Looking for 3-0 start, Kansas State welcomes Kansas City
Kansas State looks to keep a good thing going as it hosts Kansas City on Thursday night in Manhattan, Kan.
The Wildcats (2-0) nearly blew a 20-point, second-half lead at Cal on Friday but pulled away late for a 63-54 victory. Kansas State coach Jerome Tang was not happy that his club had to experience almost blowing a game, though he added there are some benefits.
"I didn't want to go through giving up a 20-point lead," he said, "but doing that allows us to see that we had the poise to handle the run at us and then respond. We just got caught up playing the scoreboard.
"Offensively, we have a ways to go in understanding how to get shots."
Keyontae Johnson leads the Wildcats in scoring with 14.5 points per game, followed by Markquis Nowell at 13.5 and Nae'Qwan Tomlin with 12.5. Nowell leads the team with rates of seven assists and 3.5 steals per game.
Kansas City (1-3) has a cadre of six freshmen who have seen the court so far, and the "Precious" youngsters have "Promise" for the future. Twins Precious and Promise Idiaru both stand 6-foot-9. Natives of Speyer, Germany, they both played for the German national team.
"Precious and Promise were available late in the recruiting process, which ended up being a huge plus for Kansas City basketball," coach Marvin Menzies said in a statement. "The twins are very high in character and in talent
"There are some subtle differences in their basketball abilities. But in general, they are long, athletic wings that will fit into our defensive philosophy perfectly. On the offensive side of the ball, the twins are very skilled for their size, which will be a plus in college, as well as professionally."
The Roos finally found the win column with a 113-54 victory over Calvary University, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association Division II. The Warriors' tallest player is 6-foot-5.
Kansas City began the year by shooting a combined 12 of 71 (16.9 percent) from 3-point range in its first three games of the season vs. Lincoln (Mo.), LSU and Illinois. Against Calvary, the Roos knocked down 17 of 32 from beyond the arc, tying a program record for most made 3-pointers in a game.
Turnovers have been an issue for the Roos through four games, as they are averaging 20 per game.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|70.0 PPG
|45.5 RPG
|13.8 APG
|
|78.0 PPG
|40.0 RPG
|17.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Allen
|4
|31.5
|15.3
|5.5
|3.0
|3.00
|0.80
|3.0
|49.1
|22.2
|63.6
|1.8
|3.8
|A. Kopp
|1
|14
|13.0
|3.0
|2.0
|2.00
|0.00
|1.0
|66.7
|100.0
|100.0
|1
|2
|R. Mitchell
|4
|31.5
|12.8
|4.5
|2.3
|0.00
|0.00
|2.5
|32.0
|21.7
|77.8
|1
|3.5
|A. Mukeba Jr.
|4
|28.5
|10.5
|7.8
|2.8
|1.50
|1.50
|3.3
|42.1
|30.8
|75.0
|3
|4.8
|E. Dimou
|2
|17
|8.0
|1.0
|2.0
|2.50
|0.00
|1.0
|55.6
|71.4
|50.0
|0
|1
|J. Ngandu
|4
|18.8
|7.0
|4.8
|0.5
|0.00
|0.50
|1.5
|66.7
|0.0
|80.0
|2.5
|2.3
|T. Andrews
|4
|18.5
|6.0
|3.3
|0.3
|0.50
|0.00
|2.5
|25.0
|22.2
|72.7
|1
|2.3
|P. Idiaru
|4
|16.8
|4.0
|4.5
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|1.5
|43.8
|12.5
|25.0
|1.3
|3.3
|P. Idiaru
|4
|15.8
|2.3
|4.0
|0.8
|0.30
|0.30
|0.8
|25.0
|11.1
|0.0
|0.8
|3.3
|J. Sullivan
|4
|6.8
|2.3
|1.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|36.4
|33.3
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|B. Diallo
|4
|7
|1.5
|1.3
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.3
|33.3
|66.7
|0.0
|0.5
|0.8
|S. Martin
|4
|12.5
|1.3
|2.0
|1.3
|0.50
|0.00
|1.3
|12.5
|14.3
|100.0
|0.8
|1.3
|Total
|4
|0.0
|70.0
|45.5
|13.8
|8.30
|3.30
|20.0
|40.4
|28.2
|71.4
|14.8
|28.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Johnson
|2
|30
|14.5
|5.5
|2.5
|1.00
|0.50
|3.0
|47.6
|57.1
|83.3
|2
|3.5
|M. Nowell
|2
|29
|13.5
|1.5
|7.0
|3.50
|0.00
|1.5
|37.5
|57.1
|78.6
|0
|1.5
|N. Tomlin
|2
|23
|12.5
|5.0
|0.0
|0.50
|1.50
|1.0
|47.6
|14.3
|80.0
|1.5
|3.5
|T. Greene
|2
|21
|8.5
|2.5
|1.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|42.9
|37.5
|40.0
|1
|1.5
|A. Iyiola
|2
|15.5
|7.0
|3.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|2.0
|66.7
|0.0
|66.7
|2
|1.5
|D. Sills
|2
|23.5
|7.0
|5.5
|1.5
|0.50
|0.50
|1.5
|40.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|5
|I. Massoud
|2
|11.5
|6.5
|2.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|36.4
|50.0
|100.0
|2
|0.5
|C. Carter
|2
|22
|5.0
|3.0
|1.5
|2.00
|1.00
|1.0
|33.3
|16.7
|75.0
|1
|2
|D. N'Guessan
|2
|16.5
|3.5
|4.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|2.0
|25.0
|33.3
|100.0
|1.5
|3
|N. Awbrey
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Finister
|1
|13
|0.0
|3.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|3
|Total
|2
|0.0
|78.0
|40.0
|17.0
|9.50
|3.50
|14.5
|41.5
|37.0
|78.7
|13.0
|24.5
