Charleston Classic final pits Virginia Tech, Charleston
Most college hoops tournaments take place at neutral sites, but it will feel like a road game for Virginia Tech on Sunday at the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.
Awaiting the Hokies (5-0) is the College of Charleston, as the mid-major Cougars (4-1) get a rare opportunity to take on an Atlantic Coast Conference team on their home floor.
"It's a big opportunity for us," Charleston guard Jaylon Scott said. "We've done a lot of hard work every day since we've been together this summer for the chance to go out and show what we can do against programs like that."
Though the tournament is played on its home floor, Charleston is not the host. It is an ESPN owned and operated vehicle. This is the Cougars' fourth appearance in the Classic, with their best finish (third) coming in the inaugural event in 2008.
The Hokies took the title in their only previous appearance in 2018, beating Purdue in the final in coach Buzz Williams' final season at Tech.
Now it's his successor, Mike Young, who gets a chance to collect another title after winning the ACC tournament last season. He also will face Charleston, a program that courted him twice during his 17-year tenure at another South Carolina school, Wofford.
Young has built the Hokies into an efficient offensive force. They entered Saturday ranked No. 13 in points per possession (1.20).
In Friday's 61-59 win over Penn State however, Tech had to grind out a defensive struggle as they made only 3 of 19 shots (15.8 percent) from beyond the arc.
Of the Hokies' 26 baskets, 20 came from the paint as forwards Grant Basile (17 points) and Justyn Mutts (10 points, 12 rebounds) took advantage of the Nittany Lions' small frontcourt.
"We have a lot of great shooters as well as a lot of big guys who can score down low, so I think being able to mix it up is what makes this team so special," Mutts said.
Charleston advanced with a 74-64 victory over Colorado State on Friday night as Scott (12 points) was one of five Cougars in double figures.
Coach Pat Kelsey's Cougars have been tested. All of their opponents so far, including the Hokies, made the NCAA Tournament last season. Their lone loss came at No. 1 North Carolina, 102-86, after they led by seven at the break.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|80.6 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|15.8 APG
|
|85.2 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|11.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Pedulla
|5
|33.8
|17.6
|3.2
|4.8
|1.00
|0.40
|1.0
|48.5
|38.7
|71.4
|0.2
|3
|G. Basile
|5
|25.4
|17.2
|5.6
|1.4
|0.60
|2.00
|2.0
|60.8
|50.0
|76.9
|1
|4.6
|D. Maddox
|5
|29.6
|11.8
|3.2
|1.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|51.2
|38.5
|90.9
|0.8
|2.4
|J. Mutts
|4
|32.5
|9.8
|9.3
|4.5
|1.30
|0.80
|2.8
|57.1
|50.0
|45.5
|1.3
|8
|H. Cattoor
|5
|30.2
|9.4
|2.8
|2.0
|0.80
|0.40
|0.2
|44.1
|42.3
|75.0
|0.2
|2.6
|M. Poteat
|5
|11.4
|5.8
|2.8
|0.4
|0.40
|0.60
|0.4
|55.6
|0.0
|81.8
|1.6
|1.2
|L. Kidd
|5
|13.4
|5.4
|3.4
|0.8
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|64.7
|0.0
|83.3
|1.2
|2.2
|M. Collins
|5
|19.6
|4.0
|1.4
|1.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|30.4
|20.0
|100.0
|0.2
|1.2
|J. Camden
|4
|9.3
|2.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|37.5
|28.6
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|O. Dawyot
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|C. Johnson
|3
|4
|0.0
|0.7
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|M. Ward
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|80.6
|37.4
|15.8
|4.60
|4.00
|7.4
|50.9
|40.0
|75.6
|7.8
|26.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Bolon
|5
|20.6
|12.6
|3.8
|0.6
|0.60
|0.00
|0.8
|40.4
|28.6
|90.0
|1
|2.8
|P. Robinson III
|5
|20.8
|10.4
|3.8
|0.4
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|48.9
|22.2
|66.7
|1.4
|2.4
|R. Larson
|5
|27.6
|10.0
|3.0
|3.2
|1.40
|0.20
|1.8
|43.9
|36.4
|66.7
|0.6
|2.4
|B. Burnham
|5
|17
|7.8
|2.8
|0.6
|0.80
|0.40
|1.2
|47.4
|21.4
|0.0
|1
|1.8
|R. Horton
|5
|23.6
|7.6
|4.0
|0.4
|1.00
|0.40
|2.0
|44.8
|25.0
|100.0
|1.8
|2.2
|J. Scott
|5
|29.6
|7.6
|5.2
|3.8
|1.40
|0.80
|2.8
|48.1
|40.0
|71.4
|1.8
|3.4
|J. Miller
|1
|2
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Comer
|1
|2
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Lampten
|5
|8.6
|1.0
|3.8
|0.0
|0.40
|0.80
|0.8
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|2.2
|1.6
|F. Idlett
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Ritter
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|85.2
|41.0
|11.4
|8.40
|3.40
|13.4
|44.7
|30.9
|79.4
|14.8
|24.0
-
FUR
SC0
0141 O/U
+7
10:30am ESPW
-
MURR
TLSA0
0144.5 O/U
+3
10:30am ESPU
-
JMAD
1UNC0
0159.5 O/U
-11.5
12:00pm ACCN
-
KENN
CAMP0
0134 O/U
+3
12:00pm
-
LIND
WCU0
0143.5 O/U
-7
12:00pm
-
LAS
GTWN0
0145.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm
-
BU
NH0
0139 O/U
+6
1:00pm
-
CCSU
UMBC0
0141.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
MD
MIA0
0142 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
ODU
DAV0
0139.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm ESPW
-
CLMB0
0
1:00pm
-
TXAMC
EKY0
0146 O/U
-7
1:00pm
-
MASS
CHAR0
0133 O/U
+1
1:00pm ESP2
-
SIUE
LON0
0151.5 O/U
-10
1:30pm
-
ALST
PITT0
0143.5 O/U
-21
2:00pm ESP+
-
CRWN
NDST0
0
2:00pm
-
GASO
WMU0
0143 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
MTST
UND0
0137.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
RAD
ARMY0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
SIEN
HARV0
0139 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
VOOR
JU0
0
2:00pm
-
YSU
NAVY0
0139.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
LAM
MCNS0
0143.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm
-
SELA
APP0
0139 O/U
-7
2:30pm
-
WAKE
LMU0
0147.5 O/U
+6
2:30pm
-
PVAM
UTM0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm
-
TXSO
SAM0
0151 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
16UVA
19ILL0
0134 O/U
+1
3:00pm ESPN
-
WAG
HALL0
0134 O/U
-16.5
3:00pm FS1
-
UAPB
NEB0
0145.5 O/U
-18.5
3:30pm BTN
-
FDU
VMI0
0152.5 O/U
+4
3:30pm
-
UNCA
GAST0
0140 O/U
PK
3:30pm
-
STL
PROV0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
3:30pm ESPU
-
VT
COC0
0153.5 O/U
+5.5
3:30pm ESP2
-
ETSU
TNTC0
0146 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm
-
OKST
DEP0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
24TA&M
LCHI0
0137.5 O/U
+5
4:30pm ESP+
-
DSU
25CONN0
0134 O/U
-34
5:00pm FS1
-
NCAT
WOFF0
0140.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
QUEEN
MORG0
0148.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
VCU
MEM0
0136 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
5BAY
8UCLA0
0152.5 O/U
+2.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
M-OH
12IND0
0147.5 O/U
-27.5
5:30pm BTN
-
DRKE
WYO0
0145 O/U
+3.5
5:45pm
-
MIL
ISU0
0134.5 O/U
-23.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
PSU
COLST0
0135 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESPU
-
COLO
BSU0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESPW
-
UCF
SACL0
0138.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
JAST
UALR0
0145.5 O/U
-2
7:30pm
-
MVSU
MIZZ0
0146 O/U
-30.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
OHIO
20MICH0
0149 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm BTN
-
4UK
2GONZ0
0155.5 O/U
-3.5
7:30pm ESPN
-
GB
UTVA0
0127 O/U
-12
7:30pm
-
TRLST
BC0
0134 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
3HOU
ORE0
0132 O/U
+7
9:30pm ESPN
-
MTSM
CP0
0129.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm