No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 4 Kentucky tangle in high-stakes showdown
No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 4 Kentucky tangle in high-stakes showdown
Instead of a battle of unbeatens, a high-profile team will deal with losing a second time this season when No. 4 Kentucky visits No. 2 Gonzaga on Sunday evening at Spokane, Wash.
The Wildcats (3-1) have an 86-77 double-overtime loss to Michigan State on the ledger while the Bulldogs (2-1) were routed 93-74 by No. 11 Texas on Wednesday in Austin.
Sunday's game pits last year's national player of the year in Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe against fellow preseason All-American Drew Timme of the Zags.
The game will be played at the Spokane Arena -- which seats more than 12,000 -- rather than Gonzaga's on-campus highly rambunctious "Kennel."
No matter the venue, Gonzaga will be looking to shore up its ball-handling as it allowed 20 turnovers leading to 27 Texas points in the one-sided loss.
"We have to get better play out of everybody going forward," Bulldogs coach Mark Few said. "I don't know that I'd say just guards. Collectively, we've got to take better care of the ball. Looking at the stat sheet, it's a lot of our veterans with a lot of the turnovers. It starts with that. We can't function on offense when we turn the ball over like that."
Timme recorded 18 points and nine rebounds versus the Longhorns but committed five of the turnovers. Julian Strawther and Nolan Hickman had four apiece.
Hickman, a point guard, sustained an ankle injury late in the loss to Texas and his status is unclear for Sunday.
Kentucky rebounded from its marathon loss against Michigan State on Tuesday with a 106-63 shellacking of visiting South Carolina State on Thursday.
Wildcats coach John Calipari is aware his club will be traveling a long distance to meet up with an angry group of Bulldogs.
"It's going to be a great challenge," Calipari said. "It will be a hard game in Spokane. ... And I love it's on an NFL Sunday. Perfect. Let's go."
Freshman Chris Livingston, who scored 13 points against South Carolina State, expects Gonzaga to be motivated to rebound from its beating.
"When any top team takes a loss like that, they're going to bounce back," Livingston said. "They're going to come with energy and they're going to come with fight. They're not just going to lay down.
"So we've just got to come out, understand who we are, play up to the competition and play up to the level that Gonzaga is going to play with, because they're definitely going to come out, high energy, locked in and ready to play."
Tshiebwe missed Kentucky's first two games after undergoing knee surgery and then had 22 points and 18 rebounds in 34 minutes before fouling out against the Spartans. Two nights later, he played just 14 minutes against South Carolina State and had six points and seven rebounds.
Timme is averaging 20.7 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 60.5 percent from the field. He took 33 total shots in Gonzaga's first two games but was only able to get off 10 (making seven) against the Texas defense.
"I thought he found his shots and all that," Few said. "They do a good job of doubling the ball when they can. We exploited that a couple times. I think he'd even tell you he got the shots he wanted.
"He's been seeing that coverage for quite a while. They're athletic, long and have a lot of guys they can send at him."
Kentucky won the only previous meeting, 80-72 in the third-place game of the 2003 Maui Invitational.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Fredrick
|4
|28.5
|14.0
|1.8
|2.3
|1.30
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|40.0
|90.9
|0.3
|1.5
|A. Reeves
|4
|23.5
|14.0
|1.5
|1.5
|0.30
|0.30
|1.5
|41.5
|50.0
|80.0
|0
|1.5
|O. Tshiebwe
|2
|24
|14.0
|12.5
|1.5
|0.50
|2.00
|3.0
|52.2
|0.0
|66.7
|5
|7.5
|C. Wallace
|4
|32.5
|12.3
|4.5
|5.3
|3.30
|0.50
|2.8
|58.8
|50.0
|50.0
|1.8
|2.8
|S. Wheeler
|3
|30.7
|11.0
|3.0
|9.7
|1.70
|0.70
|1.7
|42.3
|33.3
|80.0
|0.3
|2.7
|J. Toppin
|4
|27.8
|10.3
|8.0
|1.8
|1.30
|0.80
|0.8
|40.0
|25.0
|58.3
|2
|6
|C. Livingston
|4
|16.8
|7.0
|4.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.30
|0.8
|45.5
|37.5
|83.3
|0.8
|3.8
|L. Ware
|4
|17.5
|5.5
|3.0
|1.0
|1.50
|2.00
|1.3
|69.2
|0.0
|36.4
|1
|2
|U. Onyenso
|4
|13
|5.3
|4.5
|0.5
|0.30
|2.50
|0.3
|66.7
|0.0
|33.3
|1.5
|3
|A. Thiero
|2
|11.5
|5.0
|4.5
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|1
|3.5
|D. Collins
|2
|18
|4.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.50
|1.00
|2.0
|40.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.5
|3.5
|B. Canada
|2
|2
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|W. Horn
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|K. Watkins
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|88.8
|46.0
|21.0
|10.00
|8.30
|13.3
|49.0
|42.4
|66.7
|11.8
|31.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Timme
|3
|31
|20.7
|8.0
|2.3
|1.00
|1.30
|3.3
|60.5
|0.0
|55.6
|2.3
|5.7
|J. Strawther
|3
|31.7
|14.0
|6.7
|1.3
|2.00
|1.00
|3.0
|46.4
|41.7
|78.6
|0.3
|6.3
|R. Bolton
|3
|25.7
|9.7
|2.0
|1.7
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|42.9
|50.0
|100.0
|0.3
|1.7
|M. Smith
|3
|28
|9.0
|4.0
|1.0
|2.00
|0.00
|1.3
|55.0
|33.3
|75.0
|1
|3
|N. Hickman
|3
|22
|8.0
|2.3
|2.7
|0.30
|0.70
|2.7
|47.6
|44.4
|0.0
|0.7
|1.7
|A. Watson
|3
|23.3
|7.0
|2.7
|2.7
|1.70
|1.00
|2.0
|57.1
|33.3
|57.1
|0.3
|2.3
|E. Reid III
|3
|9.7
|5.3
|3.3
|0.3
|1.00
|0.00
|2.7
|87.5
|0.0
|50.0
|1.7
|1.7
|H. Sallis
|3
|21
|5.0
|4.3
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.7
|35.7
|20.0
|100.0
|1.3
|3
|C. Brooks
|1
|3
|4.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|D. Harris
|2
|5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Gregg
|2
|4.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|3
|0.0
|80.7
|43.0
|13.3
|9.70
|4.00
|17.3
|52.6
|36.7
|71.2
|10.0
|28.7
-
FUR
SC0
0141 O/U
+7
10:30am ESPW
-
MURR
TLSA0
0144.5 O/U
+3
10:30am ESPU
-
JMAD
1UNC0
0159.5 O/U
-11.5
12:00pm ACCN
-
KENN
CAMP0
0134 O/U
+3
12:00pm
-
LIND
WCU0
0143.5 O/U
-7
12:00pm
-
LAS
GTWN0
0145.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm
-
BU
NH0
0139 O/U
+5.5
1:00pm
-
CCSU
UMBC0
0141.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
MD
MIA0
0142 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
ODU
DAV0
0139.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm ESPW
-
CLMB0
0
1:00pm
-
TXAMC
EKY0
0146 O/U
-7
1:00pm
-
MASS
CHAR0
0133 O/U
+1
1:00pm ESP2
-
SIUE
LON0
0151.5 O/U
-10
1:30pm
-
ALST
PITT0
0143.5 O/U
-21
2:00pm ESP+
-
CRWN
NDST0
0
2:00pm
-
GASO
WMU0
0143 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
MTST
UND0
0137.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
RAD
ARMY0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
SIEN
HARV0
0139 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
VOOR
JU0
0
2:00pm
-
YSU
NAVY0
0139.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
LAM
MCNS0
0144.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm
-
SELA
APP0
0140.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm
-
WAKE
LMU0
0147.5 O/U
+6
2:30pm
-
PVAM
UTM0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
TXSO
SAM0
0151 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
16UVA
19ILL0
0134 O/U
+1
3:00pm ESPN
-
WAG
HALL0
0134 O/U
-16.5
3:00pm FS1
-
UAPB
NEB0
0145.5 O/U
-18.5
3:30pm BTN
-
FDU
VMI0
0152.5 O/U
+4
3:30pm
-
UNCA
GAST0
0140 O/U
PK
3:30pm
-
STL
PROV0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
3:30pm ESPU
-
VT
COC0
0153.5 O/U
+5.5
3:30pm ESP2
-
ETSU
TNTC0
0147 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm
-
OKST
DEP0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
24TA&M
LCHI0
0137.5 O/U
+5
4:30pm ESP+
-
DSU
25CONN0
0134 O/U
-34
5:00pm FS1
-
NCAT
WOFF0
0140.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
QUEEN
MORG0
0148.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
VCU
MEM0
0136 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
5BAY
8UCLA0
0152.5 O/U
+2.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
M-OH
12IND0
0147.5 O/U
-27.5
5:30pm BTN
-
DRKE
WYO0
0145 O/U
+3.5
5:45pm
-
MIL
ISU0
0134.5 O/U
-23.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
PSU
COLST0
0135 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESPU
-
COLO
BSU0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESPW
-
UCF
SACL0
0138.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
JAST
UALR0
0143 O/U
-2
7:30pm
-
MVSU
MIZZ0
0146 O/U
-30.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
OHIO
20MICH0
0149 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm BTN
-
4UK
2GONZ0
0155.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm ESPN
-
GB
UTVA0
0127 O/U
-12
7:30pm
-
TRLST
BC0
0134 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
3HOU
ORE0
0132 O/U
+7
9:30pm ESPN
-
MTSM
CP0
0129.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm