Georgia, UAB meet for Sunshine Slam championship
The Georgia Bulldogs and UAB Blazers will meet on Tuesday in the championship game of the Sunshine Slam's Beach Bracket in Daytona Beach, Fla., after both had little trouble in the semifinals.
Georgia (4-1) never trailed and led 38-15 at halftime en route to a 66-53 win over Saint Joseph's on Monday. UAB (3-1) pulled away for an 80-65 victory over winless South Florida earlier in the day.
For the Bulldogs, Kario Oquendo had 15 points and five rebounds and Justin Hill chipped in 12 points, including going a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range. Terry Roberts finished with 12 points, five assists and four rebounds, and Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored all 12 of his points in the first half.
Georgia took control of the game midway through the first half by going on an 11-2 run to take a 15-6 lead following Oquendo's free throw with 12:42 left. Roberts' jumper with 25 seconds left in the half extended the Bulldogs lead to 23 at the break.
"Our level of urgency (in the first half) was high," Georgia coach Mike White said. "I think there was a big difference in our communication between half one and half two. In half one, it was about as sharp as it had been in any game or practice."
The Blazers outscored the Bulls 38-28 in the second half to turn a close game into a decisive victory.
Jordan Walker had 15 points and five assists to lead four Blazers in double-figure scoring. Javian Davis posted 14 points and eight rebounds, Ledarrius Brewer had 14 points and five rebounds and KJ Buffen chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Blazers outrebounded the Bulls 40-31 and scored 14 points off South Florida's 13 turnovers.
However, UAB also committed 13 turnovers, including five by Walker and three by Eric Gaines.
"The thing that sticks out to me is this thing has to get corrected," UAB coach Andy Kennedy said during his Blazers Sportsline postgame interview.
"I'm obviously scratching my bald head daily about it. Another game, another eight turnovers out of our backcourt. It's just not winning basketball. We've got to get those guys tightened up if we're expected to have an opportunity (Tuesday)."
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Walker
|4
|30.8
|23.3
|2.0
|4.0
|1.80
|0.00
|2.8
|43.1
|41.7
|88.0
|0.3
|1.8
|L. Brewer
|4
|26
|10.8
|4.5
|2.3
|1.80
|0.50
|1.8
|50.0
|40.9
|0.0
|1.3
|3.3
|K. Buffen
|4
|22.8
|10.8
|8.3
|1.8
|1.00
|1.00
|1.8
|59.1
|0.0
|85.0
|2.3
|6
|E. Gaines
|4
|24.5
|10.8
|3.3
|5.8
|2.30
|1.00
|4.3
|44.1
|28.6
|68.8
|0
|3.3
|J. Davis
|4
|19
|10.3
|7.3
|1.3
|0.50
|0.30
|1.3
|57.1
|0.0
|70.8
|2.8
|4.5
|T. Jemison
|4
|19.5
|8.0
|5.8
|0.8
|0.50
|1.50
|0.3
|60.0
|0.0
|66.7
|2.3
|3.5
|T. Lovan
|3
|20.3
|8.0
|2.3
|0.7
|1.30
|0.30
|1.3
|64.3
|0.0
|75.0
|0.7
|1.7
|T. Brewer
|4
|17
|6.0
|4.8
|1.3
|0.80
|1.30
|0.8
|45.5
|0.0
|57.1
|1.8
|3
|E. Johnson
|2
|15.5
|5.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|75.0
|66.7
|100.0
|0
|1.5
|T. Toney
|4
|11.3
|3.5
|1.3
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.3
|41.7
|0.0
|57.1
|0.8
|0.5
|T. Bertram
|4
|4.8
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Coleman
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Gordon
|1
|5
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|Total
|4
|0.0
|92.0
|45.0
|17.8
|10.50
|5.80
|14.5
|49.6
|35.4
|75.4
|13.0
|29.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Roberts
|4
|26.3
|15.8
|5.0
|3.8
|2.30
|0.30
|2.8
|38.6
|31.3
|87.5
|2.3
|2.8
|K. Oquendo
|3
|23.7
|13.0
|3.7
|1.3
|0.30
|1.00
|3.7
|43.3
|33.3
|75.0
|1.7
|2
|K. Lindsay
|4
|25.3
|7.8
|6.5
|0.8
|1.30
|0.50
|2.0
|65.0
|100.0
|40.0
|3
|3.5
|J. Hill
|4
|20.5
|7.5
|3.0
|2.5
|1.00
|0.00
|1.5
|34.8
|20.0
|70.6
|0
|3
|M. McBride
|4
|20.8
|6.5
|2.5
|1.0
|0.80
|0.50
|1.5
|32.0
|30.0
|100.0
|0.3
|2.3
|F. Anselem
|4
|18.5
|5.5
|4.5
|0.3
|0.80
|0.00
|1.5
|46.7
|0.0
|88.9
|2
|2.5
|J. Holt
|4
|21.8
|4.8
|3.5
|0.5
|1.30
|0.50
|0.8
|33.3
|28.6
|77.8
|1.3
|2.3
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|4
|13.5
|4.5
|2.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.50
|0.0
|30.8
|22.2
|88.9
|1.3
|1
|J. Etter
|4
|15.5
|4.3
|1.3
|0.5
|0.80
|0.00
|0.8
|50.0
|33.3
|75.0
|0
|1.3
|M. Moncrieffe
|2
|13.5
|3.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|37.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|2.5
|B. Bridges
|4
|13
|2.5
|2.8
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|2.8
|45.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|2.3
|Total
|5
|0.0
|69.4
|43.8
|11.0
|8.60
|3.40
|16.8
|39.6
|30.2
|78.1
|13.6
|26.4
-
ILST
WKY0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
11:00am
-
TOL
ECU0
0157 O/U
+9.5
11:00am
-
UNI
GRCN0
0126.5 O/U
-5
11:30am CBSSN
-
NIU
SHOU0
0126.5 O/U
-12
12:00pm
-
PEAY
BUCK0
0135 O/U
+1
12:00pm
-
PFW
EMU0
0154.5 O/U
+3.5
12:30pm
-
NJIT
SHU0
0139 O/U
-7
1:00pm
-
LSU
AKR0
0132 O/U
+5.5
1:30pm
-
UTA
NKY0
0123.5 O/U
-6.5
1:30pm
-
SF
WICH0
0135 O/U
+1
2:00pm CBSSN
-
LIU
SDAK0
0151.5 O/U
-15.5
2:30pm
-
21TTU
LOU0
0130 O/U
+13.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
USM
WINT0
0140.5 O/U
PK
3:00pm
-
HAMP
NALAB0
0147 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
HC
UIC0
0143.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
UAB
UGA0
0149 O/U
+8
4:00pm CBSSN
-
CAN
COR0
0154.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm
-
OSU
CINCY0
0146 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
TUL
URI0
0140 O/U
+9
5:00pm
-
UMKC
INST0
0144 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
BRAD
13AUB0
0137.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm CBSSN
-
CSUB
TXCC0
0128 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm
-
HART0
0
6:00pm
-
STAND
NCAT0
0
6:00pm
-
UTM
ARST0
0143 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
BGSU
ND0
0152.5 O/U
-16
6:30pm ACCN
-
USF
JOES0
0132 O/U
-1
6:30pm
-
UCSD
GW0
0138.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
COPP
TOWS0
0142.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
ELON
JVST0
0144.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
KYST
MORE0
0
7:00pm
-
RICH
TEMP0
0134 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP2
-
RIDE
RUTG0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm BTN
-
SNIND
STBN0
0141 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
SONO
TROY0
0
7:00pm
-
STMYMD
NORF0
0
7:00pm
-
STONEH
FOR0
0147.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
TMC
TNTC0
0
7:00pm
-
UMBC
UNCG0
0136 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
UVM
YALE0
0133 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
ABIL
WEB0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
DREX
FGCU0
0133 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm
-
NAU
UTRGV0
0147.5 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
NEV
KSU0
0137.5 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
LDLK
UIW0
0
7:30pm
-
WOOD
SEMO0
0
7:30pm
-
COLC
NCO0
0
8:00pm
-
10CREI
9ARK0
0143 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
CRRC
UAPB0
0
8:00pm
-
Jarvis
NICH0
0
8:00pm
-
MRST
UMES0
0130 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
PQ
NTEX0
0
8:00pm
-
PVAM
UTSA0
0139 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
WIST
UND0
0
8:00pm
-
ALB
PRES0
0129 O/U
-1
8:30pm
-
FDU
PITT0
0151 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
LIB
NW0
0132 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
PENN
LAF0
0133 O/U
+6
8:30pm
-
UL
SMU0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
ALCN
UTEP0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
GRAM
ASU0
0138.5 O/U
-19
9:00pm PACN
-
MSTN
MONT0
0
9:00pm
-
ORU
UTST0
0158 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
SYR
SJU0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
MTSM
UOP0
0147 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
UCRV
WRST0
0144.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
WCLF
CSUF0
0
10:00pm
-
SAC
UCD0
0129.5 O/U
-4
10:30pm
-
17SDSU
14ARIZ0
0164 O/U
-1
10:30pm ESPN
-
SIU
UNLV49
56
Final CBSSN