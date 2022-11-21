Clemson eyes third straight win, faces Loyola Maryland next
The Clemson Tigers will be looking for their third straight win when they host the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds in a nonconference game on Monday in the first meeting between the schools.
The Tigers (3-1) come in with four players with double-digit scoring averages, led by Chase Hunter at 17.8 points per game. He also leads in assists at 5.8 per contest. The junior guard is also shooting 70.6 percent from 3-point range through four games.
Hunter finished with 15 points while going 5-for-6 from long range in Clemson's 76-66 win over Bellarmine on Friday. The Tigers shot 46.4 percent on 3-pointers overall, hitting 13 of 28.
For the season, Clemson is shooting 39.3 percent from distance and 46.5 percent overall, so coach Brad Brownell was happy to see the latest results.
Counting Tuesday's win over South Carolina Upstate, the Tigers made 51 percent of their shots from the floor and 42.9 percent of their attempts from deep in the two games.
"High efficiency in both games this week," Brownell said. "We told the guys, 'You're gonna have to make some shots to win the (Bellarmine) game. This isn't a game you're gonna make five or six 3s and win the game because you're not going to get enough layups and shots around the rim. They're not going to turn it over for points. So, you're not going to get too many easy ones. So we've got to be disciplined. We've really got to execute.' And I thought we did that."
Loyola Maryland (2-2) of the Patriot League is also looking for a third straight win. After defeating Brown 75-70 on Nov. 13, the Greyhounds routed Division III Washington College 81-53. They lost by six to DePaul and by 25 to Penn State, both on the road, to open the season.
Guards Jaylin Andrews and Kenneth Jones are the Greyhounds' scoring leaders at 13.8 and 12.3 points per game, respectively. Jones has started the season on fire from the perimeter, hitting 52.9 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|71.8 PPG
|37.0 RPG
|14.3 APG
|
|73.8 PPG
|34.8 RPG
|16.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Andrews
|4
|30.3
|13.8
|5.5
|2.5
|1.50
|0.50
|1.0
|42.9
|25.0
|66.7
|1.3
|4.3
|K. Jones
|4
|28.8
|12.3
|3.3
|3.3
|1.80
|0.30
|2.5
|57.1
|52.9
|0.0
|0.3
|3
|G. Brennan
|1
|11
|9.0
|1.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|A. Faure
|3
|16.3
|9.0
|3.0
|0.3
|1.30
|0.00
|0.7
|55.6
|100.0
|60.0
|1.7
|1.3
|D. Perry
|4
|28.3
|8.0
|2.0
|2.3
|1.80
|0.00
|1.5
|30.3
|41.2
|100.0
|0
|2
|G. Dike
|3
|24
|7.0
|6.0
|1.3
|0.70
|0.00
|2.7
|50.0
|0.0
|33.3
|3
|3
|I. Alexander
|4
|17.8
|6.3
|4.5
|0.5
|0.80
|0.30
|1.3
|50.0
|20.0
|54.5
|1.8
|2.8
|T. Commander
|3
|13
|6.0
|1.3
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|1.7
|30.0
|37.5
|75.0
|0
|1.3
|C. Kuzemka
|4
|15.5
|4.8
|1.8
|1.5
|1.00
|0.00
|0.3
|40.0
|25.0
|83.3
|0.5
|1.3
|D. Brown III
|4
|19.8
|4.0
|2.3
|0.8
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|31.3
|28.6
|66.7
|0.8
|1.5
|M. Redding
|4
|9
|2.5
|2.5
|0.8
|0.30
|0.30
|0.8
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1.5
|S. Gibbs
|2
|9
|1.5
|1.5
|1.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|16.7
|33.3
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|D. Gray
|2
|5
|1.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|1
|A. Jackson
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|71.8
|37.0
|14.3
|9.50
|1.50
|13.0
|44.0
|37.3
|63.4
|9.8
|24.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Hunter
|4
|34.5
|17.8
|2.8
|5.8
|0.30
|0.30
|1.5
|51.0
|70.6
|75.0
|0.5
|2.3
|B. Galloway
|4
|29.8
|13.3
|3.5
|2.8
|1.80
|0.30
|1.5
|50.0
|31.3
|84.2
|0.3
|3.3
|P. Hall
|3
|20.7
|12.7
|3.7
|0.7
|1.30
|0.70
|1.7
|53.8
|28.6
|72.7
|1
|2.7
|H. Tyson
|4
|34.3
|12.0
|9.8
|2.0
|1.50
|0.30
|1.5
|39.5
|31.6
|66.7
|2.5
|7.3
|A. Hemenway
|4
|31.8
|9.3
|1.8
|1.3
|0.50
|0.30
|1.3
|48.3
|40.9
|0.0
|0
|1.8
|I. Schieffelin
|4
|19
|8.8
|5.8
|1.8
|0.50
|0.50
|0.8
|58.3
|33.3
|75.0
|2.8
|3
|B. Middlebrooks
|4
|9
|1.8
|1.8
|0.3
|0.80
|0.30
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.8
|1
|C. Wiggins
|2
|7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Beadle
|3
|12.7
|0.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|1.0
|11.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|D. Hunter
|4
|9.3
|0.5
|1.0
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|R. Godfrey
|3
|4.3
|0.0
|0.7
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|Total
|4
|0.0
|73.8
|34.8
|16.0
|7.00
|2.30
|9.8
|46.5
|39.3
|71.6
|8.5
|24.0
