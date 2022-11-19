Wake Forest pits defense against Loyola Marymount's 3-point prowess
Wake Forest is on a roll early in the season.
Loyola Marymount hopes to hand the Demon Deacons their first loss on Sunday in the Jamaica Classic final at Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Wake Forest (4-0) overcame a ragged start to defeat La Salle 75-63 in Friday's game.
Loyola Marymount (3-2), picked to finish ninth in the West Coast Conference preseason poll, followed that game by drubbing Georgetown 84-66 to set up Sunday's meeting.
Tyree Appleby has scored 23 points in each of Wake Forest's past two games and is averaging 19 points on the season.
Wake Forest has put an emphasis on interior scoring after becoming more perimeter-oriented than desired at times the past couple of seasons.
"It was pretty apparent when we outscored them 22-4 in the paint in the first half, where we were going," Demon Deacons coach Steve Forbes said of the La Salle game.
It's also clear that Forbes is making a concerted effort to recognize good work at the defensive end.
Damari Monsanto (14 points) and Zach Keller had (11 points) gave the Demon Deacons boosts off the bench Friday. But that's not what Forbes emphasized.
"Damari played outstanding, not just offensively but I thought he played great defense," Forbes said. "Zach Keller gave us a great lift off the bench."
Attentiveness on defense could be crucial against Loyola Marymount, which torched Georgetown at opportune times.
"They hurt us in transition when we got back and weren't matched up and then we didn't do a good job of getting out to them at the 3-point line," Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said.
The Lions have connected on 11 or more 3-point shots in four of their five games.
Loyola Marymount has won every other game in the young season. The Georgetown result marked the largest margin against any of the four Division I opponents.
Coach Stan Johnson's team played without Dameane Douglas in the Georgetown game because of an ankle injury. Douglas averaged 10.8 points per game last season.
"There's so many areas where we can be better," Johnson said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|73.8 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|12.3 APG
|
|82.2 PPG
|44.0 RPG
|16.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Appleby
|4
|34.3
|19.0
|5.0
|4.8
|1.80
|0.00
|2.0
|45.5
|27.8
|91.2
|0.3
|4.8
|D. Williamson
|4
|36
|13.5
|3.5
|1.8
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|32.6
|31.8
|86.4
|0.3
|3.3
|A. Carr
|4
|35
|12.0
|7.0
|1.3
|0.80
|0.30
|2.0
|47.6
|29.4
|100.0
|1.8
|5.3
|C. Hildreth
|4
|28.3
|10.0
|5.8
|3.0
|0.80
|0.00
|2.8
|46.7
|40.0
|62.5
|2.3
|3.5
|B. Klintman
|4
|21
|5.0
|4.0
|0.8
|0.80
|0.30
|0.8
|38.9
|25.0
|57.1
|0.8
|3.3
|D. Monsanto
|4
|11.5
|5.0
|2.8
|0.0
|0.80
|0.50
|0.3
|31.8
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|2.8
|D. Bradford
|4
|12
|4.3
|2.5
|0.3
|0.30
|1.00
|1.3
|75.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.8
|1.8
|Z. Keller
|4
|14.8
|3.8
|1.8
|0.0
|1.30
|0.30
|1.0
|38.5
|33.3
|50.0
|0.8
|1
|M. Marsh
|2
|4.5
|1.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|L. Taylor
|4
|10.8
|0.8
|1.5
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|14.3
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|1.5
|Total
|4
|0.0
|73.8
|43.8
|12.3
|7.00
|2.30
|11.8
|41.5
|31.6
|77.1
|9.0
|30.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Shelton
|5
|33.2
|15.6
|5.2
|4.2
|2.20
|0.00
|1.4
|41.2
|32.1
|76.5
|0.8
|4.4
|K. Leaupepe
|5
|24.2
|14.4
|5.8
|1.2
|1.40
|0.20
|0.4
|65.8
|58.8
|80.0
|2
|3.8
|J. Anderson
|5
|23.4
|9.0
|3.4
|4.2
|0.80
|0.00
|3.6
|34.0
|21.1
|87.5
|1
|2.4
|A. Merkviladze
|5
|21.8
|8.6
|4.6
|1.2
|0.40
|0.60
|0.6
|42.9
|25.0
|40.0
|0.4
|4.2
|M. Graham
|5
|18.6
|8.2
|7.4
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|1.6
|87.0
|0.0
|33.3
|3
|4.4
|C. Stephens
|5
|22
|7.6
|1.8
|1.0
|0.20
|0.00
|1.2
|34.3
|35.3
|100.0
|0
|1.8
|J. Ahrens
|5
|26
|7.4
|2.8
|1.8
|0.20
|0.20
|1.6
|40.0
|40.7
|66.7
|0.2
|2.6
|R. Issanza
|4
|13.3
|6.0
|5.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|55.0
|0.0
|50.0
|2.3
|3.3
|L. Lewis
|5
|14.8
|5.4
|2.0
|1.2
|0.60
|0.20
|0.4
|66.7
|33.3
|25.0
|1
|1
|J. Nobles
|1
|12
|4.0
|2.0
|3.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|K. Nader
|1
|7
|2.0
|1.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|A. Williams
|1
|6
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|82.2
|44.0
|16.8
|6.40
|1.60
|12.2
|47.1
|34.0
|68.1
|12.2
|28.8
-
FUR
SC0
0141 O/U
+7
10:30am ESPW
-
MURR
TLSA0
0144.5 O/U
+3
10:30am ESPU
-
JMAD
1UNC0
0159.5 O/U
-11.5
12:00pm ACCN
-
KENN
CAMP0
0132 O/U
+3
12:00pm
-
LIND
WCU0
0143.5 O/U
-7
12:00pm
-
LAS
GTWN0
0145 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm
-
BU
NH0
0139 O/U
+6
1:00pm
-
CCSU
UMBC0
0141.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
MD
MIA0
0142 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
ODU
DAV0
0139.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm ESPW
-
CLMB0
0
1:00pm
-
TXAMC
EKY0
0146 O/U
-7
1:00pm
-
MASS
CHAR0
0133 O/U
+1
1:00pm ESP2
-
SIUE
LON0
0151.5 O/U
-10
1:30pm
-
ALST
PITT0
0143.5 O/U
-21
2:00pm ESP+
-
CRWN
NDST0
0
2:00pm
-
GASO
WMU0
0143 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
MTST
UND0
0136.5 O/U
+9.5
2:00pm
-
RAD
ARMY0
0141.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
SIEN
HARV0
0139 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
VOOR
JU0
0
2:00pm
-
YSU
NAVY0
0139.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
LAM
MCNS0
0143.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm
-
SELA
APP0
0139 O/U
-7
2:30pm
-
WAKE
LMU0
0147.5 O/U
+6
2:30pm
-
PVAM
UTM0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm
-
TXSO
SAM0
0150.5 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
16UVA
19ILL0
0134 O/U
+1
3:00pm ESPN
-
WAG
HALL0
0134 O/U
-16.5
3:00pm FS1
-
UAPB
NEB0
0145.5 O/U
-18.5
3:30pm BTN
-
FDU
VMI0
0152.5 O/U
+4
3:30pm
-
UNCA
GAST0
0138 O/U
+1
3:30pm
-
STL
PROV0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
3:30pm ESPU
-
VT
COC0
0153.5 O/U
+5.5
3:30pm ESP2
-
ETSU
TNTC0
0146 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm
-
OKST
DEP0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
24TA&M
LCHI0
0137.5 O/U
+5
4:30pm ESP+
-
DSU
25CONN0
0134 O/U
-34
5:00pm FS1
-
NCAT
WOFF0
0140.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
QUEEN
MORG0
0148.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
VCU
MEM0
0136 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
5BAY
8UCLA0
0152.5 O/U
+2.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
M-OH
12IND0
0147.5 O/U
-27.5
5:30pm BTN
-
DRKE
WYO0
0146 O/U
+3.5
5:45pm
-
MIL
ISU0
0134.5 O/U
-23.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
PSU
COLST0
0135 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESPU
-
COLO
BSU0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESPW
-
UCF
SACL0
0138.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
JAST
UALR0
0145.5 O/U
-2
7:30pm
-
MVSU
MIZZ0
0146 O/U
-30.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
OHIO
20MICH0
0149 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm BTN
-
4UK
2GONZ0
0155.5 O/U
-3.5
7:30pm ESPN
-
GB
UTVA0
0128 O/U
-12
7:30pm
-
TRLST
BC0
0134 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
3HOU
ORE0
0132 O/U
+7
9:30pm ESPN
-
MTSM
CP0
0129.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm