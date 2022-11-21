California still looking for first win as it faces Texas State
California's men's basketball team hopes to rebound from its worst start in 25 years when it hosts Texas State in a nonconference affair Monday night in Berkeley, Calif.
The Golden Bears (0-4) got 21 points from Kentucky/Texas transfer Devin Askew, but it wasn't nearly enough in a 74-66 home loss to Southern on Friday night.
Having already lost at home to UC Davis and Kansas State and at UC San Diego, Cal remained winless in a season through four games for the first time since 1997.
That team vented its frustration on Portland State in its fifth game, something the Golden Bears hope to do to the Bobcats (2-2), whose two losses this season include a 22-pointer in the opener at Washington State.
Cal coach Mark Fox, who refused the media access to his players after Friday's debacle in an effort to focus the criticism on himself, realizes his club is going to need to give Askew help if it plans to avoid 0-5.
"I'm asking Devin Askew to do everything. He's having to do too much," Fox observed of his leading scorer at 17.5 points per game. "I think when we get a traditional lineup eventually put back together, that should help us on the offensive end."
That won't happen against Texas State. Top 2022 scorer Jalen Celestine remains out following offseason knee surgery, while high-scoring Coppin State/Hartford transfer DeJuan Clayton has yet to play for Cal due to a hamstring injury.
The Bobcats saw a two-game winning streak come to an end Thursday night in a 61-56 loss at UTSA.
After watching his team held to a season-low point total after averaging 67.3 points in its first three games, Texas State coach Terrence Johnson looked forward to upcoming games at Cal and Friday against Southern Utah in hopes of regaining an offensive rhythm.
"We have to do a better job of executing our game plans throughout," Johnson observed. "Thought we got caught up a little bit in (UTSA's slow) pace and allowed them to dictate a little bit too much of the action. We have to regroup."
Mason Harrell, the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week after a 26-point night in a win at Rhode Island, leads the Bobcats at 19 points per game.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|64.5 PPG
|29.8 RPG
|10.5 APG
|
|61.8 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|10.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Harrell
|4
|31.5
|19.0
|4.8
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.3
|44.3
|31.8
|71.4
|0.8
|4
|T. Morgan
|4
|28
|12.0
|5.5
|0.3
|0.50
|0.30
|2.3
|58.1
|16.7
|61.1
|3
|2.5
|B. Davis
|4
|23
|8.5
|3.0
|1.3
|1.80
|0.30
|2.3
|50.0
|22.2
|100.0
|1.5
|1.5
|D. Sykes
|4
|20.8
|7.0
|3.3
|0.8
|1.80
|0.30
|1.3
|54.5
|0.0
|66.7
|1
|2.3
|D. Dawson
|4
|29.8
|6.3
|1.8
|1.5
|0.80
|0.00
|1.3
|25.9
|27.3
|71.4
|0
|1.8
|N. Martin
|4
|21.8
|4.0
|4.8
|2.3
|0.30
|1.50
|2.3
|29.4
|0.0
|75.0
|2
|2.8
|B. Love
|4
|16.5
|3.8
|2.0
|0.3
|1.00
|1.50
|1.0
|43.8
|0.0
|12.5
|0.3
|1.8
|D. Coleman
|4
|6.8
|2.3
|1.8
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|66.7
|0.0
|25.0
|0.3
|1.5
|D. Drinnon
|4
|20.5
|1.8
|1.0
|2.8
|1.00
|0.00
|1.5
|14.3
|12.5
|50.0
|0.3
|0.8
|T. Gatkek
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Mason
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Whitlock
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|64.5
|29.8
|10.5
|8.00
|3.80
|13.8
|43.0
|23.6
|62.2
|9.5
|19.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Askew
|4
|33.5
|17.5
|3.8
|3.5
|0.30
|0.30
|4.5
|40.7
|34.8
|77.8
|0.8
|3
|L. Thiemann
|4
|27.5
|11.5
|5.8
|0.8
|1.00
|0.80
|2.3
|55.2
|0.0
|82.4
|3
|2.8
|K. Kuany
|4
|23.8
|10.0
|2.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.50
|1.5
|40.9
|35.7
|94.4
|0.8
|1.5
|G. Newell
|4
|22.5
|7.0
|2.0
|0.8
|0.50
|0.50
|1.0
|39.1
|16.7
|69.2
|0.5
|1.5
|J. Brown
|4
|33.5
|5.8
|3.8
|2.8
|1.30
|0.80
|1.8
|36.0
|42.9
|50.0
|1
|2.8
|S. Alajiki
|4
|22
|5.3
|4.0
|0.8
|0.50
|1.30
|0.5
|38.9
|33.3
|50.0
|0.8
|3.3
|M. Roberson
|4
|19.3
|2.5
|3.0
|1.3
|0.80
|0.50
|2.5
|33.3
|0.0
|66.7
|1
|2
|N. Okafor
|4
|10.3
|2.3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.50
|1.00
|1.5
|57.1
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|2
|O. Anyanwu
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Bowser
|4
|8
|0.0
|0.8
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|Total
|4
|0.0
|61.8
|35.5
|10.0
|5.30
|5.50
|16.5
|41.0
|29.6
|76.5
|9.0
|22.5
-
ILST
LSU0
0134.5 O/U
-15
11:00am
-
TOL
UMKC0
0151.5 O/U
+18
11:00am
-
DET
BRY0
0162.5 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm
-
PEAY
ALB0
0129 O/U
+3
12:00pm
-
UNI
SF0
0144 O/U
-7
12:30pm CBSSN
-
BUF
GMU0
0143.5 O/U
-6
1:00pm
-
SIU
UNLV0
0128 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm CBSSN
-
EIU0
0
1:00pm
-
AKR
WKY0
0133 O/U
-4.5
1:30pm
-
ECU
INST0
0149 O/U
-8.5
1:30pm
-
BUCK
PRES0
0134.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
23TTU
10CREI0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
CSN
TNST0
0138.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
GRCN
WICH0
0127.5 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm CBSSN
-
STONEH
UIC0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm
-
HOW
BELM0
0145 O/U
-7
3:15pm
-
GT
UTAH0
0133 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm FS1
-
DREX
UTA0
0131 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
LOU
9ARK0
0140 O/U
-15.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
NEV
TUL0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
HIPT
CMU0
0148.5 O/U
+5
5:30pm
-
WYO
BC0
0136 O/U
+2
5:45pm
-
UAB
USF0
0141.5 O/U
+16.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
WIU
UTRGV0
0155.5 O/U
+2
6:00pm LHN
-
MER
FSU0
0145 O/U
-6
6:30pm ACCN
-
ALBGA
FAMU0
0
7:00pm
-
COOK
CHSO0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
MRSH0
0154 O/U
-20
7:00pm ESP+
-
HC
FOR0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
ULM
LT0
0144.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
LEH
SFU0
0142.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
L-MD
CLEM0
0134.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
COLG0
0145 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
MNTOLIVE
UNCW0
0
7:00pm
-
RICH
SYR0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
UNF
DUQ0
0148.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
ABIL
WRST0
0148.5 O/U
PK
7:30pm
-
NKY
FGCU0
0133 O/U
+2
7:30pm
-
URI
KSU0
0134.5 O/U
-10
7:30pm
-
COVEN
LIP0
0
8:00pm
-
DRKE
TRLST0
0134.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
HOUC
RICE0
0154.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
NEOM
IOWA0
0156.5 O/U
-30.5
8:01pm BTN
-
BELLAR
7DUKE0
0140.5 O/U
-23
8:30pm ACCN
-
MSST
MARQ0
0140.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm FS1
-
NAU
11TEX0
0132.5 O/U
-25
8:30pm LHN
-
UGA
JOES0
0142.5 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
HAMP
UCSB0
0141.5 O/U
-19
9:00pm
-
OSU
17SDSU0
0140.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
SCUP
AF0
0131.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
WSU
EWU0
0138.5 O/U
+7
9:00pm
-
TEMP
SJU0
0150.5 O/U
-4
9:30pm ESPU
-
LFEPAC
UCI0
0
10:00pm
-
SDCC
USD0
0
10:00pm
-
TXST
CAL0
0126.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm PACN
-
CABP
MINN0
0124.5 O/U
+1.5
10:30pm CBSSN
-
UCRV
WEB0
0136.5 O/U
+3
11:00pm
-
CINCY
14ARIZ0
0158.5 O/U
-9.5
11:30pm ESP2