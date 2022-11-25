No. 6 Gonzaga braces for Zach Edey, No. 24 Purdue
Efton Reid III played just three minutes for No. 6 Gonzaga in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.
The 7-foot transfer from LSU figures to see more playing time against No. 24 Purdue in Friday night's semifinals in Portland, Ore.
That's because the Boilermakers (4-0) feature 7-4 center Zach Edey, who had 24 points and 12 rebounds in an 80-68 victory against West Virginia.
Remarkably, Purdue coach Matt Painter wasn't impressed.
"I thought he had an average game," Painter said of Edey, who committed six turnovers. "He's a really good player. One of the best players in the country. When you get 24 and 12 and you had an 'average' game, that's pretty cool. He's a weapon."
Mason Gillis added 14 points for the Boilermakers, who shot a season-high 51.1 percent from the field, and Brandon Newman came off the bench to score eight points.
The Zags (4-1) defeated Portland State 102-78 in the opening round as Malachi Smith scored a season-high 23 points to lead a balanced attack.
Smith, the Southern Conference's player of the year at Chattanooga before transferring to Gonzaga in the offseason, was 5-for-5 from 3-point range. He scored in double figures for the first time since getting 15 in the season opener against North Florida.
"I'm just trying to be ready whenever my number is called and what I'm asked to do," Smith said.
Preseason All-American Drew Timme scored 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field and grabbed six rebounds for the Zags. Rasir Bolton added 14 points and a career-high eight assists, Hunter Sallis scored 12 and Julian Strawther and Anton Watson tallied 10 apiece.
"That's what makes this team special, we've got multiple players that can do multiple things," Smith said.
With Chet Holmgren having departed Gonzaga after one season to turn pro -- he was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder -- the Zags were left without a shot-blocker in the post.
Enter Reid, the only LSU player to start all 34 games last season. A former five-star recruit from IMG Academy in Florida, he averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds as a freshman for the Tigers in 19.6 minutes per game.
Reid had eight points and as many rebounds in 12 minutes in the season opener against North Florida. He has logged just 23 minutes in the past four games, however.
While the 6-10 Timme and 6-8 Anton Watson took turns defending Kentucky's 6-9 Oscar Tshiebwe, the NCAA's reigning player of the year, in an 88-72 Gonzaga victory last Sunday, Edey literally presents an even larger problem.
Gonzaga coach Mark Few, whose team played the final game on Thanksgiving night, said his team noted some of the earlier results in the 16-team invitational tournament, as Portland pushed No. 1 North Carolina and No. 8 Duke nearly lost to Oregon State.
"There's good teams out here if you're not quite ready to go or at your best, you can get knocked off," Few said. "I think that actually helped us firm up our approach."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Edey
|4
|29
|21.5
|13.3
|0.8
|0.50
|2.80
|2.5
|63.3
|0.0
|77.4
|5.5
|7.8
|B. Smith
|4
|27.8
|10.3
|3.8
|2.5
|2.00
|0.00
|2.8
|45.5
|50.0
|93.8
|0.8
|3
|F. Loyer
|4
|24
|9.0
|1.5
|1.8
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|33.3
|32.0
|57.1
|0
|1.5
|B. Newman
|4
|18.5
|9.0
|4.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.80
|1.5
|43.8
|33.3
|66.7
|0.3
|4.3
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|3
|16.7
|6.7
|1.0
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|44.4
|66.7
|0
|1
|M. Gillis
|4
|20.5
|5.3
|3.5
|2.0
|1.50
|0.30
|0.5
|42.9
|33.3
|85.7
|1
|2.5
|T. Kaufman-Renn
|4
|13.8
|4.8
|3.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.50
|0.5
|42.1
|20.0
|50.0
|1.3
|2
|C. Furst
|4
|16
|4.5
|4.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.80
|0.3
|50.0
|16.7
|60.0
|1.5
|2.8
|E. Morton
|4
|22
|4.5
|1.3
|5.3
|0.50
|0.30
|1.5
|31.3
|20.0
|100.0
|0.3
|1
|C. Barrett
|1
|2
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|B. Waddell
|4
|14.3
|1.3
|1.3
|0.8
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|16.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|1.3
|S. King
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Martin
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|4
|0.0
|75.5
|44.3
|14.5
|6.30
|5.30
|12.3
|45.7
|32.0
|78.8
|12.0
|29.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Timme
|5
|31.4
|20.4
|7.4
|2.2
|1.00
|1.00
|3.0
|65.6
|0.0
|56.3
|2
|5.4
|J. Strawther
|5
|31.4
|14.4
|8.0
|1.2
|1.60
|0.80
|3.4
|45.8
|47.6
|85.7
|0.6
|7.4
|R. Bolton
|5
|27.6
|13.4
|1.4
|2.6
|0.20
|0.20
|1.0
|50.0
|47.8
|100.0
|0.4
|1
|M. Smith
|5
|24
|10.4
|3.6
|1.2
|1.40
|0.00
|1.2
|61.8
|63.6
|75.0
|1
|2.6
|A. Watson
|5
|28
|8.2
|4.6
|2.2
|1.60
|0.80
|2.2
|65.4
|33.3
|55.6
|1
|3.6
|N. Hickman
|5
|24.6
|7.4
|2.2
|2.8
|0.40
|0.40
|2.0
|38.2
|31.3
|100.0
|0.6
|1.6
|H. Sallis
|5
|19.2
|6.2
|3.8
|1.8
|0.80
|0.00
|0.8
|47.8
|28.6
|87.5
|1.2
|2.6
|C. Brooks
|1
|3
|4.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|E. Reid III
|5
|6.8
|3.2
|2.4
|0.2
|0.60
|0.00
|2.0
|77.8
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|1.4
|B. Gregg
|4
|4.5
|1.5
|1.8
|0.3
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|1.5
|D. Harris
|3
|4.3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|86.4
|43.0
|14.4
|8.00
|3.20
|16.2
|55.0
|40.2
|75.0
|9.6
|29.4
-
JMAD
CCGA0
0
11:00am
-
SIEN
MISS0
0133 O/U
-12
11:00am ESP2
-
MRBD
LON0
0
12:00pm
-
SOU
L-MD0
0137.5 O/U
+4
12:00pm
-
UVM
BALL0
0135 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm
-
JAST
11IND0
0143.5 O/U
-26
12:30pm BTN
-
CSUB
ALCN0
0123.5 O/U
+2
1:00pm
-
TA&M
DEP0
0141.5 O/U
+4
1:00pm FS1
-
WISC
USC0
0125 O/U
PK
1:00pm ESP2
-
FSU
STAN0
0141 O/U
-6
1:30pm ESPW
-
SDST
VALP0
0149.5 O/U
+9
1:30pm
-
COLG
DEL0
0148.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
COR
MONM0
0151 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
EIU
OHIO0
0132 O/U
-17
2:00pm
-
LCHI
HARV0
0131 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
SF
DAV0
0145.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
SFA
QUIN0
0150.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
STFR
USF0
0126 O/U
-12
2:00pm ESP+
-
TUSC
FUR0
0
2:00pm
-
UTU
UND0
0146.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
ULM
NEOM0
0143 O/U
+1.5
2:30pm
-
MOSU
UNCW0
0131.5 O/U
+5
2:30pm
-
BELLAR
LMU0
0134.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm
-
DU
UNO0
0152 O/U
+5.5
3:00pm
-
LT
SAM0
0148.5 O/U
-6
3:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
NOVA0
0141.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm ESP2
-
DAY
BYU0
0130 O/U
+2.5
3:30pm ESPU
-
8DUKE
XAV0
0147 O/U
+4.5
3:30pm ESPN
-
COPP
23MD0
0145.5 O/U
-24
4:00pm
-
DET
WSU0
0139.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm PACN
-
FAIR
TOWS0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
ND
STBN0
0136.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
TXCC
UTEP0
0136 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
SCUP
SC0
0141 O/U
-12
4:00pm ESP+
-
HART
PENN0
0143.5 O/U
-19.5
4:30pm
-
MTST
UNCG0
0127 O/U
-1
4:30pm
-
NEB
MEM0
0138.5 O/U
-10
5:30pm ESPW
-
NTEX
SJSU0
0117.5 O/U
+9
5:30pm
-
STON
EWU0
0139.5 O/U
-7
5:30pm
-
1UNC
ISU0
0140.5 O/U
+5.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
DART
UIW0
0139 O/U
+7.5
6:00pm
-
IUPU
CIT0
0131.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
ORST
FLA0
0139 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESPU
-
UMES
5UVA0
0123.5 O/U
-28.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
USA
EVAN0
0130 O/U
+9
6:30pm
-
25IOWA
CLEM0
0148 O/U
+8
7:00pm CBSSN
-
JVST
NMEX0
0149 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
LAF
PSU0
0128 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
MTSU
HOFS0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
UTSO
AAMU0
0
7:00pm
-
UCI
NICH0
0143 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
W&M
PITT0
0135 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
3KAN
22TENN0
0133.5 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm ESPN
-
CHSO
VT0
0143 O/U
-25
8:00pm ACCN
-
OAK
LBSU0
0155.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
OKLA
HALL0
0128 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
PVAM
ARST0
0137.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
TLSA
OKST0
0142 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
UTSA0
0140 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm
-
SAC
HAW0
0124 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
IDHO
UOP0
0146.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
LIND
16ILL0
0148.5 O/U
-32
9:00pm
-
MER
RMU0
0139.5 O/U
+7
9:00pm
-
WVU
PRST0
0148 O/U
+15
9:00pm ESPW
-
CAL
TCU0
0127.5 O/U
-13
9:30pm CBSSN
-
NDST
NCO0
0156 O/U
+1
9:30pm
-
20CONN
18ALA0
0148.5 O/U
-1
9:30pm ESPN
-
USD
NMST0
0145 O/U
+2
9:30pm
-
NCST
BUT0
0146 O/U
+1
10:00pm ESP2
-
SUU
TXST0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm
-
24PUR
6GONZ0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
11:30pm ESPN
-
WASH
SMC68
64
Final/OT ESP2
-
PRST
6GONZ78
102
Final ESPN