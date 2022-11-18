Oregon State chases annual win total mark vs. Portland State
Oregon State already equaled last season's victory total, and the Beavers' first 4-0 start since the 2015-16 season is within reach when they host Portland State on Saturday night.
The Beavers could improve to 17-0 against Portland State (1-2) with a win against one of the three teams Oregon State defeated during the miserable 3-28 campaign last season.
Oregon State has won its past two games by 17 points -- 60-43 against Florida A&M on Nov. 11 and 83-66 against NAIA program Bushnell on Tuesday.
Glenn Taylor Jr. led the Beavers with 19 points against Bushnell. Jordan Pope added 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Andela Rodrigue contributed 14 points and eight rebounds and Dzmitry Ryuny had 12 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots.
Ryuny played at San Francisco the past four seasons before transferring to Oregon State. He has started all three games and has a team-best seven blocked shots to go with averages of 8.3 points and 5.0 rebounds.
"Dima's a great leader," Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said, according to the Corvallis Times-Gazette. "He's not afraid to say something that might hurt someone's feelings if it's in the best interest of the team. But that's good and that's true leadership. Step by step, we're just trying to find ways to get better."
Pope leads Oregon State with a 16.0 scoring average. Taylor is averaging 13.3 points and Dexter Akanno is chipping in 12.3 per game.
Portland State dropped games against Portland and Seattle to start the season before drubbing NAIA program Evergreen 113-40 on Wednesday.
The Vikings owned a 59-26 rebounding advantage, forced 24 turnovers and had seven players score in double digits.
Isiah Kirby recorded 16 points and seven rebounds, Jorell Saterfield added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Cameron Parker contributed 15 points and seven assists.
"We have a lot of depth and a lot of talent on this team, and guys that can do different things," Portland State coach Jase Coburn said afterward. "We feel really confident playing anyone on our team."
The Vikings led last season's meeting by 11 with 15 minutes remaining before Oregon State rallied for a 73-64 victory.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|91.7 PPG
|48.3 RPG
|16.3 APG
|
|72.0 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|15.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Parker
|3
|32.3
|17.3
|3.0
|5.3
|1.30
|0.00
|1.7
|62.1
|54.5
|71.4
|0
|3
|J. Saterfield
|3
|29.7
|13.7
|6.3
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|31.7
|24.0
|81.8
|3
|3.3
|I. Kirby
|3
|16
|12.7
|3.7
|1.3
|0.70
|0.00
|1.0
|48.5
|0.0
|85.7
|1.7
|2
|H. Woods
|3
|23.3
|11.3
|9.3
|1.3
|2.70
|1.00
|2.0
|42.9
|47.1
|100.0
|2.3
|7
|T. Wood
|1
|11
|10.0
|6.0
|1.0
|1.00
|1.00
|0.0
|42.9
|40.0
|100.0
|2
|4
|B. Harvey
|3
|17
|8.7
|1.7
|0.7
|1.00
|0.00
|0.7
|36.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0.7
|1
|K. Saunders
|3
|13.7
|6.7
|0.7
|1.7
|0.30
|0.00
|1.7
|50.0
|40.0
|100.0
|0
|0.7
|I. Johnson
|3
|14
|5.0
|2.3
|1.3
|0.70
|1.00
|0.3
|75.0
|50.0
|40.0
|1.3
|1
|K. Munson
|2
|10.5
|5.0
|5.0
|1.5
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|30.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|4.5
|H. Curtiss
|3
|8.3
|4.3
|2.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.70
|0.3
|75.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1.7
|1
|M. Starks
|3
|16.7
|3.3
|1.3
|1.7
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|40.0
|0.0
|40.0
|0
|1.3
|E. Taban
|1
|8
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Eyman
|3
|16
|1.0
|3.3
|0.3
|0.00
|1.70
|1.0
|12.5
|0.0
|33.3
|2
|1.3
|Total
|3
|0.0
|91.7
|48.3
|16.3
|8.00
|5.30
|11.3
|43.9
|31.4
|74.6
|16.3
|27.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Pope
|3
|33
|16.0
|5.0
|4.3
|1.70
|0.70
|1.7
|50.0
|37.5
|80.0
|0
|5
|G. Taylor Jr.
|3
|31
|13.3
|3.3
|2.7
|0.70
|0.30
|2.7
|46.9
|20.0
|56.3
|0.3
|3
|D. Akanno
|3
|33.3
|12.3
|2.3
|3.3
|1.30
|0.00
|1.7
|39.3
|26.7
|91.7
|0.3
|2
|R. Andela
|3
|18.7
|9.7
|7.7
|1.7
|0.30
|1.30
|1.3
|68.4
|0.0
|75.0
|2
|5.7
|D. Ryuny
|3
|24.3
|8.3
|5.0
|1.0
|1.70
|2.30
|1.7
|62.5
|42.9
|66.7
|1
|4
|M. Rataj
|3
|12.7
|5.3
|3.3
|0.7
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.3
|2
|T. Bilodeau
|3
|17.7
|3.3
|3.7
|1.7
|0.30
|0.00
|1.3
|36.4
|0.0
|66.7
|1.7
|2
|C. Marial
|3
|13.3
|2.0
|3.3
|0.0
|0.30
|2.00
|0.7
|20.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|3
|J. Stevens
|3
|7
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|N. Krass
|3
|8.7
|0.7
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|1.3
|F. Palazzo
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|3
|0.0
|72.0
|40.3
|15.3
|6.70
|7.00
|13.7
|47.9
|27.8
|75.0
|8.0
|30.0
-
CCSU
LAF0
0128 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm
-
FRAN
IUPU0
0
12:00pm
-
LAM
WCU0
0139.5 O/U
-8
12:00pm
-
STET
NIAG0
0128 O/U
+4
12:00pm
-
ELON
NCST0
0156.5 O/U
-25
1:00pm ESP+
-
MD
STL0
0145 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ESPW
-
RMU
21DAY0
0134.5 O/U
-20.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
BGSU
STBN0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
CHST
KENT0
0144 O/U
-20.5
2:00pm
-
COVEN
CHAT0
0
2:00pm
-
HOUG
HART0
0
2:00pm
-
IU-SB
BALL0
0
2:00pm
-
JJAY
YALE0
0
2:00pm
-
SHU
BING0
0148.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
SPU
STFR0
0131.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm
-
WINT
MER0
0146 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
LIND
MCNS0
0149 O/U
-7
2:30pm
-
EMU
OAK0
0160.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
EVAN
SMU0
0137 O/U
-14
3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
MOSU0
0139.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
TXAMC
GAST0
0139 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm
-
BUF
HOW0
0156.5 O/U
+5
3:15pm
-
AMER
NJIT0
0127.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
ARMY
W&M0
0148 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
PROV
MIA0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm ESPW
-
SELA
CAMP0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
SEMO
BRAD0
0146.5 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
SJSU
NCO0
0141 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
EME
LOW0
0
5:00pm
-
FDU
LON0
0150.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
GWEB
NCAT0
0137.5 O/U
+7
5:00pm
-
HAW
HIPAC0
0
5:00pm
-
UIC
FOR0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm
-
NE
SYR0
0140 O/U
-15.5
5:00pm ACCN
-
SCST
UNF0
0151 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm
-
UTU
IDHO0
0146.5 O/U
+4
5:00pm
-
UNCA
EKY0
0149.5 O/U
+3
5:30pm
-
BELM
GMU0
0144 O/U
-3
5:45pm
-
UCSD
YSU0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
DET
FAU0
0151 O/U
-10.5
6:00pm
-
FRES
NTEX0
0114.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WMU
RICE0
0148.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
BRY
FIU0
0166.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
CIT
BUT0
0141.5 O/U
-19
7:00pm FS2
-
COPP
MRSH0
0162.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
KENN
APP0
0138 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP+
-
NMST
NMEX0
0152.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
NORF
AAMU0
0140.5 O/U
+13
7:00pm
-
OCCIDE
UCRV0
0
7:00pm
-
PRIN
MRST0
0141 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
SFA
SDST0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
STKATH
LBSU0
0
7:00pm
-
STTHMN
MERMAK0
0134.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
STONEH
HC0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm
-
VMI
SIUE0
0149 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
GASO
HOUC0
0141.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
OKBAPT
ORU0
0
8:00pm
-
SEA
PORT0
0151 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
UCI
PEP0
0143.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
UIW
VALP0
0140.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm
-
HOFS
SMC0
0138.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm
-
NICH
BYU0
0150 O/U
-14
9:00pm
-
TROY
MONT0
0133.5 O/U
-2
9:30pm
-
PRST
ORST0
0145.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm PACN
-
CARK
RIDE90
85
Final ESPU