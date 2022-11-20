Bellarmine takes on another ACC foe, visits No. 7 Duke
Moving right along after a disappointing result seems to be the right tonic for No. 7 Duke.
The Blue Devils (3-1) have another chance to smooth out some rough edges Monday night when they face visiting Bellarmine (2-2) in Durham, N.C.
After losing Tuesday to Kansas in Indianapolis, Duke jumped back in the win column with Friday night's 92-58 romp past visiting Delaware.
"I'm really proud of the response and effort from our team," Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer said.
Duke looks like a more complete unit now that freshman Dariq Whitehead has played his first college game following a broken foot in August.
"It might not have been the best performance but he's getting there and it's great to see him back out on the court," classmate Kyle Filipowski said.
Whitehead should become more fluid once he gets in more game action. The goal was to have him play about 15 minutes and that was achieved. He scored six points on 3-of-11 shooting against Delaware.
"He hasn't even had a week of practice under his belt," Scheyer said. "We knew there would be some rust, but I think you can see his athleticism, his body, and he's really a smart player."
Now if all the players stay healthy, the Blue Devils will move closer to having a full roster ready to go.
Duke freshmen are continuing to make impacts in various ways.
The Blue Devils liked seeing a double-double from guard Tyrese Proctor with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
"My big men were boxing out," Proctor said. "I'm just getting their scraps."
Bellarmine takes on its third Atlantic Coast Conference opponent of the season. It topped Louisville during the opening week of the season and then fell 76-66 on Friday night at Clemson.
"A winning effort," Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport said of the performance.
For the Knights this stopover at Duke will be the first of three games against teams currently in the top 10 before the end of November.
The key for Bellarmine is limiting or avoiding sequences that benefit teams like Duke when they score on multiple possessions in a rapid-fire manner.
"That's tough to overcome on the road against an ACC opponent," Davenport said.
And now there's more of that coming for the Knights to deal with.
"Now we have to go play the best offensive rebounding team maybe I've ever seen in my career," he said. "Is there a better way in the world to get better?"
The Knights practiced Sunday at Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The Knights played in the building in a loss on Dec. 4, 2020, but it was an empty gym because of the pandemic. This will be a different atmosphere.
Duke has handled defensive situations generally well, particularly against teams it is expected to beat at home. Yet there's always a degree of uncertainty with a largely new roster and how that's going to mesh.
"I thought we did a much better job of being disciplined, controlling the ball, and having an awareness for protecting our rim," Scheyer said.
–Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|68.5 PPG
|32.3 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|77.8 PPG
|51.5 RPG
|15.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Suder
|4
|26.8
|13.8
|3.8
|2.0
|1.30
|0.30
|0.8
|46.7
|30.8
|90.0
|1
|2.8
|B. Wieland
|4
|26.3
|10.5
|3.3
|1.3
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|52.2
|22.2
|80.0
|0.3
|3
|G. Tipton
|4
|24.3
|10.0
|2.0
|1.5
|0.30
|0.50
|1.8
|50.0
|22.2
|80.0
|0.8
|1.3
|J. Betz
|4
|32.5
|7.5
|5.3
|2.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.8
|36.0
|25.0
|81.8
|1
|4.3
|C. Hopf
|4
|17.5
|7.3
|2.3
|0.5
|0.30
|0.30
|0.8
|50.0
|45.5
|66.7
|0.8
|1.5
|B. Johnson
|4
|18.5
|6.5
|2.5
|0.8
|0.80
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|58.3
|75.0
|0.3
|2.3
|J. Fairman
|1
|8
|5.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|40.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|A. Pfriem
|4
|21.3
|4.8
|4.3
|2.0
|0.80
|0.30
|1.0
|40.0
|37.5
|100.0
|1.3
|3
|L. Hatton
|4
|16
|4.3
|3.0
|1.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.5
|42.9
|100.0
|44.4
|0.5
|2.5
|E. Roberts
|1
|6
|3.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|0
|L. Hacker
|1
|10
|2.0
|0.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|S. DeVault
|4
|5.3
|1.5
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|28.6
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Z. Jennings
|2
|7.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|N. Thelen
|2
|4
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|4
|0.0
|68.5
|32.3
|13.0
|4.80
|1.50
|10.0
|45.2
|34.9
|74.0
|7.3
|23.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Filipowski
|4
|26
|15.0
|11.0
|1.3
|1.00
|1.80
|2.3
|42.0
|29.4
|86.7
|3
|8
|J. Roach
|4
|31.5
|12.8
|3.0
|3.3
|1.30
|0.00
|2.5
|38.6
|36.8
|71.4
|0.8
|2.3
|M. Mitchell
|4
|26.8
|12.5
|4.0
|1.5
|0.80
|0.30
|1.5
|54.1
|50.0
|87.5
|1.5
|2.5
|R. Young
|4
|21.3
|8.8
|6.0
|1.3
|1.00
|0.50
|1.8
|72.7
|0.0
|60.0
|3.5
|2.5
|J. Blakes
|4
|19.3
|7.0
|2.8
|1.8
|1.00
|0.30
|0.5
|44.4
|55.6
|58.3
|0.5
|2.3
|T. Proctor
|4
|25.3
|6.8
|5.3
|3.0
|0.80
|0.00
|1.8
|29.0
|16.7
|87.5
|0.5
|4.8
|J. Grandison
|4
|18.5
|6.0
|3.8
|2.0
|0.80
|0.00
|1.0
|47.6
|23.1
|100.0
|1.5
|2.3
|D. Whitehead
|1
|15
|6.0
|2.0
|0.0
|2.00
|0.00
|0.0
|27.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|D. Lively II
|3
|16.3
|4.3
|3.0
|1.7
|0.30
|1.30
|0.7
|75.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1.7
|1.3
|C. Reeves
|3
|4
|2.7
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|80.0
|2.7
|0.3
|J. Schutt
|3
|7
|1.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|14.3
|20.0
|50.0
|0
|1
|K. Catchings
|3
|3.7
|1.3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0.3
|S. Borden
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|S. Hubbard
|1
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Johns
|3
|3.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|77.8
|51.5
|15.3
|8.00
|4.30
|13.3
|43.9
|30.6
|74.3
|18.3
|29.0
-
ILST
LSU0
0134.5 O/U
-15
11:00am
-
TOL
UMKC0
0151.5 O/U
+18
11:00am
-
DET
BRY0
0162.5 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm
-
PEAY
ALB0
0129 O/U
+3
12:00pm
-
UNI
SF0
0144 O/U
-7
12:30pm CBSSN
-
BUF
GMU0
0143.5 O/U
-6
1:00pm
-
SIU
UNLV0
0128 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm CBSSN
-
EIU0
0
1:00pm
-
AKR
WKY0
0133 O/U
-4.5
1:30pm
-
ECU
INST0
0149 O/U
-8.5
1:30pm
-
BUCK
PRES0
0134.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
23TTU
10CREI0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
CSN
TNST0
0138.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
GRCN
WICH0
0127.5 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm CBSSN
-
STONEH
UIC0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm
-
HOW
BELM0
0145 O/U
-7
3:15pm
-
GT
UTAH0
0133 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm FS1
-
DREX
UTA0
0131 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
LOU
9ARK0
0140 O/U
-15.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
NEV
TUL0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
HIPT
CMU0
0148.5 O/U
+5
5:30pm
-
WYO
BC0
0136 O/U
+2
5:45pm
-
UAB
USF0
0141.5 O/U
+16.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
WIU
UTRGV0
0155.5 O/U
+2
6:00pm LHN
-
MER
FSU0
0145 O/U
-6
6:30pm ACCN
-
ALBGA
FAMU0
0
7:00pm
-
COOK
CHSO0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
MRSH0
0154 O/U
-20
7:00pm ESP+
-
HC
FOR0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
ULM
LT0
0144.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
LEH
SFU0
0142.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
L-MD
CLEM0
0134.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
COLG0
0145 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
MNTOLIVE
UNCW0
0
7:00pm
-
RICH
SYR0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
UNF
DUQ0
0148.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
ABIL
WRST0
0148.5 O/U
PK
7:30pm
-
NKY
FGCU0
0133.5 O/U
+2.5
7:30pm
-
URI
KSU0
0134.5 O/U
-10
7:30pm
-
COVEN
LIP0
0
8:00pm
-
DRKE
TRLST0
0134.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
HOUC
RICE0
0154.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
NEOM
IOWA0
0156.5 O/U
-30.5
8:01pm BTN
-
BELLAR
7DUKE0
0140.5 O/U
-23
8:30pm ACCN
-
MSST
MARQ0
0140.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm FS1
-
NAU
11TEX0
0132.5 O/U
-25
8:30pm LHN
-
UGA
JOES0
0142.5 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
HAMP
UCSB0
0141.5 O/U
-19
9:00pm
-
OSU
17SDSU0
0140.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
SCUP
AF0
0131.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
WSU
EWU0
0137.5 O/U
+7
9:00pm
-
TEMP
SJU0
0150.5 O/U
-4
9:30pm ESPU
-
LFEPAC
UCI0
0
10:00pm
-
SDCC
USD0
0
10:00pm
-
TXST
CAL0
0126.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm PACN
-
CABP
MINN0
0124.5 O/U
+1.5
10:30pm CBSSN
-
UCRV
WEB0
0136.5 O/U
+3
11:00pm
-
CINCY
14ARIZ0
0158.5 O/U
-9.5
11:30pm ESP2