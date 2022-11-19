No. 12 Indiana continues busy stretch vs. Miami (OH)
It took No. 12 Indiana nearly two weeks to play three games.
Now, the Hoosiers are in a stretch where they'll play four in a span of a week.
The second of those four games will come on Sunday when they face Miami (Ohio) in Indianapolis.
Indiana (3-0) is coming off a gutsy performance in Friday's 81-79 win at Xavier in front of a sellout crowd.
"The schedule is what it is," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after the win. "We can't run from it, man. We've got a game Sunday. We'll go back home and break this tape down and prepare for Miami of Ohio and get ready to play Sunday. You just take them a game at a time and a practice at a time. That's all you can do."
It might be early, but Indiana is delivering on high expectations to start the year.
Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has lived up to his billing as the Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and an All-American candidate, averaging 22.0 points and 6.3 rebounds a game.
He scored 30 points in the win over Xavier.
Senior guard Xavier Johnson got off to a slow start, but really came on against Xavier, scoring 23 points and showing why he'll be one of the Big Ten's best guards this year.
"They were tremendous, and I say that because they hadn't really practiced the last three, four, five days," Woodson said. "Under the weather, little nicks in there."
Indiana will finish its busy week with home games against Little Rock on Wednesday and Jackson State on Friday.
Indiana first must focus on a Miami squad that enters 1-3 after a 95-69 home loss to Marshall on Thursday.
The game was a step back for the RedHawks after playing Georgia tough on the road on Monday before losing 77-70.
However, little went right against Marshall.
"I told our guys that I was absolutely embarrassed by the performance (Thursday)," coach Travis Steele said after the Marshall game. "Not embarrassed by the result of losing the game, but embarrassed by the response. All of a sudden a couple of 3s went in, and all of a sudden our team splintered apart."
Miami was picked to finish 11th in the preseason Mid-American Conference poll.
The RedHawks have been led by Mekhi Lairy, who is averaging 16.5 points per game, Anderson Mirambeaux (15.8), Morgan Safford (12.0) and Julian Lewis (12.0).
"Defense can keep you in games when you have off-shooting nights," Steele said. "It keeps you in games. Defense, rebounding and taking care of the ball. Those three things always win. Always have and always will. We've got to be more concerned with that than with shooting."
The RedHawks committed 18 turnovers and shot 18.8 percent (6 of 32) from 3-point range against the Thundering Herd. Marshall had 12 steals and blocked seven shots.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|75.0 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|90.0 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|19.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Lairy
|4
|32.3
|16.5
|2.8
|3.8
|1.50
|0.50
|3.5
|38.5
|25.0
|95.5
|1
|1.8
|A. Mirambeaux
|4
|23.8
|15.8
|4.0
|0.8
|0.80
|0.80
|2.5
|45.8
|25.0
|89.5
|2
|2
|J. Lewis
|3
|26.7
|12.0
|6.3
|3.0
|2.00
|0.30
|2.0
|50.0
|28.6
|100.0
|1.3
|5
|M. Safford
|1
|33
|12.0
|3.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|3.0
|44.4
|40.0
|66.7
|0
|3
|B. Smith
|4
|31
|9.8
|6.3
|1.0
|2.00
|0.00
|1.0
|40.6
|36.4
|83.3
|1.3
|5
|R. Mabrey
|4
|25
|6.8
|2.3
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|2.5
|33.3
|15.8
|100.0
|0.3
|2
|E. Yofan
|4
|19.8
|6.3
|2.3
|2.0
|2.30
|0.00
|0.3
|40.9
|28.6
|50.0
|0.8
|1.5
|B. Tatum
|4
|18.3
|5.3
|3.3
|0.5
|0.80
|0.30
|0.5
|35.0
|40.0
|83.3
|1
|2.3
|J. Kenyon
|1
|3
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Rylee
|2
|12
|2.0
|4.5
|0.0
|0.50
|1.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|3.5
|J. Morris
|4
|11.5
|1.0
|2.5
|0.8
|0.30
|1.30
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.8
|1.8
|W. Stevens
|2
|7
|0.5
|2.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1.5
|0.5
|Total
|4
|0.0
|75.0
|38.5
|12.0
|9.80
|3.50
|14.5
|40.9
|27.7
|83.5
|10.8
|24.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Jackson-Davis
