Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia's transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans.
The former Marquette and North Carolina standout shot the Golden Gophers into the finals of the SoCal Challenge Monday night with a jump hook with 6.8 seconds left in overtime that boosted them past upset-minded Cal Baptist 62-61.
Garcia and Minnesota (4-1) will try for their second in-season tournament title in as many years when they meet unbeaten UNLV Wednesday night in San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Garcia only had 10 points and four rebounds in 25 minutes Monday night after being slowed with first-half foul trouble. But with the game on the line, he showed up exactly when his team needed him.
"I just caught the ball, the team trusted in me," Garcia said. "I just felt the defender and I just decided to take a power dribble and go get the bucket for the win."
The 6-foot-11 Garcia is averaging a team-high 16 points along with 6.4 rebounds while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Preseason All-Big Ten Conference pick Jamison Battle (foot) came back from a four-game absence and played 36 minutes Monday night, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting.
Meanwhile, UNLV (5-0) rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit to topple Southern Illinois 56-49 in the other semifinal. The Rebels got 18 points from Keshon Gilbert, 16 from EJ Harkless and 14 out of Luis Rodriguez.
UNLV has shot out of the gates under second-year coach Kevin Kruger because of its ability to force turnovers. The Rebels are second in Division I in turnover rate, per kenpom.com, and made the Salukis cough it up 21 times in a 62-possession game.
It was the third straight game in which UNLV rallied from a halftime deficit.
"We have to handle everything that comes across us if we want to play late in the season and be one of those teams that does great things," Harkless said.
The Rebels own a 2-1 advantage in the all-time series. The teams haven't met since 2007.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Garcia
|5
|28.8
|16.0
|6.4
|1.4
|0.40
|0.40
|1.8
|45.2
|33.3
|69.2
|1.6
|4.8
|J. Battle
|1
|36
|11.0
|3.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|26.7
|12.5
|50.0
|0
|3
|T. Cooper
|5
|35
|11.0
|4.8
|7.4
|1.20
|0.80
|2.8
|42.5
|61.5
|50.0
|0.4
|4.4
|P. Payne
|5
|24.6
|9.2
|6.8
|0.6
|0.60
|0.60
|3.0
|76.9
|0.0
|54.5
|1.8
|5
|B. Carrington
|3
|22.7
|6.7
|3.3
|0.7
|1.70
|0.30
|1.3
|31.6
|33.3
|44.4
|0.7
|2.7
|J. Henley
|5
|25.8
|6.4
|1.6
|1.0
|1.00
|0.60
|2.4
|37.0
|40.0
|66.7
|0.2
|1.4
|J. Ola-Joseph
|5
|16.4
|6.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|1.0
|52.0
|0.0
|44.4
|1.4
|0.6
|T. Thompson
|5
|15.2
|3.6
|2.6
|1.2
|0.20
|0.80
|0.4
|31.6
|25.0
|60.0
|1
|1.6
|W. Ramberg
|4
|28.3
|3.0
|5.8
|0.5
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|45.5
|0.0
|40.0
|1.3
|4.5
|T. Samuels
|5
|14.4
|2.4
|1.6
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|30.8
|42.9
|20.0
|0.4
|1.2
|J. Purcell
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|63.2
|42.2
|13.6
|4.80
|3.80
|13.8
|44.0
|34.1
|54.5
|11.4
|26.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Gilbert
|5
|28.4
|16.2
|3.2
|3.0
|1.80
|0.40
|3.0
|55.6
|66.7
|80.8
|0.6
|2.6
|E. Harkless
|5
|29
|14.8
|4.0
|3.2
|1.60
|0.20
|2.8
|39.3
|28.1
|70.8
|0
|4
|L. Rodriguez
|5
|29.6
|10.4
|6.4
|2.2
|2.80
|0.00
|1.4
|41.7
|15.8
|81.8
|1.8
|4.6
|J. Johnson III
|5
|14
|7.8
|1.2
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|1.8
|35.1
|22.2
|90.0
|0.2
|1
|E. Parquet
|5
|30.6
|5.8
|3.0
|1.2
|1.80
|0.40
|1.6
|46.2
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|2
|D. Muoka
|5
|21.2
|4.4
|6.0
|0.2
|1.20
|1.20
|0.8
|47.6
|0.0
|28.6
|2.2
|3.8
|K. Hall
|2
|9
|4.0
|1.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|50.0
|25.0
|0.5
|1
|S. Nowell
|1
|7
|4.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|J. Webster
|5
|15.4
|3.0
|2.2
|1.0
|0.60
|0.00
|1.0
|18.8
|12.5
|80.0
|0.4
|1.8
|V. Iwuakor
|5
|15.2
|2.6
|4.0
|0.4
|0.80
|0.40
|0.8
|71.4
|0.0
|50.0
|1.8
|2.2
|J. McCabe
|4
|12
|2.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.50
|0.00
|1.3
|33.3
|33.3
|75.0
|0
|0
|K. Jones
|3
