|43.8
|36.4
|66.7
|2
|5
|P. Bruns
|3
|20.3
|9.7
|4.3
|0.3
|0.70
|0.30
|1.3
|40.0
|20.0
|100.0
|1
|3.3
|D. Hayes
|3
|25
|6.0
|6.7
|0.7
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|61.5
|0.0
|50.0
|1.7
|5
|M. Archambault
|3
|25.3
|4.7
|4.0
|1.3
|1.00
|0.30
|1.3
|25.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|4
|M. Burchill
|3
|16
|4.0
|2.0
|2.0
|0.70
|0.70
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|85.7
|0.7
|1.3
|J. Coleman
|3
|10.3
|3.3
|2.0
|1.7
|0.00
|0.00
|1.7
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|2
|F. Brostrom
|2
|8.5
|3.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|0
|M. Carcoana
|3
|6
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.7
|K. Kutcher
|2
|1
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|3
|0.0
|75.3
|41.3
|12.0
|4.30
|1.70
|11.7
|45.2
|37.5
|80.4
|9.0
|28.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Smith
|3
|24.3
|18.3
|9.3
|2.3
|0.30
|0.70
|2.7
|76.7
|0.0
|52.9
|3.3
|6
|D. Jeffries
|3
|25.3
|10.7
|4.3
|1.7
|1.00
|0.00
|0.3
|40.0
|28.6
|80.0
|0.7
|3.7
|S. Moore
|3
|20.7
|8.3
|4.7
|1.0
|2.70
|0.00
|2.3
|43.5
|16.7
|60.0
|0.3
|4.3
|D. Davis
|3
|18.3
|6.3
|0.7
|2.3
|1.30
|0.00
|1.0
|70.0
|83.3
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|C. Matthews
|3
|19.7
|6.3
|4.7
|2.3
|1.70
|2.00
|1.3
|66.7
|33.3
|100.0
|1.7
|3
|S. Jones Jr.
|3
|12.7
|4.0
|3.0
|0.3
|1.30
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|30.0
|50.0
|1.3
|1.7
|E. Reed Jr.
|3
|16.3
|3.3
|1.3
|3.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|36.4
|28.6
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|T. Stevenson
|3
|18.3
|3.3
|4.7
|1.0
|1.00
|0.30
|2.0
|25.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1.7
|3
|K. Hamilton
|3
|5.7
|2.7
|1.3
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|80.0
|0.7
|0.7
|J. Horton Jr.
|3
|15.3
|2.7
|1.7
|1.3
|0.30
|0.30
|1.0
|33.3
|66.7
|0.0
|0.3
|1.3
|W. McNair Jr.
|3
|13.3
|2.7
|5.0
|0.7
|0.70
|0.30
|1.3
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|4
|M. Russell
|3
|4.3
|2.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0.70
|0.30
|0.3
|42.9
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0
|K. Murphy
|3
|2.7
|1.0
|0.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|20.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Rumph
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|I. Stansbury
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|3
|0.0
|72.0
|45.3
|17.0
|12.00
|4.30
|14.0
|47.2
|30.8
|66.7
|13.0
|30.7
-
FUR
PSU46
57
2nd 12:59 ESPU
-
COLO
MASS0
0150.5 O/U
+5
1:30pm ESPU
-
ODU
VT0
0130 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESP2
-
MURR
24TA&M0
0139 O/U
-13
4:00pm ESP2
-
COLST
SC0
0133 O/U
PK
5:00pm ESPU
-
MERMAK
TROY0
0133 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm
-
NEB
SJU0
0159.5 O/U
-9.5
6:30pm FS1
-
SFU
BUT0
0140.5 O/U
-20
6:30pm FS2
-
UMKC
KSU0
0139 O/U
-19
6:30pm ESP+
-
ALB
JOES0
0134.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
UALR
ETSU0
0148 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
BSU
CHAR0
0131 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESPW
-
BRY
FAU0
0162 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
DAV
COC0
0166 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
DEFI
WRST0
0
7:00pm
-
HART
BU0
0140 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
MRSH
M-OH0
0156.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NDST
INST0
0150 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
NORF
MONM0
0141 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
PEAY
USF0
0124 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PITT
VCU0
0129 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
SCST
4UK0
0145.5 O/U
-40.5
7:00pm SECN
-
STON
BRWN0
0143.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
TOWS
UNCG0
0128.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
WACOL
L-MD0
0
7:00pm
-
WICH
RICH0
0132 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ULM
15TCU0
0139.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
LT
UL0
0140 O/U
-4
8:00pm ESP+
-
UND
ELON0
0146.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
NIU
GT0
0135.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
UNO
LSU0
0149.5 O/U
-25
8:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
ILST0
0134 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
SAM
AAMU0
0156.5 O/U
+11.5
8:00pm
-
UTRGV
TXCC0
0148.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
TXST
UTSA0
0135.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
TNST
SIU0
0134.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
COPP
TNTC0
0150 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm
-
LIU
MARQ0
0153.5 O/U
-29.5
8:30pm FS2
-
UCRV
10CREI0
0141 O/U
-18.5
8:30pm FS1
-
CMU
MINN0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm BTN
-
20MICH
ASU0
0142 O/U
+7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
PORT
AF0
0138 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
SHOU
UTAH0
0131.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
SDAK
MSST0
0139 O/U
-15
9:00pm SECN
-
UTU
14ARIZ0
0163.5 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm PACN
-
LCHI
TLSA0
0141.5 O/U
+7.5
9:30pm ESPU
-
STTHMN
MONT0
0139.5 O/U
-5
9:30pm
-
HOFS
SJSU0
0141.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
UTST
USD0
0147.5 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm
-
CABP
WASH0
0133.5 O/U
-8
11:00pm PACN