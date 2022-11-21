Riding high after big win, ASU hosts Grambling State
Grambling State and Arizona State were in the Phoenix area with different mindsets over the weekend heading into Tuesday night's Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game in Tempe, Ariz.
The Tigers (2-1) are trying to regroup after losing 81-48 at Grand Canyon on Friday night while the Sun Devils (4-1) were riding the high of upsetting then-No. 20 Michigan 87-62 Thursday in the championship game of the Legends Classic at Brooklyn, N.Y.
Before embarking to Arizona, Grambling State won its first two games at home, including 83-74 against Colorado in a Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game.
But against Grand Canyon, the Tigers went the first 5:08 without a basket and trailed 42-15 at halftime.
Carte'Are Gordon was the lone Grambling State player in double figures with 15 points, on 6-of-11 shooting from the field. The rest of the team made just 12 of 45 shots (26.7 percent).
Tra'Michael Moton returned to the lineup after being out last week with an illness. He had seven points, four rebounds and two steals.
Grambling State coach Donte' Jackson indicated the Tigers may have become too comfortable playing at home, where they averaged 82.5 points on 48.3 percent shooting from the field.
"There's nothing like playing at home," Jackson said. "There's nothing like playing in front of your family and friends and being able to compete at a high level."
Arizona State's 25-point win over Michigan at the Barclays Center was its largest-ever margin of victory against a ranked opponent.
Desmond Cambridge Jr. led Arizona State with 20 points, and Frankie Collins, who transferred from Michigan in the offseason, finished with a team-high five assists.
The Sun Devils held Michigan to season lows in multiple offensive categories, including points (62), field-goal percentage (33.9) and 3-point field-goal percentage (18.2).
"These guys were just making plays all over the court," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. "I kinda told them I'm kinda in awe of them a little bit. Just kinda took a step back and was just watching and just proud of how they competed and performed and made plays out there."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|71.0 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|
|72.4 PPG
|45.6 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Gordon
|3
|27.7
|15.7
|7.0
|1.0
|1.70
|1.70
|1.0
|54.3
|0.0
|56.3
|2.7
|4.3
|S. Cowart
|3
|31.7
|12.3
|4.3
|4.0
|2.00
|0.00
|3.7
|46.2
|66.7
|75.0
|0.7
|3.7
|T. Lewis
|3
|17.3
|9.3
|0.3
|0.7
|1.30
|0.00
|1.7
|45.0
|41.7
|83.3
|0
|0.3
|C. Christon
|3
|23.7
|9.0
|5.3
|1.0
|1.00
|0.30
|3.3
|33.3
|10.0
|75.0
|1.3
|4
|Z. Munford
|3
|13
|5.3
|1.3
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|60.0
|50.0
|75.0
|0.7
|0.7
|J. Smith
|3
|18
|5.3
|3.0
|0.7
|0.70
|1.30
|0.3
|42.9
|0.0
|80.0
|1.3
|1.7
|V. Cotton
|3
|23
|5.0
|2.7
|2.7
|0.30
|0.00
|1.3
|26.3
|33.3
|100.0
|0.7
|2
|T. Moton
|2
|22.5
|5.0
|4.5
|1.5
|1.50
|0.00
|4.0
|26.7
|0.0
|33.3
|2
|2.5
|W. Reynolds
|2
|2
|3.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|75.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|M. Lamin
|3
|13.3
|2.3
|2.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|75.0
|0.0
|16.7
|1.3
|1
|J. Aku
|3
|9
|1.0
|3.3
|0.7
|0.00
|0.30
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0.3
|3
|P. Parrish
|1
|2
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|J. Phillips
|1
|12
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Warren
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|3
|0.0
|71.0
|42.3
|12.3
|9.00
|4.30
|17.0
|43.0
|31.9
|62.5
|12.7
|25.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Horne
|5
|30.2
|14.6
|6.4
|2.4
|0.80
|0.00
|1.2
|39.0
|35.7
|77.3
|0.8
|5.6
|F. Collins
|5
|30.6
|13.6
|4.6
|4.8
|2.20
|0.40
|4.4
|41.1
|31.3
|68.0
|0.4
|4.2
|M. Bagley
|2
|28.5
|12.5
|4.0
|1.5
|0.00
|0.50
|2.5
|31.8
|33.3
|61.5
|1
|3
|D. Cambridge Jr.
|4
|21
|9.0
|2.5
|1.0
|1.50
|0.30
|0.5
|38.2
|22.2
|85.7
|0.8
|1.8
|A. Nunez
|5
|16.6
|8.0
|1.8
|1.0
|0.20
|0.00
|1.2
|57.1
|57.1
|0.0
|0.6
|1.2
|D. Cambridge
|5
|27.4
|7.2
|6.0
|0.6
|0.60
|1.40
|2.2
|36.7
|46.2
|61.5
|2.2
|3.8
|W. Washington
|5
|22.2
|6.6
|6.6
|0.6
|0.40
|2.00
|1.0
|60.9
|0.0
|55.6
|2.6
|4
|L. Muhammad
|5
|14
|5.0
|1.6
|0.4
|0.60
|0.00
|0.6
|44.4
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|1.4
|D. Brennan
|5
|10.4
|2.8
|1.8
|0.0
|0.40
|0.60
|0.8
|71.4
|0.0
|66.7
|1.2
|0.6
|A. Gaffney
|5
|20.2
|1.4
|4.2
|0.8
|0.60
|1.00
|1.2
|22.2
|0.0
|60.0
|0.4
|3.8
|E. Boakye
|3
|5
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.7
|M. Burno
|1
|2
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|1
|J. Olmsted
|2
|2.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|B. Hurley
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|72.4
|45.6
|12.0
|7.20
|6.00
|14.8
|42.7
|34.6
|69.0
|11.6
|29.8
-
ILST
WKY0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
11:00am
-
TOL
ECU0
0157 O/U
+9.5
11:00am
-
UNI
GRCN0
0126.5 O/U
-5
11:30am CBSSN
-
NIU
SHOU0
0126.5 O/U
-12
12:00pm
-
PEAY
BUCK0
0135 O/U
+1
12:00pm
-
PFW
EMU0
0154.5 O/U
+3.5
12:30pm
-
NJIT
SHU0
0139 O/U
-7
1:00pm
-
LSU
AKR0
0132 O/U
+5.5
1:30pm
-
UTA
NKY0
0123.5 O/U
-6.5
1:30pm
-
SF
WICH0
0135 O/U
+1
2:00pm CBSSN
-
LIU
SDAK0
0151.5 O/U
-15.5
2:30pm
-
21TTU
LOU0
0130 O/U
+13.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
USM
WINT0
0140.5 O/U
PK
3:00pm
-
HAMP
NALAB0
0147 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
HC
UIC0
0143.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
UAB
UGA0
0149 O/U
+8
4:00pm CBSSN
-
CAN
COR0
0154.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm
-
OSU
CINCY0
0146 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
TUL
URI0
0140 O/U
+9
5:00pm
-
UMKC
INST0
0144 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
BRAD
13AUB0
0137.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm CBSSN
-
CSUB
TXCC0
0128 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm
-
HART0
0
6:00pm
-
STAND
NCAT0
0
6:00pm
-
UTM
ARST0
0143 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
BGSU
ND0
0152.5 O/U
-16
6:30pm ACCN
-
USF
JOES0
0132 O/U
-1
6:30pm
-
UCSD
GW0
0138.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
COPP
TOWS0
0142.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
ELON
JVST0
0144.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
KYST
MORE0
0
7:00pm
-
RICH
TEMP0
0134 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP2
-
RIDE
RUTG0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm BTN
-
SNIND
STBN0
0141 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
SONO
TROY0
0
7:00pm
-
STMYMD
NORF0
0
7:00pm
-
STONEH
FOR0
0147.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
TMC
TNTC0
0
7:00pm
-
UMBC
UNCG0
0136 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
UVM
YALE0
0133 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
ABIL
WEB0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
DREX
FGCU0
0133 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm
-
NAU
UTRGV0
0147.5 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
NEV
KSU0
0137.5 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
LDLK
UIW0
0
7:30pm
-
WOOD
SEMO0
0
7:30pm
-
COLC
NCO0
0
8:00pm
-
10CREI
9ARK0
0143 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
CRRC
UAPB0
0
8:00pm
-
Jarvis
NICH0
0
8:00pm
-
MRST
UMES0
0130 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
PQ
NTEX0
0
8:00pm
-
PVAM
UTSA0
0139 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
WIST
UND0
0
8:00pm
-
ALB
PRES0
0129 O/U
-1
8:30pm
-
FDU
PITT0
0151 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
LIB
NW0
0132 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
PENN
LAF0
0133 O/U
+6
8:30pm
-
UL
SMU0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
ALCN
UTEP0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
GRAM
ASU0
0138.5 O/U
-19
9:00pm PACN
-
MSTN
MONT0
0
9:00pm
-
ORU
UTST0
0158 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
SYR
SJU0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
MTSM
UOP0
0147 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
UCRV
WRST0
0144.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
WCLF
CSUF0
0
10:00pm
-
SAC
UCD0
0129.5 O/U
-4
10:30pm
-
17SDSU
14ARIZ0
0164 O/U
-1
10:30pm ESPN
-
SIU
UNLV49
56
Final CBSSN