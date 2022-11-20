Off to worst start since 1959, Florida State to host Mercer
Struggling through injuries and one of the worst starts in program history, Florida State will host Mercer on Monday night in Tallahassee, Fla.
The Seminoles (0-4) are coming off a disappointing loss to Florida in which they let a 17-point halftime lead slip away and dropped their fourth consecutive to open a season for the first time since 1959-60.
Florida State had some bright spots, such as having three players score in double figures and the continued emergence of Darin Green Jr. (14 points) as an offensive threat. Caleb Mills had 21 points and Matthew Cleveland also had 14.
But the same problems that have hurt the Seminoles so far continued to emerge. FSU committed 16 turnovers and shot only 3 for 16 from 3-point range.
"I thought we played with a lot more energy knowing we had some rotation guys we could utilize but from a coaching staff standpoint we have to know how to utilize the guys who have not played at all in our system," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said.
The Seminoles, who have already suffered upset losses at home this season to a pair of mid-major programs in Stetson and Troy, next host the Bears (2-2) from the Southern Conference, who are fresh off a 77-68 win over Winthrop on Saturday night.
The potent duo of David Craig and Luis Hurtado Jr. recorded their first career double-doubles on Saturday, which marked the first time since Dec. 28, 2019 that two Mercer players did so in the same game.
Hurtado, who transferred from Bryant, had 10 points, a career-high-tying 10 assists and a season-high eight rebounds. Craig posted a career-best 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Mercer -- which let a couple of leads slip away, as well, in losses to East Carolina and Georgia State -- closed out the win over Winthrop with a strong second half.
"Closing it out today the way we did is a good sign," Mercer coach Greg Gary said. "The more you're in those experiences, the better you can give yourself experience to be able to know how to win those games."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|88.3 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|21.8 APG
|
|66.8 PPG
|34.3 RPG
|11.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Robertson
|4
|29.5
|13.8
|3.0
|1.8
|2.00
|0.30
|1.3
|58.6
|55.6
|84.6
|0.8
|2.3
|J. McCreary
|4
|19.5
|13.0
|4.8
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|1.3
|58.5
|0.0
|40.0
|2.8
|2
|L. Hurtado Jr.
|4
|32
|12.5
|5.5
|6.3
|0.30
|0.30
|2.5
|56.3
|36.4
|55.6
|1
|4.5
|S. Walker Jr.
|4
|27.5
|12.3
|2.8
|3.0
|1.30
|0.30
|1.8
|60.6
|53.8
|40.0
|0.5
|2.3
|J. Quinones
|3
|27.3
|11.0
|3.7
|3.0
|1.70
|0.00
|1.0
|52.4
|16.7
|71.4
|2
|1.7
|D. Craig
|4
|18
|10.3
|5.3
|1.0
|0.30
|0.80
|1.0
|72.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1.3
|4
|M. Zanoni
|4
|19.5
|7.5
|2.3
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|40.0
|25.0
|87.5
|0.3
|2
|J. Cobb
|3
|13.7
|5.3
|1.3
|2.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0
|1.3
|D. Rivera
|1
|15
|4.0
|3.0
|3.0
|2.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|3
|T. Grant
|2
|12.5
|3.5
|6.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.50
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|2
|4
|H. Drake
|1
|13
|3.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|16.7
|25.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|J. Jones
|3
|10.3
|2.3
|1.3
|1.7
|1.00
|0.30
|1.0
|25.0
|16.7
|100.0
|0
|1.3
|B. Sparks
|2
|8
|2.0
|0.5
|1.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Treanor
|2
|8
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|88.3
|40.5
|21.8
|7.80
|2.30
|11.5
|53.6
|37.3
|65.1
|11.0
|25.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Green Jr.
|4
|35
|15.8
|2.8
|1.8
|1.30
|0.30
|1.3
|46.8
|50.0
|83.3
|0.5
|2.3
|C. Mills
|4
|29.5
|13.3
|3.0
|2.5
|2.50
|1.30
|3.0
|42.6
|25.0
|85.7
|0.8
|2.3
|C. Fletcher
|4
|28.8
|9.8
|8.3
|1.0
|0.50
|0.50
|2.8
|37.2
|26.3
|28.6
|1.8
|6.5
|M. Cleveland
|4
|30
|9.5
|4.5
|1.0
|0.80
|0.30
|2.3
|45.2
|0.0
|66.7
|1.5
|3
|C. Corhen
|4
|29.5
|9.3
|3.0
|0.8
|0.00
|0.30
|1.3
|52.2
|22.2
|73.3
|0.8
|2.3
|J. Warley
|4
|26.8
|5.5
|2.3
|3.8
|1.00
|0.30
|2.3
|37.5
|0.0
|58.8
|1.5
|0.8
|T. House
|4
|12.5
|3.0
|1.8
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|42.9
|40.0
|100.0
|0
|1.8
|C. Jackson
|1
|2
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|N. McLeod
|3
|9
|0.7
|2.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.70
|0.7
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|1.7
|M. Brown
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Green
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|I. Spainhour
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|66.8
|34.3
|11.3
|6.00
|3.30
|14.3
|42.7
|35.3
|67.1
|8.8
|22.0
