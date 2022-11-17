No. 7 Duke banking on bouncing back against Blue Hens
The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils aim to get back in the win column on Friday when they host Delaware in Durham, N.C.
Duke (2-1) is coming off its first loss of the season -- and the first of rookie head coach Jon Scheyer's tenure -- after falling 69-64 to reigning national champions Kansas on Tuesday night in Indianapolis, Ind.
The No. 6 Jayhawks shot 46.3 percent from the floor and forced the Blue Devils into 18 turnovers.
Scheyer called the loss a "big-time learning experience" for his group, which includes seven freshmen and four transfers.
"I thought our guys showed great heart, great resiliency in that second half to gain the lead. And really made some big-time plays," Scheyer said. "But overall, those possessions add up through 40 minutes, where you have 18 turnovers. I mean, that's obviously a big stat right there and just valuing and taking care of the ball. But a lot to learn from this."
Duke was led by freshman Kyle Filipowski, who finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Filipowski is the first Duke player to start his career with three consecutive double-doubles.
Jeremy Roach -- the lone returning starter from last season's team that went to the Final Four -- had 16 points and four rebounds.
The Blue Devils made just 3-of-21 shots from behind the arc -- a horrendous 14.3 percent mark. That's the worst Duke has shot from 3-point land since a neutral-site win over Kentucky last November.
It's clear that, just like last season, this Duke team has some growing pains to go through.
"There's no question that's the best form of learning," Scheyer said. "Just being in these moments, there's no way to simulate it. That doesn't mean I'm happy or I'm enjoying this loss by any means. You have to hate it and learn from it, grow from it. But playing in the Champions Classic every year, of course you want to come away winning, but you probably learn more when you lose."
Aside from Filipowski and Roach, Mark Mitchell is the other Blue Devils averaging double-digits in scoring with 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Highly touted freshman Dariq Whitehead has yet to suit up for the Blue Devils this season as he's recovering from preseason foot surgery. Scheyer said Tuesday that Whitehead is "progressing," but he "probably" won't play Friday.
That's good news for Delaware (1-1), which lost its only game this season against a Division I opponent, falling 75-71 at Air Force on Nov. 11.
The Blue Hens allowed the Falcons to shoot 47.2 percent from the floor, and Delaware sent Air Force to the free throw line 25 times. Jameer Nelson Jr. led Delaware in the loss with 18 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, two steals and two assists.
Against the Blue Devils, Delaware could be at a disadvantage on the boards. The Blue Hens don't have anyone on their roster taller than 6-foot-9. Meanwhile, Duke has five.
"That's who we are right now," Blue Hens coach Martin Ingelsby told the Delaware News Journal. "We got to try to figure it out. I think we can be more efficient offensively and maybe weather a little bit inside, a little stuff on the backboard, but we'll see."
This is the first time Delaware has faced an ACC team since a 2017 matchup with Notre Dame.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Nelson Jr.
|2
|32
|18.0
|5.0
|2.0
|2.00
|2.00
|3.0
|42.3
|36.4
|71.4
|1
|4
|J. Davis
|2
|32
|17.5
|4.5
|3.0
|0.50
|1.50
|2.5
|40.0
|33.3
|87.5
|2
|2.5
|E. Asamoah
|2
|29
|10.5
|4.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.50
|2.0
|31.3
|36.4
|100.0
|0.5
|3.5
|C. Reilly
|1
|16
|9.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|50.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|C. Ray
|2
|30.5
|7.5
|12.0
|1.5
|1.50
|1.00
|0.5
|60.0
|0.0
|37.5
|3.5
|8.5
|L. Owens
|2
|22
|6.5
|2.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|46.2
|14.3
|0.0
|1
|1
|J. McCoy
|2
|18.5
|4.0
|0.5
|0.5
|2.00
|0.00
|0.0
|42.9
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|N. Shadd
|2
|7
|2.5
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.50
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|33.3
|1.5
|1.5
|L. Curtis
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|O. Ogunbo
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|W. Peterson
|1
|6
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|F. Rullo IV
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|74.5
|45.0
|10.0
|7.50
|7.00
|12.0
|40.7
|32.0
|71.2
|12.5
|28.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Filipowski
|3
|26.3
|14.0
|12.0
|1.7
|1.00
|1.30
|2.0
|37.8
|25.0
|91.7
|3.7
|8.3
|J. Roach
|3
|32.3
|14.0
|3.3
|4.3
|1.00
|0.00
|2.7
|42.9
|38.9
|55.6
|0.7
|2.7
|M. Mitchell
|3
|28
|12.7
|4.3
|1.7
|0.70
|0.30
|1.3
|51.6
|50.0
|75.0
|1.3
|3
|R. Young
|3
|23
|9.7
|6.0
|0.7
|1.30
|0.30
|2.0
|72.2
|0.0
|60.0
|4
|2
|J. Blakes
|3
|19.7
|6.3
|2.7
|1.0
|1.00
|0.30
|0.7
|41.7
|50.0
|60.0
|0
|2.7
|J. Grandison
|3
|18.3
|4.7
|3.7
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.3
|35.3
|16.7
|0.0
|1.3
|2.3
|T. Proctor
|3
|24.3
|4.7
|3.7
|2.7
|0.70
|0.00
|1.7
|19.0
|10.0
|83.3
|0.7
|3
|D. Lively II
|2
|17
|4.0
|3.5
|0.5
|0.50
|1.50
|1.0
|80.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|1.5
|J. Schutt
|2
|8.5
|2.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|14.3
|20.0
|50.0
|0
|1.5
|K. Catchings
|2
|4.5
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.50
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|0.5
|C. Reeves
|2
|4.5
|2.0
|2.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|2.5
|0
|S. Borden
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|S. Hubbard
|1
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Johns
|2
|4
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|Total
|3
|0.0
|73.0
|52.0
|14.3
|8.00
|4.00
|14.3
|41.8
|28.2
|69.8
|19.0
|28.3
-
NIAG
CARK0
0137.5 O/U
+2
11:00am
-
QUEEN
GB0
0136 O/U
+8
11:30am
-
COLO
24TA&M0
0139 O/U
-6
12:00pm
-
PSU
VT0
0139 O/U
-1.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
BUF
DRKE0
0160 O/U
-13
1:00pm
-
LAF
UMBC0
0137 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
LAS
WAKE0
0142.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
FUR
ODU0
0137 O/U
+8.5
2:30pm ESPU
-
MASS
MURR0
0148.5 O/U
+1.5
2:30pm
-
CALMER
SAC0
0
3:00pm
-
LIND
LAM0
0138 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
HOW
WYO0
0155 O/U
-13.5
3:15pm
-
Albertus Magnus
QUIN0
0
4:00pm
-
KENN
SELA0
0152.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
LMU
GTWN0
0154 O/U
-4.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
COLST
COC0
0154 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP2
-
RUTG
TEMP0
0131.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm ESPU
-
VMI
LON0
0140 O/U
-14
5:00pm
-
WCU
MCNS0
0150 O/U
-1
5:30pm
-
TRLST
BELM0
0136 O/U
-4.5
5:45pm
-
ARCAD
DREX0
0
6:00pm
-
DUQ
COLG0
0147 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
EKY
GAST0
0149 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
12IND
XAV0
0143.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm FS1
-
UAPB
CLST0
0134 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
5BAY
16UVA0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
BELLAR
CLEM0
0133 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
BUCK
UGA0
0144.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm SECN
-
UCSD
NAVY0
0132 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
APP0
0125 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CHAR
TLSA0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
CLMB
ME0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
DEL
7DUKE0
0144 O/U
-23
7:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
WAG0
0134 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
GASO
RICE0
0138.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
GWEB
WOFF0
0136 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
ITHACA
COR0
0
7:00pm
-
LIP
ND0
0152 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MORE
VAN0
0134 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MOSAVI
MAN0
0
7:00pm
-
OKST
UCF0
0133.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm CBSSN
-
PENN
WVU0
0143 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
STTHMN0
0140 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
UMES
GW0
0137 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
USM
LIB0
0133 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
UTVA
MORG0
0141 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
CCAR
SCUP0
0143.5 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
IONA
UVM0
0137.5 O/U
+4
7:30pm
-
SC
DAV0
0142 O/U
-2
7:30pm ESPW
-
SIUE
FDU0
0154.5 O/U
+3
7:30pm
-
UTM
MISS0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
WARNPA
MTST0
0
7:30pm
-
BC
GMU0
0133 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
FLA
FSU0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
PFW
NW0
0140 O/U
-11
8:00pm B1G+
-
SNIND0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
NALAB
MVSU0
0134 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
NEV
UTA0
0142 O/U
+5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NOVA
MSU0
0130.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm FS1
-
USA
OKLA0
0128.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm ESP+
-
SUU
6KAN0
0152.5 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXSO
13AUB0
0146 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCSB
NAU0
0135.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
WMU
HOUC0
0142 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
UNCA
TXAMC0
0145 O/U
+9
8:30pm
-
UNCW
25CONN0
0134.5 O/U
-18.5
8:30pm FS2
-
ARST
UCD0
0138.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
DU
IDST0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
GRAM
GRCN0
0133 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
JVST
18ALA0
0149 O/U
-22
9:00pm SECN
-
SOU
CAL0
0132 O/U
-4
9:00pm PACN
-
BSU
LCHI0
0126.5 O/U
PK
9:30pm ESP+
-
DEP
SACL0
0153.5 O/U
+2.5
9:30pm CBSSN
-
MERMAK
MONT0
0130 O/U
-10
9:30pm
-
8UCLA
19ILL0
0145.5 O/U
+4.5
9:30pm ESPU
-
CSUF
UOP0
0150 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
HIPT
UNLV0
0138.5 O/U
-12
10:00pm
-
CP
STAN0
0134.5 O/U
-15.5
11:00pm
-
MTSM
USC0
0135 O/U
-16
11:00pm PACN
-
RIDE
STET68
78
Final ESPU
-
FRED
CAN0
0
PPD
-
CARVER
ALST0
0