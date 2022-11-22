No. 15 Kentucky turns page to North Florida
No. 15 Kentucky will try to get healthy and extend its home winning streak to 23 games on Wednesday night when it faces North Florida in Lexington, Ky.
The Wildcats (3-2) sputtered out of the gate en route to an 88-72 setback to then-No. 2 Gonzaga on Sunday night in Spokane, Wash. That loss was costly for Kentucky, which dropped 11 spots in the latest Top 25 poll.
Reigning NCAA Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe collected 20 points and 15 rebounds to record his second 20/15 game of the season and ninth in two campaigns with Kentucky. He had 22 points and 18 rebounds vs. Michigan State on Nov. 15.
Jacob Toppin tied his career high with 16 points and Cason Wallace added 14 for the Wildcats, who struggled to find their range. Kentucky shot just 39.1 percent from the floor (27 of 69) and misfired on all 10 attempts from 3-point range in the first half to finish at just 24 percent from beyond the arc (6 of 25).
Toppin raised some eyebrows Sunday night, telling reporters that the team had "no fight" during the first half.
When asked how that was possible in a game given such a high-profile matchup, Toppin took a few moments to compose his thoughts before answering.
"I don't want to speak for any guys. But in some moments, guys can't step up -- me included," he said. "I didn't make shots in the first half at all. I didn't rebound. I've got to be better. My teammates have got to be better. We've all got to be better.
"So, you can say whatever you want, but at the end of the day, we're going to put this on ourselves, just to be better. ... The main thing is just fighting. Like I said, we didn't have any fight. So, we'll figure it out."
Wildcats coach John Calipari was asked about Toppin's comment.
"Well, we missed every shot," Calipari said. "So you can say what you want. We missed every shot. You don't have to make them all. You just can't miss them all and expect to be in the game with a good team."
The Wildcats will try to make some shots against the Ospreys (1-3), who were unable to follow up their lone win of the season in an 83-82 setback to Duquesne on Monday in Pittsburgh.
North Florida made a robust 58 percent of its shots from the floor (29 of 50) and 45.8 percent from 3-point range (11 of 24) against the Dukes. The Ospreys, however, were done in after committing 17 turnovers and allowing 16 offensive rebounds.
Jarius Hicklen highlighted his 24-point performance by sinking four 3-pointers vs. Duquesne.
Carter Hendricksen followed his 17-point performance in North Florida's 72-66 triumph over South Carolina State on Saturday with 14 vs. the Dukes. The former Lexington Christian Academy standout and Mount Sterling (Ky.) native had eight points in the Ospreys' 86-52 loss to the Wildcats last Nov. 26.
Tshiebwe collected 12 points and 16 rebounds for Kentucky in last year's encounter, the first between the schools' respective basketball programs.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|71.0 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|11.3 APG
|
|85.4 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|19.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Hicklen
|4
|34
|15.3
|3.0
|3.5
|0.80
|0.00
|1.8
|39.5
|35.5
|84.2
|0.3
|2.8
|C. Hendricksen
|4
|30.8
|14.5
|6.3
|1.5
|0.30
|0.50
|2.0
|33.3
|28.0
|83.3
|0.8
|5.5
|J. Placer
|4
|33.5
|12.0
|2.5
|2.5
|0.30
|0.30
|4.0
|40.0
|33.3
|69.2
|0.3
|2.3
|J. Parker
|4
|19.3
|8.0
|5.5
|0.3
|0.50
|0.80
|0.8
|60.0
|0.0
|50.0
|2.8
|2.8
|J. Aybar
|4
|14.3
|7.5
|3.0
|1.0
|0.50
|1.30
|1.5
|55.0
|50.0
|50.0
|1.5
|1.5
|D. James
|4
|20.5
|5.3
|5.0
|1.3
|0.50
|0.30
|1.3
|57.1
|0.0
|62.5
|1.5
|3.5
|C. Lanier
|4
|22.5
|4.0
|3.5
|0.8
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|28.6
|28.6
|100.0
|0.5
|3
|O. Berry
|4
|19.8
|3.5
|2.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|26.3
|22.2
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|T. Coleman
|1
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|M. Hrdlicka
|2
|5.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|J. Nze
|1
|4
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|M. Flakus
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Rasmussen
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|71.0
|36.8
|11.3
|4.00
|3.00
|14.0
|40.7
|30.3
|73.3
|9.3
|24.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|O. Tshiebwe
|3
|25.3
|16.0
|13.3
|1.0
|1.00
|1.30
|2.7
|54.3
|0.0
|83.3
|5.3
|8
|A. Reeves
|5
|23.6
|13.2
|1.6
|1.4
|0.40
|0.20
|1.2
|38.9
|45.7
|72.7
|0.4
|1.2
|C. Wallace
|5
|33
|12.6
|4.0
|4.6
|3.40
|0.40
|2.8
|58.1
|53.3
|62.5
|1.4
|2.6
|C. Fredrick
|5
|30
|11.8
|1.8
|2.4
|1.20
|0.00
|0.8
|42.2
|35.5
