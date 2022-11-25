In its worst position in a decade, Villanova takes on upstart Portland
For the first time in more than a decade, Villanova will take the floor holding a losing record.
After enduring their third close loss under new coach Kyle Neptune, the Wildcats face Portland on Friday afternoon in a consolation game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.
Villanova's last losing season was 2011-12 when it finished 13-19 and fell under .500 for good after its 21st game. The Wildcats (2-3) are off to a rough start this season due to an inability to win close contests as their three losses to Temple, No. 12 Michigan State and Iowa State are by a combined eight points.
The first loss featured a back-and-forth second half at Temple on Nov. 11. The next two defeats featured comebacks from double-digit deficits that fell slightly short.
Against Michigan State, the Wildcats saw their comeback from 16 points down fall short when Eric Dixon missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. On Thursday, Villanova erased a 16-point deficit and forced overtime before taking an 81-79 loss to the Cyclones in the first round in Portland.
Caleb Daniels scored 25 points and Dixon added 21 on Thursday as Villanova spent many of their offensive possessions behind the 3-point line. They shot 36.1 percent (13 of 36) from beyond the arc and 40.4 percent overall -- when they were not committing 18 turnovers.
"For us, it's always the next game mentality," Daniels said. "We know we've got to stick together. Regardless of wins or losses, we do the same thing: work to get better. What takes that pressure off is knowing we have each other and that next game, next rep, mentality."
Falling just short cost the Wildcats a meeting with top-ranked North Carolina.
Portland nearly beat the Tar Heels on Thursday, giving up a 14-6 run down the stretch and losing 89-81. Portland (4-3) held a five-point lead midway through the second half and a four-point edge with 5:57 remaining and trailed by only three with 50 seconds left.
Moses Wood led the Pilots with 21 points while Alden Applewhite finished with 14 and top scorer Tyler Robertson contributed all 13 of his points in the second half.
"I think everyone is kind of disappointed that we didn't come out with a win. We know we had chances to come out and win that game," Robertson said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Robertson
|7
|32.9
|16.9
|4.6
|4.7
|0.70
|0.10
|3.0
|40.2
|37.0
|84.0
|0.4
|4.1
|M. Wood
|6
|31.7
|15.0
|6.8
|1.7
|0.50
|0.50
|2.2
|40.9
|38.1
|83.3
|0.8
|6
|K. Sjolund
|7
|25.3
|11.7
|3.7
|1.1
|0.30
|1.00
|2.1
|51.7
|35.5
|75.0
|1.3
|2.4
|M. Meadows
|4
|31.5
|11.3
|4.5
|3.3
|0.80
|0.00
|2.3
|53.3
|53.8
|85.7
|0.5
|4
|A. Applewhite
|7
|14.9
|7.6
|3.0
|1.0
|0.40
|0.00
|1.3
|46.9
|23.1
|80.0
|0.4
|2.6
|C. Nduka
|7
|23
|6.9
|4.6
|1.3
|0.90
|0.60
|1.7
|57.1
|100.0
|57.7
|2.1
|2.4
|J. Gorosito
|7
|13.9
|5.3
|0.9
|1.3
|0.70
|0.00
|0.7
|38.7
|42.3
|100.0
|0
|0.9
|J. St. Pierre
|7
|10.7
|3.9
|2.3
|0.3
|0.10
|0.40
|0.9
|64.7
|0.0
|62.5
|1.3
|1
|V. Vucinic
|6
|8.7
|3.8
|2.2
|0.5
|0.20
|0.80
|1.2
|61.5
|0.0
|87.5
|0.5
|1.7
|J. Perry
|7
|21
|2.7
|1.7
|1.7
|0.40
|0.00
|0.9
|31.3
|33.3
|100.0
|0.1
|1.6
|W. Lowell
|6
|5
|2.3
|0.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|27.3
|27.3
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|C. Lemke
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|7
|0.0
|79.4
|38.7
|15.7
|5.00
|3.30
|14.7
|45.7
|36.8
|76.7
|8.7
|26.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Dixon
|5
|34
|20.0
|6.6
|2.0
|1.00
|1.00
|1.6
|53.4
|43.5
|80.0
|3
|3.6
|C. Daniels
|5
|35.8
|17.6
|5.4
|3.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.8
|43.1
|40.7
|81.8
|0.2
|5.2
|B. Slater
|5
|34.4
|13.2
|6.0
|2.4
|1.40
|0.20
|2.2
|42.5
|25.0
|96.6
|1.4
|4.6
|J. Longino
|5
|28.4
|8.4
|2.4
|1.2
|0.20
|0.00
|1.2
|46.9
|29.4
|70.0
|0.2
|2.2
|C. Arcidiacono
|5
|31.2
|3.8
|3.6
|2.2
|0.20
|0.00
|1.0
|26.3
|26.7
|71.4
|0
|3.6
|B. Hausen
|4
|6.8
|3.3
|0.3
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|71.4
|60.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Armstrong
|5
|13
|3.0
|0.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.8
|35.3
|30.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|A. Brizzi
|5
|13.6
|2.4
|2.4
|0.4
|1.20
|0.00
|1.4
|50.0
|20.0
|50.0
|0
|2.4
|N. Njoku
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|T. Patterson
|5
|8.4
|0.0
|0.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|Total
|5
|0.0
|71.0
|32.4
|12.4
|5.40
|1.20
|10.4
|45.3
|34.5
|83.3
|6.2
|24.2
-
JMAD
CCGA0
0
11:00am
-
SIEN
MISS0
0133 O/U
-12
11:00am ESP2
-
MRBD
LON0
0
12:00pm
-
SOU
L-MD0
0137.5 O/U
+4
12:00pm
-
UVM
BALL0
0135 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm
-
JAST
11IND0
0143.5 O/U
-26
12:30pm BTN
-
CSUB
ALCN0
0123.5 O/U
+2
1:00pm
-
TA&M
DEP0
0141.5 O/U
+4
1:00pm FS1
-
WISC
USC0
0125 O/U
PK
1:00pm ESP2
-
FSU
STAN0
0141 O/U
-6
1:30pm ESPW
-
SDST
VALP0
0149.5 O/U
+9
1:30pm
-
COLG
DEL0
0148.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
COR
MONM0
0151 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
EIU
OHIO0
0132 O/U
-17
2:00pm
-
LCHI
HARV0
0131 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
SF
DAV0
0145.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
SFA
QUIN0
0150.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
STFR
USF0
0126 O/U
-12
2:00pm ESP+
-
TUSC
FUR0
0
2:00pm
-
UTU
UND0
0146.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
ULM
NEOM0
0143 O/U
+1.5
2:30pm
-
MOSU
UNCW0
0131.5 O/U
+5
2:30pm
-
BELLAR
LMU0
0134.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm
-
DU
UNO0
0152 O/U
+5.5
3:00pm
-
LT
SAM0
0148.5 O/U
-6
3:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
NOVA0
0141.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm ESP2
-
DAY
BYU0
0130 O/U
+2.5
3:30pm ESPU
-
8DUKE
XAV0
0147 O/U
+4.5
3:30pm ESPN
-
COPP
23MD0
0145.5 O/U
-24
4:00pm
-
DET
WSU0
0139.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm PACN
-
FAIR
TOWS0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
ND
STBN0
0136.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
TXCC
UTEP0
0136 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
SCUP
SC0
0141 O/U
-12
4:00pm ESP+
-
HART
PENN0
0143.5 O/U
-19.5
4:30pm
-
MTST
UNCG0
0127 O/U
-1
4:30pm
-
NEB
MEM0
0138.5 O/U
-10
5:30pm ESPW
-
NTEX
SJSU0
0117.5 O/U
+9
5:30pm
-
STON
EWU0
0139.5 O/U
-7
5:30pm
-
1UNC
ISU0
0140.5 O/U
+5.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
DART
UIW0
0139 O/U
+7.5
6:00pm
-
IUPU
CIT0
0131.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
ORST
FLA0
0139 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESPU
-
UMES
5UVA0
0123.5 O/U
-28.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
USA
EVAN0
0130 O/U
+9
6:30pm
-
25IOWA
CLEM0
0148 O/U
+8
7:00pm CBSSN
-
JVST
NMEX0
0149 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
LAF
PSU0
0128 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
MTSU
HOFS0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
UTSO
AAMU0
0
7:00pm
-
UCI
NICH0
0143 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
W&M
PITT0
0135 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
3KAN
22TENN0
0133.5 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm ESPN
-
CHSO
VT0
0143 O/U
-25
8:00pm ACCN
-
OAK
LBSU0
0155.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
OKLA
HALL0
0128 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
PVAM
ARST0
0137.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
TLSA
OKST0
0142 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
UTSA0
0140 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm
-
SAC
HAW0
0124 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
IDHO
UOP0
0146.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
LIND
16ILL0
0148.5 O/U
-32
9:00pm
-
MER
RMU0
0139.5 O/U
+7
9:00pm
-
WVU
PRST0
0148 O/U
+15
9:00pm ESPW
-
CAL
TCU0
0127.5 O/U
-13
9:30pm CBSSN
-
NDST
NCO0
0156 O/U
+1
9:30pm
-
20CONN
18ALA0
0148.5 O/U
-1
9:30pm ESPN
-
USD
NMST0
0145 O/U
+2
9:30pm
-
NCST
BUT0
0146 O/U
+1
10:00pm ESP2
-
SUU
TXST0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm
-
24PUR
6GONZ0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
11:30pm ESPN
-
WASH
SMC68
64
Final/OT ESP2
-
PRST
6GONZ78
102
Final ESPN