Notre Dame seeks 5-0 start at home against Bowling Green
Notre Dame will try to wrap its season-opening five-game homestand with a win when they host Bowling Green on Tuesday in South Bend, Ind.
The Fighting Irish are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since the 2017-18 season, when they opened 6-0.
Notre Dame survived a dramatic 66-65 win against Lipscomb on Friday, when the Irish saw the Bisons shoot 76 percent in the second half to take a brief two-point lead. Dane Goodwin's top-of-the-key 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining lifted the Irish to victory.
Goodwin led all scorers with 24 points, shooting 6 of 8 from 3-point range. Nate Laszewski scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half while posting a game-high nine rebounds.
Guard Trey Wentz has helped run Notre Dame's offense in the absence of Niagara transfer Marcus Hammond, who is expected to join the team after Thanksgiving after a knee injury.
"I think playing Tuesday is an extreme long shot. ... I think it's more into next week," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "We could use another veteran body out there and another guard that can make a play.
"But thank the Lord for Trey Wertz. The guy has come in and run our team. He's exhausted, but I'm really pleased with how he's running us."
Bowling Green (2-2) is coming off an 81-68 loss to St. Bonaventure on Saturday. Leon Ayers led the team in points (18) and rebounds (seven) and was one of four Falcons to reach double-digits in points. Samari Curtis added 13 in addition to a season-high six rebounds and a team-high four assists.
"The first half we had some easy shots, some easy layups, that we missed and rolled right off the rim," Bowling Green coach Michael Huger said. "We have to hang our hat on defense. We have to play better defense in order to get stops and get easy buckets in transition. That was the difference in the game."
The Irish lead the all-time series against the Falcons 5-2, including 4-0 at home. Tuesday's contest between the Falcons and Irish will be their first meeting since 1972.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|72.0 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|11.3 APG
|
|78.8 PPG
|32.8 RPG
|11.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Ayers III
|4
|30
|20.5
|6.0
|0.8
|1.80
|0.00
|2.5
|46.3
|37.5
|66.7
|1
|5
|S. Curtis
|4
|31.5
|13.8
|4.3
|4.8
|1.80
|0.00
|2.3
|39.6
|23.8
|88.9
|1
|3.3
|R. Agee
|4
|22.3
|9.3
|6.0
|1.3
|0.80
|0.50
|1.0
|40.7
|20.0
|70.0
|2.8
|3.3
|C. Turner
|4
|23.5
|9.0
|5.3
|0.5
|0.50
|0.30
|1.5
|52.0
|25.0
|80.0
|1.3
|4
|K. Metheny
|4
|29.3
|7.8
|2.3
|1.5
|1.30
|0.00
|1.8
|28.2
|34.6
|0.0
|0.3
|2
|B. Mills
|4
|19.5
|3.3
|2.3
|0.3
|0.80
|0.00
|0.3
|45.5
|25.0
|66.7
|0.3
|2
|S. Towns
|4
|16.8
|3.0
|5.0
|0.8
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|66.7
|2.3
|2.8
|A. McComb III
|1
|5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|G. O'Neal
|4
|10
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|36.4
|0.0
|0.0
|1.3
|0.8
|W. Lightfoot
|4
|8.8
|1.8
|0.8
|1.5
|0.50
|0.30
|1.3
|30.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|I. Elsasser
|4
|5.8
|1.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|66.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Diarra
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|U. Etim
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|72.0
|42.3
|11.3
|7.80
|1.50
|12.5
|40.8
|29.5
|72.5
|13.3
|25.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Laszewski
|4
|37.8
|19.0
|10.3
|1.5
|0.00
|1.30
|1.0
|57.5
|46.7
|85.2
|0.8
|9.5
|D. Goodwin
|4
|37.8
|16.5
|5.0
|1.8
|0.30
|0.00
|1.5
|57.1
|56.3
|100.0
|0.8
|4.3
|T. Wertz
|4
|35.5
|15.3
|2.5
|3.5
|1.50
|0.00
|1.5
|56.4
|40.0
|77.8
|0.3
|2.3
|J. Starling
|4
|33.3
|11.8
|3.3
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.8
|41.9
|40.0
|71.4
|0.5
|2.8
|C. Ryan
|4
|33.8
|10.8
|4.3
|2.8
|1.50
|0.30
|1.8
|37.5
|25.0
|93.8
|1.5
|2.8
|V. Lubin
|4
|19
|5.3
|3.3
|0.8
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|60.0
|16.7
|100.0
|1
|2.3
|A. Wade
|1
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|0
|D. Campbell
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Carmody
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Zona
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.50
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|4
|0.0
|78.8
|32.8
|11.3
|3.80
|2.80
|10.3
|50.9
|39.8
|84.9
|5.8
|25.0
-
ILST
WKY0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
11:00am
-
TOL
ECU0
0157 O/U
+9.5
11:00am
-
UNI
GRCN0
0126.5 O/U
-5
11:30am CBSSN
-
NIU
SHOU0
0126.5 O/U
-12
12:00pm
-
PEAY
BUCK0
0135 O/U
+1
12:00pm
-
PFW
EMU0
0154.5 O/U
+3.5
12:30pm
-
NJIT
SHU0
0139 O/U
-7
1:00pm
-
LSU
AKR0
0132 O/U
+5.5
1:30pm
-
UTA
NKY0
0123.5 O/U
-6.5
1:30pm
-
SF
WICH0
0135 O/U
+1
2:00pm CBSSN
-
LIU
SDAK0
0151.5 O/U
-15.5
2:30pm
-
21TTU
LOU0
0130 O/U
+13.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
USM
WINT0
0140.5 O/U
PK
3:00pm
-
HAMP
NALAB0
0147 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
HC
UIC0
0143.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
UAB
UGA0
0149 O/U
+8
4:00pm CBSSN
-
CAN
COR0
0154.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm
-
OSU
CINCY0
0146 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
TUL
URI0
0140 O/U
+9
5:00pm
-
UMKC
INST0
0144 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
BRAD
13AUB0
0137.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm CBSSN
-
CSUB
TXCC0
0128 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm
-
HART0
0
6:00pm
-
STAND
NCAT0
0
6:00pm
-
UTM
ARST0
0143 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
BGSU
ND0
0152.5 O/U
-16
6:30pm ACCN
-
USF
JOES0
0132 O/U
-1
6:30pm
-
UCSD
GW0
0138.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
COPP
TOWS0
0142.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
ELON
JVST0
0144.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
KYST
MORE0
0
7:00pm
-
RICH
TEMP0
0134 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP2
-
RIDE
RUTG0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm BTN
-
SNIND
STBN0
0141 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
SONO
TROY0
0
7:00pm
-
STMYMD
NORF0
0
7:00pm
-
STONEH
FOR0
0147.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
TMC
TNTC0
0
7:00pm
-
UMBC
UNCG0
0136 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
UVM
YALE0
0133 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
ABIL
WEB0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
DREX
FGCU0
0133 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm
-
NAU
UTRGV0
0147.5 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
NEV
KSU0
0137.5 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
LDLK
UIW0
0
7:30pm
-
WOOD
SEMO0
0
7:30pm
-
COLC
NCO0
0
8:00pm
-
10CREI
9ARK0
0143 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
CRRC
UAPB0
0
8:00pm
-
Jarvis
NICH0
0
8:00pm
-
MRST
UMES0
0130 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
PQ
NTEX0
0
8:00pm
-
PVAM
UTSA0
0139 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
WIST
UND0
0
8:00pm
-
ALB
PRES0
0129 O/U
-1
8:30pm
-
FDU
PITT0
0151 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
LIB
NW0
0132 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
PENN
LAF0
0133 O/U
+6
8:30pm
-
UL
SMU0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
ALCN
UTEP0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
GRAM
ASU0
0138.5 O/U
-19
9:00pm PACN
-
MSTN
MONT0
0
9:00pm
-
ORU
UTST0
0158 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
SYR
SJU0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
MTSM
UOP0
0147 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
UCRV
WRST0
0144.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
WCLF
CSUF0
0
10:00pm
-
SAC
UCD0
0129.5 O/U
-4
10:30pm
-
17SDSU
14ARIZ0
0164 O/U
-1
10:30pm ESPN
-
SIU
UNLV49
56
Final CBSSN