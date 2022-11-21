Rutgers out to continue dominance of nearby foe Rider
Rutgers needs to regroup and bounce back from its first loss of the season.
Considering how well the Scarlet Knights historically have fared against Rider, which is off to a tough start, they may do just that when the teams meet Tuesday night in Piscataway, N.J.
Rutgers (3-1) opened with three straight wins but looked far from a polished program. After rolling over Columbia and Sacred Heart, the Scarlet Knights shot 33.9 percent in an eight-point win over UMass Lowell.
On Friday, Rutgers trailed Temple by 15 at the half during the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Uncasville, Conn. The Scarlet Knights improved in the second half but shot 38.3 percent overall and 1 for 16 from 3-point range in a 72-66 defeat.
"We learned a lot about ourselves," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said.
"We have to play better and we have to play all 40 minutes. ... We have to keep working."
Rutgers was without injured backcourt starters Paul Mulcahy (shoulder) and Caleb McConnell (knee) on Friday. Pikiell said they're taking things "game by game" with both. McConnell has yet to play this season for Rutgers, which shot a combined 4 of 32 from beyond the arc in the last two games.
However, 6-foot-11 Clifford Omoruyi has averaged 17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks this season, totaling 43 points with 26 boards in the last two contests. Teammate Cam Spencer is averaging 16.8 points.
Rutgers is 15-1 against local foe Rider and won the last three meetings. This will be the first meeting since 2012; they were set to renew the rivalry last season before the game was canceled due to COVID-19.
The Broncs (1-3) lost to Stetson and Central Arkansas in the Dublin Basketball Classic in Ireland. Rider, which opened the season with a one-point loss at Providence, recorded its lone win against Division III foe The College of New Jersey.
The Broncs allowed Central Arkansas to shoot 52.8 percent during a 90-85 loss and yielded 23 3-pointers over the two Ireland games. Broncs guard Dwight Murray Jr. scored 30 against Central Arkansas and is averaging 20.5 points while shooting 49.2 percent overall and 8 of 17 from distance.
"(Murray's) been great," Rider coach Kevin Baggett said. "We've got to get the other 12 or 13 guys around him to play better."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Murray Jr.
|4
|34
|20.5
|5.5
|3.3
|1.80
|0.00
|1.0
|49.2
|47.1
|94.1
|1
|4.5
|A. Powell
|4
|31
|11.5
|0.8
|2.5
|1.50
|0.30
|2.0
|40.5
|25.0
|75.0
|0
|0.8
|A. Betrand
|4
|24.3
|7.0
|4.0
|1.5
|0.80
|0.50
|1.5
|45.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|3.8
|T. Ingraham
|4
|16
|7.0
|5.3
|1.0
|0.50
|1.00
|1.0
|45.8
|0.0
|75.0
|1.5
|3.8
|T. Bladen
|4
|14.3
|6.5
|3.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.8
|91.7
|0.0
|57.1
|1
|2
|A. Bakare
|2
|12
|4.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|30.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0
|0
|N. Benson
|4
|17.3
|3.3
|3.0
|1.3
|0.30
|0.30
|1.0
|38.5
|33.3
|100.0
|1.5
|1.5
|A. McCall
|3
|6.7
|2.7
|2.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.7
|1.7
|C. McKeithan
|4
|15
|2.0
|1.8
|1.0
|0.80
|0.00
|1.0
|30.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.3
|Z. Blue
|4
|8
|1.5
|2.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1.3
|J. McFadden
|1
|6
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|76.3
|42.8
|13.0
|6.80
|3.00
|10.8
|44.5
|37.1
|81.0
|12.8
|25.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Omoruyi
|4
|31.3
|17.5
|10.5
|1.0
|1.00
|2.30
|1.8
|50.9
|16.7
|52.4
|4.3
|6.3
|C. Spencer
|4
|32.8
|16.8
|4.3
|4.0
|4.00
|0.00
|0.8
|47.7
|36.8
|94.7
|0.5
|3.8
|A. Hyatt
|4
|30
|14.0
|5.5
|0.8
|2.00
|0.30
|2.8
|44.7
|37.5
|88.9
|1.3
|4.3
|D. Simpson
|4
|29
|8.8
|2.3
|2.3
|2.00
|0.30
|1.5
|26.8
|20.0
|78.6
|0.8
|1.5
|M. Mag
|4
|25.3
|7.3
|4.5
|1.0
|1.80
|0.30
|1.5
|40.0
|0.0
|69.2
|1.5
|3
|P. Mulcahy
|3
|20.7
|4.7
|3.0
|3.7
|2.30
|0.30
|1.0
|35.7
|33.3
|50.0
|1.7
|1.3
|D. Reiber
|4
|7.3
|2.8
|0.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|44.4
|40.0
|100.0
|0.5
|0.3
|A. Woolfolk
|4
|10.8
|2.8
|2.3
|0.8
|0.80
|0.50
|1.5
|71.4
|0.0
|33.3
|0.8
|1.5
|L. Stephens
|1
|1
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Miller
|4
|10.5
|1.0
|1.8
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|28.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.3
|O. Palmquist
|3
|4.7
|1.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1
|A. Chol
|2
|6.5
|0.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1.5
|A. Fulin
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Terry
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|4
|0.0
|75.5
|45.0
|13.8
|13.30
|3.80
|11.8
|41.7
|27.5
|71.7
|13.8
|26.8
-
ILST
WKY0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
11:00am
-
TOL
ECU0
0157 O/U
+9.5
11:00am
-
UNI
GRCN0
0126.5 O/U
-5
11:30am CBSSN
-
NIU
SHOU0
0126.5 O/U
-12
12:00pm
-
PEAY
BUCK0
0135 O/U
+1
12:00pm
-
PFW
EMU0
0154.5 O/U
+3.5
12:30pm
-
NJIT
SHU0
0139 O/U
-7
1:00pm
-
LSU
AKR0
0132 O/U
+5.5
1:30pm
-
UTA
NKY0
0123.5 O/U
-6.5
1:30pm
-
SF
WICH0
0135 O/U
+1
2:00pm CBSSN
-
LIU
SDAK0
0151.5 O/U
-15.5
2:30pm
-
21TTU
LOU0
0130 O/U
+13.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
USM
WINT0
0140.5 O/U
PK
3:00pm
-
HAMP
NALAB0
0147 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
HC
UIC0
0143.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
UAB
UGA0
0149 O/U
+8
4:00pm CBSSN
-
CAN
COR0
0154.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm
-
OSU
CINCY0
0146 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
TUL
URI0
0140 O/U
+9
5:00pm
-
UMKC
INST0
0144 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
BRAD
13AUB0
0137.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm CBSSN
-
CSUB
TXCC0
0128 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm
-
HART0
0
6:00pm
-
STAND
NCAT0
0
6:00pm
-
UTM
ARST0
0143 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
BGSU
ND0
0152.5 O/U
-16
6:30pm ACCN
-
USF
JOES0
0132 O/U
-1
6:30pm
-
UCSD
GW0
0138.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
COPP
TOWS0
0142.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
ELON
JVST0
0144.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
KYST
MORE0
0
7:00pm
-
RICH
TEMP0
0134 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP2
-
RIDE
RUTG0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm BTN
-
SNIND
STBN0
0141 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
SONO
TROY0
0
7:00pm
-
STMYMD
NORF0
0
7:00pm
-
STONEH
FOR0
0147.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
TMC
TNTC0
0
7:00pm
-
UMBC
UNCG0
0136 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
UVM
YALE0
0133 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
ABIL
WEB0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
DREX
FGCU0
0133 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm
-
NAU
UTRGV0
0147.5 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
NEV
KSU0
0137.5 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
LDLK
UIW0
0
7:30pm
-
WOOD
SEMO0
0
7:30pm
-
COLC
NCO0
0
8:00pm
-
10CREI
9ARK0
0143 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
CRRC
UAPB0
0
8:00pm
-
Jarvis
NICH0
0
8:00pm
-
MRST
UMES0
0130 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
PQ
NTEX0
0
8:00pm
-
PVAM
UTSA0
0139 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
WIST
UND0
0
8:00pm
-
ALB
PRES0
0129 O/U
-1
8:30pm
-
FDU
PITT0
0151 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
LIB
NW0
0132 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
PENN
LAF0
0133 O/U
+6
8:30pm
-
UL
SMU0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
ALCN
UTEP0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
GRAM
ASU0
0138.5 O/U
-19
9:00pm PACN
-
MSTN
MONT0
0
9:00pm
-
ORU
UTST0
0158 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
SYR
SJU0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
MTSM
UOP0
0147 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
UCRV
WRST0
0144.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
WCLF
CSUF0
0
10:00pm
-
SAC
UCD0
0129.5 O/U
-4
10:30pm
-
17SDSU
14ARIZ0
0164 O/U
-1
10:30pm ESPN
-
SIU
UNLV49
56
Final CBSSN