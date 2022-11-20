No. 11 Texas soars into meeting with Northern Arizona
No. 11 Texas will be flying high when it travels south to the border Monday to face Northern Arizona in the Leon Black Classic in Edinburg, Texas.
The game is a neutral-site meeting on the campus of Texas-Rio Grande Valley and is the Longhorns' first-ever trip to the region for a game. The Longhorns and Northern Arizona have never played each other.
Texas (3-0) heads into the game after one of its most impressive performances in years, a 93-74 home victory over No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday. The win tied a program record for the highest-ranked AP opponent defeated and marked the fourth time in school history that the Longhorns have beaten a No. 2 team in the Associated Press poll.
"We said before the game that it would take our best 40 minutes to this point in our early season to play and beat Gonzaga at home -- that's what we did," Texas coach Chris Beard said. "That was our best 40. I don't think it's anywhere near the 40 that we can play as the year goes on."
Tyrese Hunter, a transfer from Iowa State, racked up a career-best 26 points to lead Texas, hitting 9 of his 14 shots from the floor, including a 5-of-8 effort from 3-point range. Marcus Carr added 16, Dylan Disu tallied 12 points and Sir'Jabari Rice hit for 11 in the win.
Texas shot 51.5 percent from the floor, had 17 assists against just 10 turnovers and forced 20 Gonzaga turnovers that led to a 27-7 margin in points off miscues.
"We pride ourselves on being a team that is going to play defense and really lock people down night in and night out," Carr said. "That ball pressure starts with us guards. We try to bring that pressure every night."
Northern Arizona (2-3) travels to Texas after a 63-54 home win over UC-Santa Barbara on Friday. The Lumberjacks have won two straight after starting the season with losses on the road to Michigan State, Arizona State and Utah Valley.
Jalen Cone led Northern Arizona with 17 points while Carson Towt and Liam Lloyd added 10 each in the win over UCSB, last year's Big West Conference champs. The Lumberjacks took control midway through the second half and won by holding UCSB to 31.9 percent shooting from the floor.
"The credit goes to all our guys and our preparation for this game," Northern Arizona coach Shane Burcar said. "Our coaching staff has also been awesome in every aspect. We've been fighting some sickness, but we didn't make any excuses for that.
"Big picture, that's why we play teams like Michigan State, Arizona State and a top-10 team in Texas on Monday. Our guys showed poise and toughness, and we beat a really good basketball team (on Friday)."
After playing Texas on Monday, the Lumberjacks will stay in Edinburg to battle Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|72.0 PPG
|43.0 RPG
|13.8 APG
|
|82.3 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|15.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Cone
|5
|32.2
|12.4
|5.0
|2.4
|0.40
|0.00
|2.2
|38.2
|30.3
|71.4
|0.6
|4.4
|L. Lloyd
|5
|30.4
|11.8
|2.4
|1.2
|1.20
|0.20
|1.4
|37.5
|29.0
|66.7
|0.6
|1.8
|C. Towt
|5
|28
|9.0
|10.2
|3.0
|1.20
|0.60
|1.6
|47.7
|0.0
|50.0
|4.8
|5.4
|N. Mains
|5
|24.8
|7.4
|4.6
|1.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.8
|36.1
|36.8
|100.0
|0.4
|4.2
|O. Fort
|5
|16.2
|6.6
|1.0
|3.2
|0.40
|0.00
|1.2
|45.8
|50.0
|62.5
|0.2
|0.8
|K. Haymon
|5
|10.6
|6.4
|1.4
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|42.3
|35.0
|60.0
|0.2
|1.2
|X. Fuller
|5
|23
|5.8
|1.6
|0.4
|0.60
|0.20
|1.0
|31.4
|0.0
|87.5
|1
|0.6
|J. Wistrcill
|5
|15.6
|5.0
|4.2
|1.0
|0.80
|0.60
|0.4
|47.4
|60.0
|100.0
|1
|3.2
|E. Richards
|4
|9
|3.8
|1.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|1.0
|83.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|1
|D. Campisano
|4
|4.3
|3.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|71.4
|50.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.5
|T. McLaughlin
|5
|8
|2.0
|1.4
|0.6
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|30.0
|12.5
|75.0
|0.4
|1
|Total
|5
|0.0
|72.0
|43.0
|13.8
|5.20
|1.80
|10.6
|41.2
|32.1
|73.0
|11.6
|26.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Hunter
|3
|26.7
|18.0
|5.0
|2.0
|0.70
|0.00
|2.7
|59.4
|40.0
|90.9
|0.7
|4.3
|M. Carr
|3
|29.7
|13.0
|2.3
|4.7
|2.30
|0.00
|1.7
|41.4
|25.0
|68.8
|0
|2.3
|S. Rice
|3
|23.3
|12.0
|3.3
|2.3
|0.70
|0.00
|1.7
|50.0
|44.4
|93.3
|1
|2.3
|D. Disu
|3
|17.7
|10.0
|2.3
|0.7
|0.30
|1.70
|1.3
|72.2
|50.0
|100.0
|0.3
|2
|D. Mitchell
|3
|20.7
|7.3
|8.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|91.7
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|4.3
|T. Allen
|3
|23.3
|7.0
|6.3
|2.3
|0.30
|0.70
|2.7
|38.1
|0.0
|55.6
|2.3
|4
|A. Morris
|3
|17.3
|5.0
|2.3
|1.7
|0.30
|0.30
|1.7
|33.3
|7.7
|0.0
|0.3
|2
|C. Bishop
|3
|16.3
|3.7
|2.0
|0.3
|1.30
|1.00
|0.0
|71.4
|0.0
|25.0
|0.7
|1.3
|B. Cunningham
|3
|14
|3.7
|2.0
|1.3
|1.00
|0.30
|0.0
|50.0
|20.0
|0.0
|0.7
|1.3
|C. Bott
|1
|5
|3.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|G. Perryman
|3
|4.3
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|A. Anamekwe
|3
|5
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0
|Total
|3
|0.0
|82.3
|40.3
|15.3
|8.70
|4.30
|13.0
|52.3
|29.0
|67.2
|11.3
|26.7
-
ILST
LSU0
0134.5 O/U
-15
11:00am
-
TOL
UMKC0
0151.5 O/U
+18
11:00am
-
DET
BRY0
0162.5 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm
-
PEAY
ALB0
0129 O/U
+3
12:00pm
-
UNI
SF0
0144 O/U
-7
12:30pm CBSSN
-
BUF
GMU0
0143.5 O/U
-6
1:00pm
-
SIU
UNLV0
0128 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm CBSSN
-
EIU0
0
1:00pm
-
AKR
WKY0
0133 O/U
-4.5
1:30pm
-
ECU
INST0
0149 O/U
-8.5
1:30pm
-
BUCK
PRES0
0134.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
23TTU
10CREI0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
CSN
TNST0
0138.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
GRCN
WICH0
0127.5 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm CBSSN
-
STONEH
UIC0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm
-
HOW
BELM0
0145 O/U
-7
3:15pm
-
GT
UTAH0
0133 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm FS1
-
DREX
UTA0
0131 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
LOU
9ARK0
0140 O/U
-15.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
NEV
TUL0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
HIPT
CMU0
0148.5 O/U
+5
5:30pm
-
WYO
BC0
0136 O/U
+2
5:45pm
-
UAB
USF0
0141.5 O/U
+16.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
WIU
UTRGV0
0155.5 O/U
+2
6:00pm LHN
-
MER
FSU0
0145 O/U
-6
6:30pm ACCN
-
ALBGA
FAMU0
0
7:00pm
-
COOK
CHSO0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
MRSH0
0154 O/U
-20
7:00pm ESP+
-
HC
FOR0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
ULM
LT0
0144.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
LEH
SFU0
0142.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
L-MD
CLEM0
0134.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
COLG0
0145 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
MNTOLIVE
UNCW0
0
7:00pm
-
RICH
SYR0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
UNF
DUQ0
0148.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
ABIL
WRST0
0148.5 O/U
PK
7:30pm
-
NKY
FGCU0
0133 O/U
+2
7:30pm
-
URI
KSU0
0134.5 O/U
-10
7:30pm
-
COVEN
LIP0
0
8:00pm
-
DRKE
TRLST0
0134.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
HOUC
RICE0
0154.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
NEOM
IOWA0
0156.5 O/U
-30.5
8:01pm BTN
-
BELLAR
7DUKE0
0140.5 O/U
-23
8:30pm ACCN
-
MSST
MARQ0
0140.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm FS1
-
NAU
11TEX0
0132.5 O/U
-25
8:30pm LHN
-
UGA
JOES0
0142.5 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
HAMP
UCSB0
0141.5 O/U
-19
9:00pm
-
OSU
17SDSU0
0140.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
SCUP
AF0
0131.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
WSU
EWU0
0138.5 O/U
+7
9:00pm
-
TEMP
SJU0
0150.5 O/U
-4
9:30pm ESPU
-
LFEPAC
UCI0
0
10:00pm
-
SDCC
USD0
0
10:00pm
-
TXST
CAL0
0126.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm PACN
-
CABP
MINN0
0124.5 O/U
+1.5
10:30pm CBSSN
-
UCRV
WEB0
0136.5 O/U
+3
11:00pm
-
CINCY
14ARIZ0
0158.5 O/U
-9.5
11:30pm ESP2