|2.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.70
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|C. Burist
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Walters
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|69.6
|38.6
|12.4
|11.80
|3.00
|15.6
|42.7
|27.5
|69.6
|10.4
|24.6
-
ILST
URI0
0133 O/U
-3.5
11:00am
-
NIU
LIU0
0140 O/U
+4
11:00am
-
TOL
NKY0
0144.5 O/U
+7
11:00am
-
AMER
GTWN0
0138.5 O/U
-14
11:30am FS2
-
CHAR
DET0
0136 O/U
+2
12:00pm ESP+
-
3KAN
NCST0
0154 O/U
+9
12:00pm ESPN
-
EMU
WINT0
0149.5 O/U
-3.5
12:30pm
-
CHST
CLST0
0131.5 O/U
-10
1:00pm
-
NORGRE
WOFF0
0
1:00pm
-
OLWE
SPU0
0
1:00pm
-
ECU
UTA0
0130 O/U
+5.5
1:30pm
-
SHOU
SDAK0
0133 O/U
+6
1:30pm
-
WKY
TUL0
0143 O/U
-1.5
1:30pm
-
CLMB
BING0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
RAD
W&M0
0139 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm
-
DAY
WISC0
0122 O/U
+1.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
21TTU
OSU0
0134 O/U
+1
2:30pm ESPN
-
CIT
UNO0
0148.5 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
CSN
CMU0
0142.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
NIAG0
0
3:00pm
-
PFW
USM0
0138 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
MORG
LMU0
0146 O/U
-11.5
3:00pm
-
STTHMN
MIL0
0143.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
VALP
SAM0
0149 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm
-
ME
CCSU0
0135.5 O/U
-1
3:30pm
-
JU
CAMP0
0123.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
LIP
CHAT0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
MCNS
7BAY0
0152.5 O/U
-34
4:00pm ESP+
-
UNF
15UK0
0150.5 O/U
-26.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
WRST
WEB0
0142 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
BRSC
EKY0
0
4:30pm
-
AKR
NEV0
0130 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
10CREI
14ARIZ0
0162 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESPN
-
INST
DREX0
0137 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm
-
IUPU
DU0
0131.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm
-
TNST
HIPT0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
USC
BYU0
0141.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP2
-
ALCN
TXCC0
0133.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
BRAD
LIB0
0135 O/U
-2
6:00pm CBSSN
-
GT
MARQ0
0142 O/U
-7
6:00pm FS1
-
KENT
COC0
0159.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
LYCB
QUEEN0
0
6:00pm
-
MVSU
AF0
0124.5 O/U
-17.5
6:00pm
-
ABIL
UCRV0
0134.5 O/U
+1
6:30pm
-
UALR
11IND0
0148 O/U
-30.5
6:30pm BTN
-
STFR
MIA0
0142 O/U
-24.5
6:30pm ACCN
-
ALST
DUQ0
0147 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
APP
ETSU0
0136.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
CCAR
MIZZ0
0151.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
UCF0
0122.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
Fran
SFU0
0
7:00pm
-
IDHO
CP0
0132.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
LOW
BRWN0
0145.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
MENL
SACL0
0
7:00pm
-
MERMAK
PROV0
0133.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm FS2
-
STON
FIU0
0149.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
LSU
KSU0
0138.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
LOU
CINCY0
0132.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESPU
-
22TENN
BUT0
0136.5 O/U
+6
7:30pm ESP2
-
UMKC
FGCU0
0133 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
IDST
LIND0
0138 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
LT
AAMU0
0143.5 O/U
+13
8:00pm
-
PQ
STL0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
13AUB
NW0
0135 O/U
+5.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
JAST
MICH0
0144.5 O/U
-22
8:30pm BTN
-
SCST
WAKE0
0145.5 O/U
-25.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
UTAH
MSST0
0126.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm FS1
-
CSUB
UTEP0
0125 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
FRES
WASH0
0127 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESPU
-
9ARK
17SDSU0
0141.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm ESP2
-
NALAB
UCSB0
0138.5 O/U
-17
10:00pm
-
PL
SEA0
0
10:00pm
-
MINN
UNLV0
0125.5 O/U
-4
10:30pm CBSSN
-
PEP
19UCLA0
0148.5 O/U
-16
10:30pm PACN