|90.9
|0.6
|1.2
|J. Toppin
|5
|29.4
|11.4
|7.0
|1.6
|1.00
|0.60
|1.0
|39.7
|16.7
|56.3
|1.8
|5.2
|S. Wheeler
|4
|27.3
|10.0
|2.5
|8.3
|1.30
|0.50
|1.5
|40.6
|30.8
|76.9
|0.3
|2.3
|C. Livingston
|5
|15
|5.6
|4.0
|0.0
|0.40
|0.20
|0.6
|43.5
|33.3
|83.3
|0.6
|3.4
|A. Thiero
|2
|11.5
|5.0
|4.5
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|1
|3.5
|L. Ware
|5
|16
|4.8
|2.6
|0.8
|1.40
|1.60
|1.0
|71.4
|0.0
|36.4
|0.8
|1.8
|U. Onyenso
|5
|10.6
|4.2
|3.6
|0.4
|0.20
|2.00
|0.2
|66.7
|0.0
|33.3
|1.2
|2.4
|D. Collins
|3
|13.3
|2.7
|2.7
|0.0
|0.70
|0.70
|1.7
|40.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.3
|2.3
|B. Canada
|2
|2
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|W. Horn
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|K. Watkins
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|85.4
|42.8
|19.0
|10.00
|6.60
|12.8
|47.0
|38.5
|67.9
|11.6
|29.0
-
ILST
URI0
0133 O/U
-3.5
11:00am
-
NIU
LIU0
0140 O/U
+4
11:00am
-
TOL
NKY0
0144.5 O/U
+7
11:00am
-
AMER
GTWN0
0138.5 O/U
-14
11:30am FS2
-
CHAR
DET0
0136 O/U
+2
12:00pm ESP+
-
3KAN
NCST0
0154 O/U
+9
12:00pm ESPN
-
EMU
WINT0
0149.5 O/U
-3.5
12:30pm
-
CHST
CLST0
0131.5 O/U
-10
1:00pm
-
NORGRE
WOFF0
0
1:00pm
-
OLWE
SPU0
0
1:00pm
-
ECU
UTA0
0130 O/U
+5.5
1:30pm
-
SHOU
SDAK0
0133 O/U
+6
1:30pm
-
WKY
TUL0
0143 O/U
-1.5
1:30pm
-
CLMB
BING0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
RAD
W&M0
0139 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm
-
DAY
WISC0
0122 O/U
+1.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
21TTU
OSU0
0134 O/U
+1
2:30pm ESPN
-
CIT
UNO0
0148.5 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
CSN
CMU0
0142.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
NIAG0
0
3:00pm
-
PFW
USM0
0138 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
MORG
LMU0
0146 O/U
-11.5
3:00pm
-
STTHMN
MIL0
0143.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
VALP
SAM0
0149 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm
-
ME
CCSU0
0135.5 O/U
-1
3:30pm
-
JU
CAMP0
0123.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
LIP
CHAT0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
MCNS
7BAY0
0152.5 O/U
-34
4:00pm ESP+
-
UNF
15UK0
0150.5 O/U
-26.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
WRST
WEB0
0142 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
BRSC
EKY0
0
4:30pm
-
AKR
NEV0
0130 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
10CREI
14ARIZ0
0162 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESPN
-
INST
DREX0
0137 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm
-
IUPU
DU0
0131.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm
-
TNST
HIPT0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
USC
BYU0
0141.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP2
-
ALCN
TXCC0
0133.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
BRAD
LIB0
0135 O/U
-2
6:00pm CBSSN
-
GT
MARQ0
0142 O/U
-7
6:00pm FS1
-
KENT
COC0
0159.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
LYCB
QUEEN0
0
6:00pm
-
MVSU
AF0
0124.5 O/U
-17.5
6:00pm
-
ABIL
UCRV0
0134.5 O/U
+1
6:30pm
-
UALR
11IND0
0148 O/U
-30.5
6:30pm BTN
-
STFR
MIA0
0142 O/U
-24.5
6:30pm ACCN
-
ALST
DUQ0
0147 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
APP
ETSU0
0136.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
CCAR
MIZZ0
0151.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
UCF0
0122.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
Fran
SFU0
0
7:00pm
-
IDHO
CP0
0132.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
LOW
BRWN0
0145.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
MENL
SACL0
0
7:00pm
-
MERMAK
PROV0
0133.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm FS2
-
STON
FIU0
0149.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
LSU
KSU0
0138.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
LOU
CINCY0
0132.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESPU
-
22TENN
BUT0
0136.5 O/U
+6
7:30pm ESP2
-
UMKC
FGCU0
0133 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
IDST
LIND0
0138 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
LT
AAMU0
0143.5 O/U
+13
8:00pm
-
PQ
STL0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
13AUB
NW0
0135 O/U
+5.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
JAST
MICH0
0144.5 O/U
-22
8:30pm BTN
-
SCST
WAKE0
0145.5 O/U
-25.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
UTAH
MSST0
0126.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm FS1
-
CSUB
UTEP0
0125 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
FRES
WASH0
0127 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESPU
-
9ARK
17SDSU0
0141.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm ESP2
-
NALAB
UCSB0
0138.5 O/U
-17
10:00pm
-
PL
SEA0
0
10:00pm
-
MINN
UNLV0
0125.5 O/U
-4
10:30pm CBSSN
-
PEP
19UCLA0
0148.5 O/U
-16
10:30pm PACN