|3
|27
|22.0
|6.3
|2.0
|0.70
|1.30
|1.0
|75.7
|0.0
|71.4
|4
|2.3
|M. Reneau
|3
|16.3
|12.0
|5.0
|1.3
|0.70
|1.00
|2.0
|65.2
|33.3
|50.0
|1
|4
|X. Johnson
|3
|22.7
|11.3
|4.0
|3.7
|1.00
|0.00
|2.7
|71.4
|100.0
|78.6
|0
|4
|M. Kopp
|3
|22.7
|9.0
|1.3
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|42.1
|58.3
|100.0
|0
|1.3
|J. Geronimo
|3
|11
|7.3
|2.3
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.7
|75.0
|50.0
|75.0
|0.7
|1.7
|K. Banks
|2
|5
|6.5
|1.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|75.0
|0.0
|87.5
|0
|1
|J. Hood-Schifino
|3
|28
|6.0
|4.0
|5.3
|1.70
|0.00
|2.0
|28.6
|16.7
|55.6
|0
|4
|R. Thompson
|3
|19.3
|5.3
|4.7
|1.3
|1.00
|1.30
|0.3
|35.0
|11.1
|50.0
|1.3
|3.3
|T. Bates
|3
|19.3
|4.7
|1.7
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|54.5
|28.6
|0.0
|0
|1.7
|T. Galloway
|3
|18.7
|4.0
|2.7
|2.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|100.0
|1
|1.7
|L. Duncomb
|2
|6
|3.0
|2.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.5
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1.5
|C. Gunn
|2
|7
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Childress
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Leal
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|3
|0.0
|90.0
|39.3
|19.7
|8.30
|4.30
|11.3
|57.1
|38.3
|72.5
|10.0
|27.0
-
FUR
SC0
0141 O/U
+7
10:30am ESPW
-
MURR
TLSA0
0144.5 O/U
+3
10:30am ESPU
-
JMAD
1UNC0
0159.5 O/U
-11.5
12:00pm ACCN
-
KENN
CAMP0
0134 O/U
+3
12:00pm
-
LIND
WCU0
0143.5 O/U
-7
12:00pm
-
LAS
GTWN0
0145.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm
-
BU
NH0
0139 O/U
+5.5
1:00pm
-
CCSU
UMBC0
0141.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
MD
MIA0
0142 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
ODU
DAV0
0139.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm ESPW
-
CLMB0
0
1:00pm
-
TXAMC
EKY0
0146 O/U
-7
1:00pm
-
MASS
CHAR0
0133 O/U
+1
1:00pm ESP2
-
SIUE
LON0
0151.5 O/U
-10
1:30pm
-
ALST
PITT0
0143.5 O/U
-21
2:00pm ESP+
-
CRWN
NDST0
0
2:00pm
-
GASO
WMU0
0143 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
MTST
UND0
0137.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
RAD
ARMY0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
SIEN
HARV0
0139 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
VOOR
JU0
0
2:00pm
-
YSU
NAVY0
0139.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
LAM
MCNS0
0144.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm
-
SELA
APP0
0140.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm
-
WAKE
LMU0
0147.5 O/U
+6
2:30pm
-
PVAM
UTM0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
TXSO
SAM0
0151 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
16UVA
19ILL0
0134 O/U
+1
3:00pm ESPN
-
WAG
HALL0
0134 O/U
-16.5
3:00pm FS1
-
UAPB
NEB0
0145.5 O/U
-18.5
3:30pm BTN
-
FDU
VMI0
0152.5 O/U
+4
3:30pm
-
UNCA
GAST0
0140 O/U
PK
3:30pm
-
STL
PROV0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
3:30pm ESPU
-
VT
COC0
0153.5 O/U
+5.5
3:30pm ESP2
-
ETSU
TNTC0
0147 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm
-
OKST
DEP0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
24TA&M
LCHI0
0137.5 O/U
+5
4:30pm ESP+
-
DSU
25CONN0
0134 O/U
-34
5:00pm FS1
-
NCAT
WOFF0
0140.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
QUEEN
MORG0
0148.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
VCU
MEM0
0136 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
5BAY
8UCLA0
0152.5 O/U
+2.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
M-OH
12IND0
0147.5 O/U
-27.5
5:30pm BTN
-
DRKE
WYO0
0145 O/U
+3.5
5:45pm
-
MIL
ISU0
0134.5 O/U
-23.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
PSU
COLST0
0135 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESPU
-
COLO
BSU0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESPW
-
UCF
SACL0
0138.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
JAST
UALR0
0143 O/U
-2
7:30pm
-
MVSU
MIZZ0
0146 O/U
-30.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
OHIO
20MICH0
0149 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm BTN
-
4UK
2GONZ0
0155.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm ESPN
-
GB
UTVA0
0127 O/U
-12
7:30pm
-
TRLST
BC0
0134 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
3HOU
ORE0
0132 O/U
+7
9:30pm ESPN
-
MTSM
CP0
0129.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm