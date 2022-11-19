Missouri's new faces look to go 5-0 vs. Mississippi Valley St.
First-year Missouri coach Dennis Gates will continue testing player combinations when the Tigers host Mississippi Valley State Sunday in Columbia, Mo.
The Tigers (4-0) are experimenting with various looks while opening with seven games at Mizzou Arena. They deployed a five-guard lineup during stretches of their 105-80 victory over SIU Edwardsville Tuesday after forward Kobe Brown encountered early foul trouble.
Guard D'Moi Hodge took charge with 30 points and seven rebounds.
"He plays both sides of the basketball," Gates said. "I'm not afraid to say this out loud or say it to him: He's a guy that can play in the NBA. He can catch and shoot, and he can play on the (defensive) side of the basketball."
Earlier this season, Brown had 20 points and 14 rebounds against Southern Indiana and forward Noah Carter had 28 points and eight rebounds against Pennsylvania.
Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley is still finding his way under Gates after leading the Missouri Valley in scoring the previous two years. He sat out one game this season and he came off the bench in the other three.
Mosley had 10 points, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot against SIU Edwardsville.
"What's important to him is to show everyone that he can play both sides of the basketball because the load offensively isn't just going to be on his shoulders," Gates said.
Mississippi Valley State (1-4) is rebuilding under new coach George Ivory after going 4-48 the last two seasons. Ivory starred for the Delta Devils as a player and he took Arkansas-Pine Bluff to the NCAA Tournament once during his previous head-coaching stop.
He hopes to do the same at his alma mater.
"There's a different sense of pride about the program," Ivory told ESPN.com. "What we're trying to instill is the past, how our pride was for basketball, the whole athletic department."
The Delta Devils opened the season with a 117-53 loss at Baylor with some key players ineligible. They played Eastern Washington tough while losing 60-52 Monday, then they beat North Alabama 76-68 Friday.
Terry Collins poured in 27 against points against North Alabama and is averaging a team-high 16.4 per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|57.2 PPG
|33.2 RPG
|7.6 APG
|
|94.0 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|21.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Collins
|5
|37
|16.4
|5.2
|2.2
|1.00
|0.60
|2.8
|29.3
|34.4
|96.4
|0.6
|4.6
|A. Stredic
|5
|34.6
|9.6
|4.2
|0.8
|1.00
|0.00
|3.2
|44.7
|0.0
|28.6
|1.4
|2.8
|D. Washington
|5
|25
|8.8
|1.6
|0.8
|1.60
|0.00
|2.0
|40.0
|37.5
|100.0
|0
|1.6
|K. Waller
|5
|14.4
|5.8
|1.2
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|1.2
|53.3
|50.0
|73.3
|0
|1.2
|M. Barber
|5
|17.6
|5.6
|3.2
|1.2
|0.60
|0.60
|1.8
|50.0
|60.0
|50.0
|0.6
|2.6
|A. Gipson
|5
|28.4
|5.2
|2.8
|0.4
|1.00
|0.20
|1.8
|27.8
|0.0
|42.9
|0.8
|2
|E. Minton
|4
|17.8
|2.3
|3.3
|1.0
|0.80
|0.50
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.5
|2.8
|C. Jones
|1
|6
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|R. Williams
|2
|3
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0
|0
|D. Umoh
|5
|6.4
|1.2
|2.0
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.4
|0.6
|Q. Waldon
|5
|4.6
|1.2
|0.6
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|40.0
|0.4
|0.2
|W. Hamilton
|4
|11.5
|0.5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.3
|J. Johnson
|5
|3
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.2
|0
|G. Ivory III
|4
|3.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|5
|0.0
|57.2
|33.2
|7.6
|6.60
|1.80
|15.0
|37.2
|37.1
|64.5
|8.4
|20.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Hodge
|4
|24.5
|16.8
|4.0
|1.3
|2.00
|0.30
|0.8
|50.0
|33.3
|81.8
|1.3
|2.8
|N. Carter
|4
|24
|14.3
|5.5
|1.5
|1.00
|0.30
|0.8
|51.4
|42.9
|90.9
|2.5
|3
|K. Brown
|4
|21.5
|13.3
|6.3
|3.3
|1.50
|0.80
|1.5
|67.6
|40.0
|60.0
|2.5
|3.8
|N. Honor
|4
|25.5
|11.0
|2.5
|3.5
|2.00
|0.00
|1.0
|40.7
|40.0
|87.5
|0.8
|1.8
|T. Gomillion
|4
|22.5
|10.3
|3.8
|3.5
|1.30
|0.80
|0.5
|60.0
|100.0
|72.7
|1.5
|2.3
|S. East II
|4
|19.5
|8.5
|2.8
|3.5
|1.30
|0.00
|2.3
|61.9
|50.0
|66.7
|0.5
|2.3
|D. Gholston
|4
|17.8
|7.8
|2.3
|2.0
|1.30
|0.00
|1.8
|43.3
|20.0
|50.0
|0.3
|2
|I. Mosley
|3
|17.7
|6.0
|3.0
|3.3
|1.70
|0.30
|2.7
|45.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.3
|1.7
|A. Shaw
|4
|15.5
|5.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|57.1
|25.0
|75.0
|0.8
|2.3
|B. Sternberg
|2
|1.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Brown
|4
|9.3
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|R. DeGray III
|2
|2.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|M. Diarra
|3
|4
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Francois
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Majak
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|94.0
|38.5
|21.5
|12.30
|2.80
|12.8
|52.0
|35.7
|74.7
|12.5
|23.5
-
FUR
SC0
0141 O/U
+7
10:30am ESPW
-
MURR
TLSA0
0144.5 O/U
+3
10:30am ESPU
-
JMAD
1UNC0
0159.5 O/U
-11.5
12:00pm ACCN
-
KENN
CAMP0
0134 O/U
+3
12:00pm
-
LIND
WCU0
0143.5 O/U
-7
12:00pm
-
LAS
GTWN0
0145.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm
-
BU
NH0
0139 O/U
+5.5
1:00pm
-
CCSU
UMBC0
0141.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
MD
MIA0
0142 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
ODU
DAV0
0139.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm ESPW
-
CLMB0
0
1:00pm
-
TXAMC
EKY0
0146 O/U
-7
1:00pm
-
MASS
CHAR0
0133 O/U
+1
1:00pm ESP2
-
SIUE
LON0
0151.5 O/U
-10
1:30pm
-
ALST
PITT0
0143.5 O/U
-21
2:00pm ESP+
-
CRWN
NDST0
0
2:00pm
-
GASO
WMU0
0143 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
MTST
UND0
0137.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
RAD
ARMY0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
SIEN
HARV0
0139 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
VOOR
JU0
0
2:00pm
-
YSU
NAVY0
0139.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
LAM
MCNS0
0144.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm
-
SELA
APP0
0140.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm
-
WAKE
LMU0
0147.5 O/U
+6
2:30pm
-
PVAM
UTM0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
TXSO
SAM0
0151 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
16UVA
19ILL0
0134 O/U
+1
3:00pm ESPN
-
WAG
HALL0
0134 O/U
-16.5
3:00pm FS1
-
UAPB
NEB0
0145.5 O/U
-18.5
3:30pm BTN
-
FDU
VMI0
0152.5 O/U
+4
3:30pm
-
UNCA
GAST0
0140 O/U
PK
3:30pm
-
STL
PROV0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
3:30pm ESPU
-
VT
COC0
0153.5 O/U
+5.5
3:30pm ESP2
-
ETSU
TNTC0
0147 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm
-
OKST
DEP0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
24TA&M
LCHI0
0137.5 O/U
+5
4:30pm ESP+
-
DSU
25CONN0
0134 O/U
-34
5:00pm FS1
-
NCAT
WOFF0
0140.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
QUEEN
MORG0
0148.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
VCU
MEM0
0136 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
5BAY
8UCLA0
0152.5 O/U
+2.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
M-OH
12IND0
0147.5 O/U
-27.5
5:30pm BTN
-
DRKE
WYO0
0145 O/U
+3.5
5:45pm
-
MIL
ISU0
0134.5 O/U
-23.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
PSU
COLST0
0135 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESPU
-
COLO
BSU0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESPW
-
UCF
SACL0
0138.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
JAST
UALR0
0143 O/U
-2
7:30pm
-
MVSU
MIZZ0
0146 O/U
-30.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
OHIO
20MICH0
0149 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm BTN
-
4UK
2GONZ0
0155.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm ESPN
-
GB
UTVA0
0127 O/U
-12
7:30pm
-
TRLST
BC0
0134 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
3HOU
ORE0
0132 O/U
+7
9:30pm ESPN
-
MTSM
CP0
0129.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm