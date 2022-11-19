Colorado, Boise State look to leave Myrtle Beach on high note
Colorado and Boise State will look to return from the East Coast with some momentum and a little swagger when they square off on Sunday afternoon in the consolation championship of the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C.
Sunday's game will be the first-ever meeting between the programs.
The Buffaloes (3-2) rebounded from a loss to UMass on Thursday and earned a spot in the consolation final with a dominating 103-75 win over No. 24 Texas A&M on Friday afternoon. KJ Simpson poured in a career-high 30 points that included four 3-pointers in the win as Colorado continued its up-and-down start to the season, beating its second ranked team in the past week.
"We're tired of bounce-back wins," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said after beating Texas A&M. "We want to start building on wins and we haven't done that yet this year. We can't be that inconsistent of a team. If we lose a game, it's got to be because somebody beats us and not that we beat ourselves."
Ethan Wright added 15 points for the Buffaloes in the win, with Javon Ruffin hitting for 14 and Nique Clifford scoring 11. Colorado swamped the Aggies with a dominating final 11 minutes of the first half and never looked back, leading by as many as 33 points midway through the second half.
The Buffaloes shot 57.6 percent from the floor and made 16 of their 32 3-point attempts while holding Texas A&M to just 40 percent shooting. The win also produced the largest margin of victory for Colorado against a ranked opponent in school history.
The Broncos (2-2) have also has traded wins and losses this season. Boise State began the Myrtle Beach Invitational with a defeat against Charlotte before routing Loyola (Chicago) 70-48 on Friday to earn a berth opposite Colorado.
Chibuzo Agbo scored a career-high 24 points with his first-ever game in double figures in scoring while Tyson Degenhart added a season-best 19 in the win for the Broncos. Boise State's starters scored 63 of the Broncos' 70 points.
Boise State reeled off 16 consecutive points over a six-and-a half minute stretch that turned its seven-point lead into a 23-point margin with just 5:45 remaining.
"We got clicking and that was the most complete game we've played hands-down," Boise State coach Leon Rice said. "That's to be expected because we have a lot of new guys and guys who are figuring their role. We're just kind of settling in as a team but we made a huge jump (in Friday's win)."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|80.0 PPG
|46.6 RPG
|15.4 APG
|
|62.3 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|9.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Simpson
|5
|27.6
|19.2
|6.0
|3.8
|2.40
|0.00
|2.4
|42.7
|37.5
|80.0
|0.6
|5.4
|T. da Silva
|5
|26.8
|11.2
|3.2
|0.8
|0.80
|0.60
|2.0
|48.8
|40.0
|83.3
|0.4
|2.8
|J. Gabbidon
|5
|23.4
|9.8
|2.0
|1.6
|1.40
|0.40
|0.6
|43.2
|28.6
|59.1
|0.4
|1.6
|J. Hadley
|4
|23.5
|9.8
|8.8
|1.0
|1.50
|1.30
|0.5
|44.1
|0.0
|64.3
|3.8
|5
|E. Wright
|5
|13.6
|6.4
|2.2
|0.6
|0.80
|0.40
|1.4
|54.5
|53.8
|33.3
|0.8
|1.4
|N. Clifford
|5
|20.2
|6.2
|3.6
|2.0
|0.80
|0.40
|2.0
|40.0
|30.8
|37.5
|0.6
|3
|J. Ruffin
|5
|12.2
|6.2
|2.2
|0.8
|0.20
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|44.4
|87.5
|0.4
|1.8
|J. Hammond III
|5
|20.4
|6.0
|2.4
|1.8
|0.20
|0.00
|2.0
|42.3
|27.3
|83.3
|0.6
|1.8
|L. Lovering
|5
|21.2
|4.0
|4.2
|2.4
|1.00
|1.00
|2.6
|41.2
|0.0
|66.7
|2.4
|1.8
|L. O'Brien
|5
|15.6
|3.2
|2.6
|0.8
|0.80
|0.00
|0.8
|33.3
|11.1
|100.0
|1
|1.6
|Total
|5
|0.0
|80.0
|46.6
|15.4
|9.60
|3.80
|15.4
|44.1
|35.0
|70.0
|13.6
|27.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Degenhart
|4
|36.8
|14.8
|4.8
|1.5
|0.50
|1.00
|1.3
|46.9
|12.5
|78.6
|2
|2.8
|M. Shaver Jr.
|4
|33.5
|12.8
|8.8
|4.3
|2.50
|0.30
|2.3
|43.5
|16.7
|52.9
|0.5
|8.3
|M. Rice
|4
|33.8
|12.5
|3.5
|1.0
|2.00
|0.00
|1.5
|40.5
|31.6
|90.9
|0.3
|3.3
|C. Agbo
|4
|22
|8.8
|3.0
|0.5
|0.80
|0.00
|3.0
|34.5
|44.4
|100.0
|0.8
|2.3
|N. Smith
|4
|28
|7.0
|4.0
|0.8
|0.80
|1.00
|1.3
|60.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|3.8
|L. Milner
|4
|17
|3.0
|4.0
|0.3
|0.50
|1.00
|0.8
|31.3
|0.0
|28.6
|1.8
|2.3
|S. NgaNga
|4
|7.5
|2.3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|37.5
|33.3
|100.0
|0.3
|1
|K. Young
|3
|4.3
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|J. Whiting
|3
|14
|0.7
|2.3
|1.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|2
|P. Kuzmanovic
|3
|5.7
|0.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|B. Smith
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Sylla
|3
|3.7
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.70
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|Total
|4
|0.0
|62.3
|36.8
|9.5
|7.30
|4.00
|12.3
|42.2
|27.0
|68.2
|7.0
|27.8
-
FUR
SC0
0141 O/U
+7
10:30am ESPW
-
MURR
TLSA0
0144.5 O/U
+3
10:30am ESPU
-
JMAD
1UNC0
0159.5 O/U
-11.5
12:00pm ACCN
-
KENN
CAMP0
0134 O/U
+3
12:00pm
-
LIND
WCU0
0143.5 O/U
-7
12:00pm
-
LAS
GTWN0
0145.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm
-
BU
NH0
0139 O/U
+5.5
1:00pm
-
CCSU
UMBC0
0141.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
MD
MIA0
0142 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
ODU
DAV0
0139.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm ESPW
-
CLMB0
0
1:00pm
-
TXAMC
EKY0
0146 O/U
-7
1:00pm
-
MASS
CHAR0
0133 O/U
+1
1:00pm ESP2
-
SIUE
LON0
0151.5 O/U
-10
1:30pm
-
ALST
PITT0
0143.5 O/U
-21
2:00pm ESP+
-
CRWN
NDST0
0
2:00pm
-
GASO
WMU0
0143 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
MTST
UND0
0137.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
RAD
ARMY0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
SIEN
HARV0
0139 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
VOOR
JU0
0
2:00pm
-
YSU
NAVY0
0139.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
LAM
MCNS0
0144.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm
-
SELA
APP0
0140.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm
-
WAKE
LMU0
0147.5 O/U
+6
2:30pm
-
PVAM
UTM0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
TXSO
SAM0
0151 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
16UVA
19ILL0
0134 O/U
+1
3:00pm ESPN
-
WAG
HALL0
0134 O/U
-16.5
3:00pm FS1
-
UAPB
NEB0
0145.5 O/U
-18.5
3:30pm BTN
-
FDU
VMI0
0152.5 O/U
+4
3:30pm
-
UNCA
GAST0
0140 O/U
PK
3:30pm
-
STL
PROV0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
3:30pm ESPU
-
VT
COC0
0153.5 O/U
+5.5
3:30pm ESP2
-
ETSU
TNTC0
0147 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm
-
OKST
DEP0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
24TA&M
LCHI0
0137.5 O/U
+5
4:30pm ESP+
-
DSU
25CONN0
0134 O/U
-34
5:00pm FS1
-
NCAT
WOFF0
0140.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
QUEEN
MORG0
0148.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
VCU
MEM0
0136 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
5BAY
8UCLA0
0152.5 O/U
+2.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
M-OH
12IND0
0147.5 O/U
-27.5
5:30pm BTN
-
DRKE
WYO0
0145 O/U
+3.5
5:45pm
-
MIL
ISU0
0134.5 O/U
-23.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
PSU
COLST0
0135 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESPU
-
COLO
BSU0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESPW
-
UCF
SACL0
0138.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
JAST
UALR0
0143 O/U
-2
7:30pm
-
MVSU
MIZZ0
0146 O/U
-30.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
OHIO
20MICH0
0149 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm BTN
-
4UK
2GONZ0
0155.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm ESPN
-
GB
UTVA0
0127 O/U
-12
7:30pm
-
TRLST
BC0
0134 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
3HOU
ORE0
0132 O/U
+7
9:30pm ESPN
-
MTSM
CP0
0129.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm