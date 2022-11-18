Coming off lopsided loss, No. 20 Michigan faces Ohio
Call it a reality check or a lesson on a season's ups and downs.
Michigan clobbered Pittsburgh by 31 points in the Legends Classic in New York on Wednesday. But in the championship game, the 20th-ranked Wolverines were thrashed by Arizona State, 87-62, on Thursday.
The Wolverines (3-1) will play their third game in five nights when they host Ohio (1-2) on Sunday.
Michigan shot 33.9 percent from the field and made just 4 of 22 3-point attempts against the unranked Sun Devils. Arizona State did whatever it wanted against the Wolverines defense, shooting 60.4 percent and making 11 of 19 3-point tries.
The Wolverines were caught flat-footed from the start, as they never led.
"They looked forward to the matchup. You can just tell with the way the game started," coach Juwan Howard said. "I will say this, I didn't do a really good job of preparing our guys. I'll take full responsibility for this one. Every game is a teachable moment. When you win, you learn. When you lose, you learn. We're going to learn from this and we're going to grow from this game."
The previous game, the Wolverines shot 58.3 percent from the field and had four players in double figures.
"Getting beat like that is pretty embarrassing," Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said. "You don't want to have that kind of wake-up call, but it happened, and I feel like it will level us and kind of bring us back down to earth, that obviously we can't just roll the ball out there and play and expect to win."
Michigan was down 20 points in the first 12 minutes and never recovered.
"They brought the energy. They made shots," Howard said. "Some of the shots were uncontested, which was disappointing, but there were times when they made shots that were contested because of the confidence level that they had."
Dickinson leads the Wolverines in scoring (19.5 points per game) and rebounding (7.8). The only other player averaging double figures is Howard's freshman son Jett (14.8).
The Bobcats opened the season with one-point loss to Belmont. They recorded an 11-point victory over Cleveland State, then fell to Detroit Mercy 88-74 on Wednesday.
The Titans shot 51.7 percent, which doesn't bode well for an Ohio team about to face its first ranked opponent this season. The Bobcats shot a respectable 45.3 percent but only made 6 of 26 3-point attempts.
They were down by 22 points with 11 minutes remaining.
"Obviously, we didn't play well enough to win the game," Ohio head coach Jeff Boals said. "We got off to a good start. We were doing what we wanted to offensively with the basketball with reversals post touches. But there was a stretch there where we got away from that."
The Bobcats have four players averaging double figures, led by Devon Baker (13.7) and Miles Brown (12.3). Dwight Wilson is averaging a double-double (10.7 points, 11.7 rebounds).
The game on Sunday is a rare matchup between the programs. They've only played once since 1971 -- a 2012 Bobcats win in the NCAA Tournament. Michigan leads the all-time series 3-1.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Baker
|3
|30.3
|13.7
|2.7
|2.0
|0.70
|0.00
|1.0
|44.4
|50.0
|100.0
|0
|2.7
|M. Brown
|3
|29.7
|12.3
|1.7
|2.3
|1.30
|0.00
|2.0
|50.0
|50.0
|83.3
|0.3
|1.3
|J. Hunter
|3
|30
|10.7
|2.7
|4.0
|1.30
|0.70
|3.3
|37.5
|41.2
|87.5
|0.7
|2
|D. Wilson III
|3
|26
|10.7
|11.7
|1.7
|0.00
|0.00
|1.7
|52.0
|0.0
|85.7
|4
|7.7
|A. Clayton
|3
|21.7
|9.7
|5.3
|1.0
|0.00
|0.70
|1.3
|52.4
|36.4
|100.0
|1.7
|3.7
|B. Roderick
|3
|14
|6.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|70.0
|60.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|E. James
|3
|7.3
|3.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|57.1
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|G. Wiznitzer
|3
|13.3
|3.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|1.7
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.7
|A. Hadaway
|3
|9
|2.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|42.9
|20.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.3
|O. Adelodun
|3
|8.7
|1.7
|2.0
|0.0
|0.70
|0.30
|0.3
|20.0
|16.7
|0.0
|0.3
|1.7
|A. Sheldon
|3
|9.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.70
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|3
|0.0
|74.7
|36.3
|11.3
|6.00
|2.00
|14.0
|46.6
|39.7
|87.5
|10.0
|23.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Dickinson
|4
|28.3
|19.5
|7.8
|1.5
|0.80
|1.30
|1.5
|62.3
|0.0
|75.0
|2.8
|5
|J. Howard
|4
|28
|14.8
|2.0
|2.5
|0.50
|0.80
|0.5
|46.3
|40.7
|71.4
|0.3
|1.8
|K. Bufkin
|4
|29.8
|9.0
|3.0
|2.5
|1.50
|0.80
|1.3
|36.8
|7.7
|87.5
|0.8
|2.3
|T. Williams II
|4
|27.8
|7.8
|7.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|40.0
|30.8
|77.8
|0.8
|6.3
|J. Llewellyn
|4
|23.5
|6.8
|3.8
|2.5
|0.80
|0.30
|1.3
|34.6
|0.0
|60.0
|0.5
|3.3
|J. Baker
|4
|14.5
|6.5
|1.8
|0.8
|0.00
|0.50
|0.3
|53.3
|53.8
|50.0
|0
|1.8
|D. McDaniel
|4
|17
|4.3
|2.5
|3.8
|1.80
|0.00
|1.8
|29.2
|20.0
|66.7
|0.3
|2.3
|T. Reed Jr.
|4
|10.3
|3.5
|2.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|0.8
|62.5
|0.0
|33.3
|1.3
|1.3
|J. Howard
|4
|10
|2.5
|2.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|75.0
|66.7
|50.0
|0.8
|1.3
|G. Glenn III
|2
|2.5
|2.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|W. Tschetter
|3
|2.7
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|I. Barnes
|3
|5.7
|1.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0.3
|0.7
|Y. Khayat
|2
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|I. Burns
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Selvala
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|C. Smith
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|79.0
|38.8
|15.8
|6.50
|4.00
|8.3
|46.7
|29.3
|64.8
|8.8
|27.8
-
FUR
SC0
0141 O/U
+7
10:30am ESPW
-
MURR
TLSA0
0144.5 O/U
+3
10:30am ESPU
-
JMAD
1UNC0
0159.5 O/U
-11.5
12:00pm ACCN
-
KENN
CAMP0
0134 O/U
+3
12:00pm
-
LIND
WCU0
0143.5 O/U
-7
12:00pm
-
LAS
GTWN0
0145.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm
-
BU
NH0
0139 O/U
+5.5
1:00pm
-
CCSU
UMBC0
0141.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
MD
MIA0
0142 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
ODU
DAV0
0139.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm ESPW
-
CLMB0
0
1:00pm
-
TXAMC
EKY0
0146 O/U
-7
1:00pm
-
MASS
CHAR0
0133 O/U
+1
1:00pm ESP2
-
SIUE
LON0
0151.5 O/U
-10
1:30pm
-
ALST
PITT0
0143.5 O/U
-21
2:00pm ESP+
-
CRWN
NDST0
0
2:00pm
-
GASO
WMU0
0143 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
MTST
UND0
0137.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
RAD
ARMY0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
SIEN
HARV0
0139 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
VOOR
JU0
0
2:00pm
-
YSU
NAVY0
0139.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
LAM
MCNS0
0144.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm
-
SELA
APP0
0140.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm
-
WAKE
LMU0
0147.5 O/U
+6
2:30pm
-
PVAM
UTM0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
TXSO
SAM0
0151 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
16UVA
19ILL0
0134 O/U
+1
3:00pm ESPN
-
WAG
HALL0
0134 O/U
-16.5
3:00pm FS1
-
UAPB
NEB0
0145.5 O/U
-18.5
3:30pm BTN
-
FDU
VMI0
0152.5 O/U
+4
3:30pm
-
UNCA
GAST0
0140 O/U
PK
3:30pm
-
STL
PROV0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
3:30pm ESPU
-
VT
COC0
0153.5 O/U
+5.5
3:30pm ESP2
-
ETSU
TNTC0
0147 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm
-
OKST
DEP0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
24TA&M
LCHI0
0137.5 O/U
+5
4:30pm ESP+
-
DSU
25CONN0
0134 O/U
-34
5:00pm FS1
-
NCAT
WOFF0
0140.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
QUEEN
MORG0
0148.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
VCU
MEM0
0136 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
5BAY
8UCLA0
0152.5 O/U
+2.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
M-OH
12IND0
0147.5 O/U
-27.5
5:30pm BTN
-
DRKE
WYO0
0145 O/U
+3.5
5:45pm
-
MIL
ISU0
0134.5 O/U
-23.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
PSU
COLST0
0135 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESPU
-
COLO
BSU0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESPW
-
UCF
SACL0
0138.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
JAST
UALR0
0143 O/U
-2
7:30pm
-
MVSU
MIZZ0
0146 O/U
-30.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
OHIO
20MICH0
0149 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm BTN
-
4UK
2GONZ0
0155.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm ESPN
-
GB
UTVA0
0127 O/U
-12
7:30pm
-
TRLST
BC0
0134 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
3HOU
ORE0
0132 O/U
+7
9:30pm ESPN
-
MTSM
CP0
0129.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm