Family affair for Detroit Mercy entering game at Washington State
Spending Thanksgiving on the road is never easy.
But at least Detroit Mercy standout Antoine Davis was still able to have dinner with family.
The Titans (3-3), coached by Davis' father, Mike, and assisted by Mike Jr., are scheduled to play Friday afternoon against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., not exactly a direct flight from the Motor City.
"To wake up every morning, coming in to work with your oldest son in the car and then coaching your younger son on the floor and working with him, it's a great blessing for us to be together," Mike Davis told The Wrightway Sports Network.
The younger Davis, the Horizon League's preseason player of the year, is 15th in NCAA Division I history in career scoring with 2,882 points, three shy of passing Houston legend Elvin Hayes. If Davis keeps up his current pace of 24.7 points per game, he would rise to No. 2 on the career list by the end of the season, behind only LSU's Pete Maravich (3,667).
Earlier this week, Davis broke the NCAA record with his 116th consecutive game scoring in double figures, surpassing the mark set by La Salle's Lionel Simmons (1987-90) and matched by Campbell's Chris Clemons (2015-19).
Davis extended that streak to 117 by scoring 26 points Wednesday in a 70-49 decision against visiting Charlotte, giving his father his 400th career victory. The elder Davis has coached at four schools, most memorably Indiana.
The Cougars (2-2) are coming off an 82-56 neutral-site victory against Eastern Washington on Monday in Spokane, Wash.
Jabe Mullins, a transfer from Saint Mary's, led Washington State with a career-high 24 points, making 8 of 11 3-point attempts.
That matched the number of shots Mullins put up from beyond the arc in the first three games of the season.
"I wasn't even worried about that, I just wanted to get the win no matter what it took," Mullins said.
Coach Kyle Smith said he hopes Mullins can remain a threat from long range.
"He might draw an even more dedicated defender, which makes the other four guys better," Smith said
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|76.7 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|12.8 APG
|
|71.3 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Davis
|6
|37.3
|24.7
|2.7
|3.8
|1.20
|0.20
|2.8
|41.4
|39.3
|84.8
|0.2
|2.5
|J. Stone
|6
|31
|13.5
|5.0
|2.3
|0.50
|0.20
|1.2
|50.0
|52.4
|93.3
|0.5
|4.5
|J. Phillips
|6
|31
|12.5
|5.8
|1.2
|0.70
|0.70
|1.7
|43.6
|44.4
|67.9
|1.8
|4
|D. Anderson
|6
|26.3
|9.3
|4.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.50
|0.7
|47.6
|39.4
|75.0
|1.8
|2.2
|A. Oliver II
|6
|22.7
|6.7
|3.8
|1.0
|0.80
|0.00
|0.5
|44.4
|33.3
|83.3
|2
|1.8
|T. Moss
|6
|20.5
|4.3
|2.3
|2.2
|0.80
|0.20
|1.8
|45.5
|33.3
|38.5
|0.5
|1.8
|A. Parks
|5
|14
|3.8
|5.6
|0.0
|0.20
|0.20
|0.6
|72.7
|0.0
|50.0
|1.6
|4
|B. Koka
|5
|9.4
|1.2
|1.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.8
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.8
|1
|K. LeGreair
|6
|10.5
|1.2
|0.8
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.7
|100.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.3
|0.5
|M. Tankersley
|2
|1
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0
|0.5
|I. Jones
|1
|3
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Total
|6
|0.0
|76.7
|37.7
|12.8
|5.80
|1.80
|11.2
|46.2
|40.6
|72.0
|10.5
|23.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Bamba
|4
|31
|15.5
|5.0
|1.5
|1.30
|0.50
|1.8
|51.2
|50.0
|56.3
|1.3
|3.8
|M. Gueye
|4
|27.5
|12.8
|6.8
|1.5
|0.50
|1.50
|1.8
|47.5
|33.3
|80.0
|2.3
|4.5
|J. Mullins
|4
|32.8
|12.3
|4.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|41.7
|50.0
|88.9
|0.8
|3.3
|J. Powell
|4
|36.5
|11.0
|5.8
|5.0
|0.80
|0.30
|0.8
|41.7
|45.5
|80.0
|0.8
|5
|D. Rodman
|3
|28.3
|7.3
|6.3
|1.0
|0.30
|0.70
|1.3
|34.8
|25.0
|40.0
|1.7
|4.7
|K. Houinsou
|4
|17.5
|5.5
|1.8
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.3
|43.8
|33.3
|77.8
|1
|0.8
|C. Rosario
|4
|11.8
|4.0
|3.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|0.5
|35.7
|16.7
|62.5
|0.8
|2.3
|A. Diongue
|4
|6.3
|2.3
|2.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|70.0
|0.5
|1.8
|D. Darling
|3
|15.3
|2.0
|1.3
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|28.6
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|1.3
|M. Hamon-Crespin
|3
|5
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.3
|28.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Olesen
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|71.3
|40.3
|12.0
|3.30
|4.00
|12.0
|42.7
|38.1
|70.9
|10.5
|26.8
-
JMAD
CCGA0
0
11:00am
-
SIEN
MISS0
0133 O/U
-12
11:00am ESP2
-
MRBD
LON0
0
12:00pm
-
SOU
L-MD0
0137.5 O/U
+4
12:00pm
-
UVM
BALL0
0135 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm
-
JAST
11IND0
0143.5 O/U
-26
12:30pm BTN
-
CSUB
ALCN0
0123.5 O/U
+2
1:00pm
-
TA&M
DEP0
0141.5 O/U
+4
1:00pm FS1
-
WISC
USC0
0125 O/U
PK
1:00pm ESP2
-
FSU
STAN0
0141 O/U
-6
1:30pm ESPW
-
SDST
VALP0
0149.5 O/U
+9
1:30pm
-
COLG
DEL0
0148.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
COR
MONM0
0151 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
EIU
OHIO0
0132 O/U
-17
2:00pm
-
LCHI
HARV0
0131 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
SF
DAV0
0145.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
SFA
QUIN0
0150.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
STFR
USF0
0126 O/U
-12
2:00pm ESP+
-
TUSC
FUR0
0
2:00pm
-
UTU
UND0
0146.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
ULM
NEOM0
0143 O/U
+1.5
2:30pm
-
MOSU
UNCW0
0131.5 O/U
+5
2:30pm
-
BELLAR
LMU0
0134.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm
-
DU
UNO0
0152 O/U
+5.5
3:00pm
-
LT
SAM0
0148.5 O/U
-6
3:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
NOVA0
0141.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm ESP2
-
DAY
BYU0
0130 O/U
+2.5
3:30pm ESPU
-
8DUKE
XAV0
0147 O/U
+4.5
3:30pm ESPN
-
COPP
23MD0
0145.5 O/U
-24
4:00pm
-
DET
WSU0
0139.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm PACN
-
FAIR
TOWS0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
ND
STBN0
0136.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
TXCC
UTEP0
0136 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
SCUP
SC0
0141 O/U
-12
4:00pm ESP+
-
HART
PENN0
0143.5 O/U
-19.5
4:30pm
-
MTST
UNCG0
0127 O/U
-1
4:30pm
-
NEB
MEM0
0138.5 O/U
-10
5:30pm ESPW
-
NTEX
SJSU0
0117.5 O/U
+9
5:30pm
-
STON
EWU0
0139.5 O/U
-7
5:30pm
-
1UNC
ISU0
0140.5 O/U
+5.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
DART
UIW0
0139 O/U
+7.5
6:00pm
-
IUPU
CIT0
0131.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
ORST
FLA0
0139 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESPU
-
UMES
5UVA0
0123.5 O/U
-28.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
USA
EVAN0
0130 O/U
+9
6:30pm
-
25IOWA
CLEM0
0148 O/U
+8
7:00pm CBSSN
-
JVST
NMEX0
0149 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
LAF
PSU0
0128 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
MTSU
HOFS0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
UTSO
AAMU0
0
7:00pm
-
UCI
NICH0
0143 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
W&M
PITT0
0135 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
3KAN
22TENN0
0133.5 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm ESPN
-
CHSO
VT0
0143 O/U
-25
8:00pm ACCN
-
OAK
LBSU0
0155.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
OKLA
HALL0
0128 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
PVAM
ARST0
0137.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
TLSA
OKST0
0142 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
UTSA0
0140 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm
-
SAC
HAW0
0124 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
IDHO
UOP0
0146.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
LIND
16ILL0
0148.5 O/U
-32
9:00pm
-
MER
RMU0
0139.5 O/U
+7
9:00pm
-
WVU
PRST0
0148 O/U
+15
9:00pm ESPW
-
CAL
TCU0
0127.5 O/U
-13
9:30pm CBSSN
-
NDST
NCO0
0156 O/U
+1
9:30pm
-
20CONN
18ALA0
0148.5 O/U
-1
9:30pm ESPN
-
USD
NMST0
0145 O/U
+2
9:30pm
-
NCST
BUT0
0146 O/U
+1
10:00pm ESP2
-
SUU
TXST0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm
-
24PUR
6GONZ0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
11:30pm ESPN
-
WASH
SMC68
64
Final/OT ESP2
-
PRST
6GONZ78
102
Final ESPN