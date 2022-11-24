Vandy, Fresno State aim to rebound in Wooden third-place game
Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse knew it would be a tough chore to beat Saint Mary's on the opening day of the Wooden Legacy, so he and his staff also put in ample time studying Fresno State.
That preparation could come in handy on Thursday night as the Commodores (2-3) will indeed be facing the Bulldogs (1-4) in the consolation game at Anaheim, Calif.
Vanderbilt fell 75-65 to unbeaten Saint Mary's on Wednesday night. Fresno State lost 62-57 to Washington.
"We've scouted them," Stackhouse said of Fresno State after the loss to the Gaels. "We knew that we could possibly play them. ... We just have to dust ourselves off, obviously disappointed with tonight's loss, but it's a quick turnaround."
Jordan Wright scored a season-high 22 points, but the Commodores made just 39.7 percent of their shots.
Defensive matchups also were a problem as Saint Mary's shot 56.9 percent from the field and had three players combine for 58 points.
"We ran into a veteran team with guys that have been playing together for a long time and I think that was the advantage tonight," Stackhouse said.
Fresno State has dropped four consecutive games and coach Justin Hutson was disturbed by his squad's 21 turnovers against Washington.
"I wouldn't say I'm surprised, I would say disappointed," Hutson said. "We have to work on it because most of them were unforced. Dribbling down, running people over, throwing the ball in the high post to the other team. You're not going to win games that way."
The Bulldogs received a solid game from Isaih Moore, a senior who had 15 points and a season-high 13 rebounds. Moore is the only Fresno State player scoring in double digits (13.2 points per game) and also is the team's leading rebounder at eight boards per game.
"The last two games he's been really good," Hutson said of Moore, who is at the fourth school of his college career. "These last two games he's been rebounding, he's been defending and he's definitely a heck of a talent. You want to win the games for sure, but he has defended and rebounded a lot better than he did the previous three games. Somehow, he's decided he wants to do what it takes to win."
The Thursday game will be the first meeting between Fresno State and Vanderbilt.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|58.4 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|9.4 APG
|
|69.0 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|12.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. Moore
|5
|24.2
|13.2
|8.0
|1.2
|0.40
|1.00
|2.0
|59.5
|50.0
|71.4
|2.6
|5.4
|A. Holland
|5
|30.8
|9.0
|6.4
|0.4
|1.40
|0.00
|1.2
|44.1
|34.8
|87.5
|2
|4.4
|J. Campbell
|5
|21.8
|8.0
|3.4
|2.6
|0.60
|0.80
|1.8
|46.7
|25.0
|62.5
|0.4
|3
|J. Baker
|5
|27
|7.2
|2.2
|1.0
|0.60
|0.00
|1.8
|36.6
|26.3
|20.0
|0.4
|1.8
|I. Hill
|4
|32.3
|6.5
|2.5
|1.5
|1.30
|0.00
|3.3
|18.9
|8.3
|91.7
|0.8
|1.8
|D. Yap
|5
|21.2
|6.2
|2.0
|2.8
|0.60
|0.00
|2.4
|33.3
|9.1
|66.7
|0.2
|1.8
|L. Colimerio
|5
|16.4
|4.8
|2.8
|0.0
|0.20
|0.40
|1.0
|57.1
|0.0
|72.7
|1
|1.8
|E. Andre
|3
|9.7
|3.0
|1.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1.3
|D. Whitaker
|5
|23.8
|3.0
|1.8
|0.0
|0.40
|0.40
|1.0
|27.8
|26.7
|100.0
|0.2
|1.6
|J. Brinson
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Isitua
|3
|4.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|5
|0.0
|58.4
|37.8
|9.4
|5.40
|2.80
|14.8
|40.3
|24.2
|70.5
|8.8
|25.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wright
|5
|29
|13.4
|4.8
|3.6
|1.00
|0.20
|2.6
|44.3
|33.3
|66.7
|1.2
|3.6
|M. Stute
|5
|28.8
|10.8
|6.6
|0.2
|0.80
|0.20
|1.6
|42.2
|46.9
|50.0
|1
|5.6
|T. Lawrence
|5
|25
|9.8
|3.2
|1.4
|0.80
|0.20
|2.2
|54.5
|33.3
|58.8
|0.6
|2.6
|L. Robbins
|5
|18.2
|9.8
|3.8
|0.6
|0.20
|1.40
|2.2
|62.9
|25.0
|75.0
|1
|2.8
|E. Manjon
|5
|29.4
|6.6
|3.8
|3.4
|1.20
|0.00
|1.4
|36.8
|14.3
|50.0
|0.6
|3.2
|Q. Millora-Brown
|5
|17.2
|4.6
|3.4
|0.4
|0.20
|0.80
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1.8
|1.6
|M. Dia
|5
|10.6
|4.4
|1.4
|0.0
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|36.4
|38.5
|50.0
|0.4
|1
|N. Shelby
|2
|8.5
|4.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|22.2
|22.2
|50.0
|0
|1
|T. Thomas
|2
|16
|4.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.50
|1.0
|30.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Smith
|4
|17.3
|3.5
|4.3
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|25.0
|33.3
|1.3
|3
|E. Ansong
|5
|11.8
|2.4
|3.2
|0.4
|0.00
|0.20
|0.4
|35.7
|0.0
|33.3
|1.4
|1.8
|L. Dort
|3
|4
|1.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.3
|0.7
|P. Lewis
|3
|10
|1.0
|1.3
|1.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|1.3
|G. Calton
|1
|6
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Keeffe
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|A. Samuels
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|69.0
|41.0
|12.4
|4.60
|4.20
|12.8
|43.6
|33.6
|56.5
|10.6
|27.8
-
FSU
SIEN0
0140.5 O/U
+8.5
11:00am ESP2
-
3KAN
WISC0
0128 O/U
+7
11:00am ESPN
-
NE
MAN0
0133.5 O/U
+4.5
12:00pm
-
1UNC
PORT0
0154 O/U
+15
1:00pm ESPN
-
MISS
STAN0
0132.5 O/U
+1
1:30pm ESPU
-
USC
22TENN0
0136 O/U
-8.5
1:30pm ESP2
-
ARMY
PRIN0
0149.5 O/U
-9
2:30pm
-
8DUKE
ORST0
0137 O/U
+21.5
3:00pm ESPN
-
IUPU
UNO0
0137 O/U
-10
3:00pm
-
ISU
NOVA0
0127 O/U
-1.5
3:30pm ESP2
-
NCST
DAY0
0135 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESPW
-
DU
CIT0
0140 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
OKLA
NEB0
0131.5 O/U
+6.5
5:00pm ESPN
-
FLA
XAV0
0148.5 O/U
-2
5:30pm ESP2
-
BYU
BUT0
0140.5 O/U
-1
6:30pm ESP3
-
MEM
HALL0
0138 O/U
+2
7:30pm ESPW
-
20CONN
ORE0
0139 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP2
-
FRES
VAN0
0126.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm ESPU
-
24PUR
WVU0
0135 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP2
-
18ALA
12MSU0
0145 O/U
+3.5
10:30pm ESPN
-
SMC
VAN75
65
Final ESP2
-
CABP
SIU61
64
Final/OT CBSSN