Jim Boeheim eyes 1,000th win as Syracuse faces Northeastern
Syracuse already is searching for answers after playing just two games this season.
The Orange hope to bounce back from a lopsided loss to Colgate on Saturday when winless Northeastern visits for a nonconference battle.
Syracuse (1-1) topped Lehigh 90-72 in its season opener for coach Jim Boeheim's 999th career win (not counting 101 victories that were previously rescinded by the NCAA).
However, the Orange were dominated by the Raiders on Tuesday as they fell flat with Boeheim seeking win No. 1,000. They allowed 19 3-pointers and made just 8 of 25 attempts from beyond the arc as part of a 38.7 percent shooting performance.
"Our offense was horrendous," said Boeheim, whose team finished with just nine assists on 24 baskets.
Judah Mintz led Syracuse with 20 points. The freshman guard is averaging a team-high 18.0 points and has made 56.0 percent of his shots through two games.
"We're not as good as we thought, obviously," Mintz said. "But we've got high spirits. We'll be ready to play Saturday."
Northeastern (0-3) opened its season with a trio of defeats, the latest a 70-69 setback against Harvard on Wednesday. Jahmyl Telfort scored 23 points against the Crimson and is averaging 20.0 points and 5.7 rebounds -- both team highs -- on the young season.
Telfort and Coleman Stucke (10.0 points per game) have combined to make 15 3-pointers through three games. However, the Huskies only knocked down 10 3-pointers in 35 attempts as a team on Wednesday.
"Not the result we were looking for, but I'm proud of our effort from start to finish," Northeastern coach Bill Coen said. "I thought our young guys showed some composure and grittiness, and we fought to the end."
The Orange are 8-0 in the all-time series with all eight matchups coming at home. Their narrowest win over the Huskies came in the last meeting -- a 62-56 triumph on Dec. 16, 2020, in which Joe Girard scored 21 points to pace Syracuse and Telfort had 16 to lead Northeastern.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|65.7 PPG
|33.7 RPG
|10.7 APG
|
|79.0 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|11.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Telfort
|3
|34
|20.0
|5.7
|2.0
|1.30
|0.30
|3.0
|45.7
|36.8
|84.6
|0.7
|5
|C. Stucke
|3
|25.7
|10.0
|2.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|40.7
|44.4
|0.0
|1.3
|1.3
|M. Troutman
|3
|20
|8.3
|2.0
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|1.3
|29.2
|11.1
|76.9
|0.7
|1.3
|C. Cormier
|3
|15
|6.3
|1.7
|2.7
|0.00
|0.00
|1.7
|50.0
|42.9
|66.7
|0.3
|1.3
|H. Woods
|3
|24.7
|6.0
|5.0
|1.7
|1.30
|1.30
|1.3
|36.8
|22.2
|100.0
|2.3
|2.7
|J. Turner
|2
|16.5
|5.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|44.4
|33.3
|0.0
|0.5
|3.5
|G. McClintock
|3
|24.3
|4.0
|3.7
|1.3
|2.00
|0.30
|2.3
|35.7
|25.0
|0.0
|0.3
|3.3
|C. Doherty
|3
|18.3
|3.3
|3.0
|0.7
|0.00
|0.70
|1.0
|55.6
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|2
|A. Nwagha
|3
|9.3
|2.3
|1.0
|0.7
|0.00
|0.30
|0.7
|42.9
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.7
|R. King
|3
|9
|1.0
|1.0
|0.7
|0.00
|0.70
|0.7
|20.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|C. Metcalf
|3
|6.3
|1.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|1.30
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0.3
|1
|J. Pridgen
|1
|4
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|T. Randriasalama
|1
|4
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Total
|3
|0.0
|65.7
|33.7
|10.7
|5.00
|5.30
|14.0
|39.2
|31.7
|76.7
|10.0
|22.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Mintz
|2
|31.5
|18.0
|2.0
|2.5
|1.50
|0.00
|2.5
|56.0
|50.0
|85.7
|0
|2
|J. Girard III
|2
|29
|16.5
|2.5
|2.5
|1.00
|0.00
|3.0
|36.0
|44.4
|100.0
|0.5
|2
|J. Edwards
|2
|31
|14.0
|9.5
|1.0
|1.00
|4.50
|1.5
|57.1
|0.0
|75.0
|2.5
|7
|B. Williams
|2
|30.5
|9.5
|5.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|2.5
|41.2
|25.0
|66.7
|1.5
|4
|S. Torrence
|2
|23
|7.5
|5.0
|3.5
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|41.7
|40.0
|100.0
|0.5
|4.5
|M. Brown
|2
|7.5
|3.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|1.5
|J. Ajak
|1
|4
|3.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|0
|Q. Copeland
|2
|11.5
|3.0
|1.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|66.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1
|C. Bell
|2
|12
|2.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Hima
|2
|7
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|J. Taylor
|2
|13
|1.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.50
|0.00
|0.0
|11.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|P. Carey
|1
|4
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|2
|0.0
|79.0
|43.5
|11.0
|8.00
|6.50
|13.0
|45.8
|37.8
|78.3
|12.0
|26.0
-
CCSU
LAF0
0128 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm
-
FRAN
IUPU0
0
12:00pm
-
LAM
WCU0
0139.5 O/U
-8
12:00pm
-
STET
NIAG0
0128 O/U
+4
12:00pm
-
ELON
NCST0
0156.5 O/U
-25
1:00pm ESP+
-
MD
STL0
0145 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ESPW
-
RMU
21DAY0
0134.5 O/U
-20.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
BGSU
STBN0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
CHST
KENT0
0144 O/U
-20.5
2:00pm
-
COVEN
CHAT0
0
2:00pm
-
HOUG
HART0
0
2:00pm
-
IU-SB
BALL0
0
2:00pm
-
JJAY
YALE0
0
2:00pm
-
SHU
BING0
0148.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
SPU
STFR0
0131.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm
-
WINT
MER0
0146 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
LIND
MCNS0
0149 O/U
-7
2:30pm
-
EMU
OAK0
0160.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
EVAN
SMU0
0137 O/U
-14
3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
MOSU0
0139.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
TXAMC
GAST0
0139 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm
-
BUF
HOW0
0156.5 O/U
+5
3:15pm
-
AMER
NJIT0
0127.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
ARMY
W&M0
0148 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
PROV
MIA0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm ESPW
-
SELA
CAMP0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
SEMO
BRAD0
0146.5 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
SJSU
NCO0
0141 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
EME
LOW0
0
5:00pm
-
FDU
LON0
0150.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
GWEB
NCAT0
0137.5 O/U
+7
5:00pm
-
HAW
HIPAC0
0
5:00pm
-
UIC
FOR0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm
-
NE
SYR0
0140 O/U
-15.5
5:00pm ACCN
-
SCST
UNF0
0151 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm
-
UTU
IDHO0
0146.5 O/U
+4
5:00pm
-
UNCA
EKY0
0149.5 O/U
+3
5:30pm
-
BELM
GMU0
0144 O/U
-3
5:45pm
-
UCSD
YSU0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
DET
FAU0
0151 O/U
-10.5
6:00pm
-
FRES
NTEX0
0114.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WMU
RICE0
0148.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
BRY
FIU0
0166.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
CIT
BUT0
0141.5 O/U
-19
7:00pm FS2
-
COPP
MRSH0
0162.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
KENN
APP0
0138 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP+
-
NMST
NMEX0
0152.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
NORF
AAMU0
0140.5 O/U
+13
7:00pm
-
OCCIDE
UCRV0
0
7:00pm
-
PRIN
MRST0
0141 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
SFA
SDST0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
STKATH
LBSU0
0
7:00pm
-
STTHMN
MERMAK0
0134.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
STONEH
HC0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm
-
VMI
SIUE0
0149 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
GASO
HOUC0
0141.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
OKBAPT
ORU0
0
8:00pm
-
SEA
PORT0
0151 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
UCI
PEP0
0143.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
UIW
VALP0
0140.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm
-
HOFS
SMC0
0138.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm
-
NICH
BYU0
0150 O/U
-14
9:00pm
-
TROY
MONT0
0133.5 O/U
-2
9:30pm
-
PRST
ORST0
0145.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm PACN
-
CARK
RIDE90
85
Final ESPU