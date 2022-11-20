Providence hopes for improvement vs. Saint Louis
Providence and Saint Louis will look to get back on track Sunday after losing for the first time this season when they meet in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Conn.
The Friars (3-1) couldn't complete a comeback bid and lost to Miami 74-64 while the Billikens absorbed a 95-67 throttling by Maryland in Saturday's first-round action.
Providence cut a 12-point halftime deficit in half just over 10 minutes into the second period, but Miami went on an 8-0 run for a 63-49 cushion with less than six minutes to play and led by double digits the rest of the way.
Bryce Hopkins scored 16 points -- 11 in the second half -- and Jared Bynum added 14 and Devin Carter 11 for the Friars, who shot 48 percent from the field over the last 20 minutes after struggling with 36 percent shooting in the first half.
"We have a great opportunity in this tournament to improve," Providence coach Ed Cooley said. "We will get better and more mature as the year progresses."
The Billikens (3-1) trailed all the way in their 28-point beatdown from Maryland. The Terrapins jumped to a 10-2 lead and led 51-27 at halftime. While the Terrapins shot over 50 percent in each half, the Billikens shot only 25 percent in the first half and finished at 36.2 for the game.
Maryland also held a 13-5 advantage in 3-point baskets as the Billikens made only 25 percent of their 20 flings from long distance. The Billikens came into the game shooting 28-of-73 (38.5 percent) on 3-pointers for the season.
"Teams are going to try to take that away from us. They know we can shoot," Saint Louis coach Travis Ford said via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "We scored a tremendous amount of points in the paint against Memphis (on Tuesday), and you've got to take what the defense gives you. Maryland did a great job taking away the three and taking away the rim."
Javonte Perkins, who missed the 2021-22 season because of a knee injury, led the Billikens with 17 points.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|82.8 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|16.8 APG
|
|79.8 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|12.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Jimerson
|4
|32
|15.5
|3.5
|0.8
|0.30
|0.30
|1.3
|42.9
|44.1
|83.3
|0.8
|2.8
|Y. Collins
|4
|35
|13.5
|2.0
|10.5
|1.00
|0.00
|2.5
|32.6
|27.3
|85.2
|0.5
|1.5
|J. Perkins
|4
|23
|13.3
|1.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|42.5
|45.0
|90.9
|0
|1.3
|J. Pickett
|4
|25.5
|10.5
|8.8
|1.3
|0.00
|0.00
|1.8
|64.3
|33.3
|100.0
|1.3
|7.5
|F. Okoro
|4
|24
|8.5
|10.5
|1.3
|0.00
|1.50
|2.0
|55.6
|0.0
|50.0
|3.3
|7.3
|S. Parker
|4
|11.8
|6.3
|3.5
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|45.0
|0.0
|87.5
|0.5
|3
|F. Thatch Jr.
|4
|16.3
|6.3
|3.0
|1.3
|1.50
|0.50
|0.3
|50.0
|42.9
|66.7
|1
|2
|J. Forrester
|4
|13.8
|5.8
|4.5
|1.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.5
|53.3
|0.0
|77.8
|1.8
|2.8
|T. Hargrove Jr.
|4
|13
|2.5
|1.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.50
|1.0
|33.3
|12.5
|50.0
|0.8
|0.8
|L. Hughes Jr.
|3
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Cisse
|3
|1.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0
|K. Thames
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|82.8
|43.8
|16.8
|3.30
|3.00
|11.5
|45.5
|35.5
|79.1
|11.3
|30.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hopkins
|4
|33.5
|15.0
|8.3
|1.8
|0.50
|0.50
|2.3
|51.4
|40.0
|73.3
|1.8
|6.5
|J. Bynum
|4
|30.5
|11.8
|2.3
|5.3
|1.00
|0.50
|1.0
|39.0
|23.5
|73.3
|0
|2.3
|N. Locke
|4
|28.3
|11.5
|2.3
|1.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|41.0
|36.0
|83.3
|0.3
|2
|C. Moore
|4
|20.8
|11.3
|4.8
|0.5
|0.80
|2.50
|0.8
|58.3
|60.0
|87.5
|0.8
|4
|D. Carter
|4
|29
|10.8
|4.0
|0.5
|2.00
|0.30
|1.8
|44.1
|18.2
|68.8
|1
|3
|E. Croswell
|4
|21.3
|9.8
|7.3
|0.3
|1.80
|1.00
|1.3
|56.7
|0.0
|50.0
|5
|2.3
|A. Breed
|4
|14.3
|3.5
|0.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|57.1
|50.0
|66.7
|0
|0.5
|J. Pierre
|4
|12.3
|3.0
|0.5
|2.0
|1.00
|0.30
|1.0
|55.6
|100.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|C. Floyd Jr.
|3
|6
|2.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|66.7
|66.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|R. Castro
|4
|5.3
|1.8
|1.8
|0.0
|0.30
|0.50
|0.5
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.8
|1
|L. Fonts
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. O'Haire
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|79.8
|39.0
|12.8
|8.00
|5.50
|11.0
|48.4
|36.1
|71.4
|11.5
|24.0
-
FUR
SC0
0141 O/U
+7
10:30am ESPW
-
MURR
TLSA0
0144.5 O/U
+3
10:30am ESPU
-
JMAD
1UNC0
0159.5 O/U
-11.5
12:00pm ACCN
-
KENN
CAMP0
0134 O/U
+3
12:00pm
-
LIND
WCU0
0143.5 O/U
-7
12:00pm
-
LAS
GTWN0
0145.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm
-
BU
NH0
0139 O/U
+6
1:00pm
-
CCSU
UMBC0
0141.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
MD
MIA0
0142 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
ODU
DAV0
0139.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm ESPW
-
CLMB0
0
1:00pm
-
TXAMC
EKY0
0146 O/U
-7
1:00pm
-
MASS
CHAR0
0133 O/U
+1
1:00pm ESP2
-
SIUE
LON0
0151.5 O/U
-10
1:30pm
-
ALST
PITT0
0143.5 O/U
-21
2:00pm ESP+
-
CRWN
NDST0
0
2:00pm
-
GASO
WMU0
0143 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
MTST
UND0
0137.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
RAD
ARMY0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
SIEN
HARV0
0139 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
VOOR
JU0
0
2:00pm
-
YSU
NAVY0
0139.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
LAM
MCNS0
0143.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm
-
SELA
APP0
0139 O/U
-7
2:30pm
-
WAKE
LMU0
0147.5 O/U
+6
2:30pm
-
PVAM
UTM0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm
-
TXSO
SAM0
0151 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
16UVA
19ILL0
0134 O/U
+1
3:00pm ESPN
-
WAG
HALL0
0134 O/U
-16.5
3:00pm FS1
-
UAPB
NEB0
0145.5 O/U
-18.5
3:30pm BTN
-
FDU
VMI0
0152.5 O/U
+4
3:30pm
-
UNCA
GAST0
0140 O/U
PK
3:30pm
-
STL
PROV0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
3:30pm ESPU
-
VT
COC0
0153.5 O/U
+5.5
3:30pm ESP2
-
ETSU
TNTC0
0146 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm
-
OKST
DEP0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
24TA&M
LCHI0
0137.5 O/U
+5
4:30pm ESP+
-
DSU
25CONN0
0134 O/U
-34
5:00pm FS1
-
NCAT
WOFF0
0140.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
QUEEN
MORG0
0148.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
VCU
MEM0
0136 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
5BAY
8UCLA0
0152.5 O/U
+2.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
M-OH
12IND0
0147.5 O/U
-27.5
5:30pm BTN
-
DRKE
WYO0
0145 O/U
+3.5
5:45pm
-
MIL
ISU0
0134.5 O/U
-23.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
PSU
COLST0
0135 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESPU
-
COLO
BSU0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESPW
-
UCF
SACL0
0138.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
JAST
UALR0
0145.5 O/U
-2
7:30pm
-
MVSU
MIZZ0
0146 O/U
-30.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
OHIO
20MICH0
0149 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm BTN
-
4UK
2GONZ0
0155.5 O/U
-3.5
7:30pm ESPN
-
GB
UTVA0
0127 O/U
-12
7:30pm
-
TRLST
BC0
0134 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
3HOU
ORE0
0132 O/U
+7
9:30pm ESPN
-
MTSM
CP0
0129.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm