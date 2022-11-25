OK State gets back to work against up-and-down Tulsa
Following a two-game getaway to the Bahamas and nearly a week to recover, Oklahoma State gets back to action Friday night when it hosts Tulsa in Stillwater.
The Cowboys (3-2) split its games in the Baha Mar Hoops tournament, losing to UCF last Friday before defeating DePaul two days later.
After returning home, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said his team needs to build on strong starts.
"We haven't finished well, so that's something we have to get better at, but we've started off every game pretty strong," Boynton said Tuesday. "Now, it's about sustaining that, and then, ultimately, how to finish."
Much of that could fall on the shoulders of Avery Anderson III (13.4 points) and Kalib Boone (10.6), who lead Oklahoma State's attack.
The 6-foot-9 Boone joins 7-foot-1 Moussa Cisse, who's averaging 9.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.6 blocks, in forming a low-post presence with which opponents need to contest.
"We know that we still have one of the best post offensive players in the country, and when Kalib Boone plays well, we have a lot of success," Boynton said. "(And) if our team was 5-0 right now, I think (Moussa would) be getting more national conversation about the way he's been playing."
Tulsa (2-3), under first-year coach Eric Konkol, is coming off a 1-2 showing and fourth-place finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina. After Beating Loyola Chicago 85-66 in the first round, the Golden Hurricane lost to Charlotte and then Murray State on Sunday to close out the event.
Sam Griffin (18.0 points) leads four Tulsa players averaging double-figure scoring. He hit 10 of 25 (40 percent) his 3-point shots in the three games at Myrtle Beach.
Bryant Selebangue, who had a double-double against Murray State (14 points, 11 rebounds), is averaging 11.0 points and 9.0 rebounds. He has helped the Golden Hurricane cope with the absence of Nikita Konstantynovskyi (foot).
Tim Dalger (12.0) and Brandon Betson (11.4) are the other Tulsa players averaging double-figure scoring.
Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 72-37.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|73.0 PPG
|33.6 RPG
|13.2 APG
|
|73.2 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|14.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Griffin
|5
|29
|18.0
|3.0
|2.2
|1.20
|0.00
|1.2
|41.3
|40.0
|85.7
|0.2
|2.8
|T. Dalger
|4
|24
|12.0
|5.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|2.0
|50.0
|53.3
|80.0
|1.3
|4.3
|B. Betson
|5
|25.8
|11.4
|1.6
|2.2
|1.00
|0.00
|0.8
|45.2
|38.1
|78.6
|0
|1.6
|B. Selebangue
|5
|31
|11.0
|9.0
|0.8
|0.80
|0.60
|1.8
|57.9
|0.0
|61.1
|3.2
|5.8
|A. Pritchard
|5
|30.6
|8.6
|3.0
|4.0
|1.40
|0.20
|3.4
|42.5
|25.0
|75.0
|0.2
|2.8
|K. Embery-Simpson
|5
|23.2
|6.6
|2.6
|2.8
|0.40
|0.00
|1.4
|37.9
|31.6
|83.3
|0.4
|2.2
|S. Gaston-Chapman
|5
|22.6
|5.0
|3.4
|0.2
|1.40
|0.40
|1.2
|25.0
|9.1
|83.3
|2
|1.4
|B. Knight
|5
|6.8
|2.4
|0.2
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|44.4
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|N. Konstantynovskyi
|1
|8
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|C. Chukwu
|5
|6.6
|0.0
|1.6
|0.0
|0.20
|0.80
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|1
|J. McWright
|2
|7.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Seals
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Urbancic
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|73.0
|33.6
|13.2
|7.20
|2.00
|12.0
|42.8
|35.7
|75.0
|8.6
|22.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Anderson III
|5
|31.4
|13.4
|4.0
|3.4
|2.40
|0.60
|3.0
|42.0
|15.4
|85.2
|0.2
|3.8
|J. Wright
|5
|31.6
|10.8
|3.6
|2.0
|0.60
|0.00
|1.4
|36.2
|29.2
|100.0
|0.4
|3.2
|K. Boone
|5
|23.8
|10.6
|6.2
|2.2
|0.60
|0.80
|2.2
|57.1
|0.0
|92.9
|3
|3.2
|B. Thompson
|5
|30.2
|9.2
|4.6
|1.8
|0.40
|0.20
|2.8
|35.2
|12.5
|46.2
|0.2
|4.4
|M. Cisse
|5
|26.2
|9.0
|11.0
|0.8
|0.80
|3.60
|2.2
|58.8
|0.0
|35.7
|4
|7
|C. Asberry
|5
|24.4
|8.6
|2.2
|2.0
|0.60
|0.20
|1.4
|40.6
|39.1
|100.0
|0.2
|2
|T. Smith
|5
|14.6
|6.2
|3.8
|0.4
|0.80
|0.40
|0.6
|61.9
|0.0
|62.5
|1.6
|2.2
|W. Newton
|1
|14
|6.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|40.0
|50.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|W. Church
|1
|1
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Harris Jr.
|5
|9.6
|3.0
|1.0
|1.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.8
|36.4
|40.0
|75.0
|0
|1
|Q. Williams
|5
|8.8
|0.6
|1.0
|0.6
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|16.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.8
|N. Brown
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Manzer
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Sager
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|73.2
|42.2
|14.6
|6.60
|5.80
|15.2
|44.1
|27.6
|73.3
|12.2
|27.8
-
JMAD
CCGA0
0
11:00am
-
SIEN
MISS0
0133 O/U
-12
11:00am ESP2
-
MRBD
LON0
0
12:00pm
-
SOU
L-MD0
0137.5 O/U
+4
12:00pm
-
UVM
BALL0
0135 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm
-
JAST
11IND0
0143.5 O/U
-26
12:30pm BTN
-
CSUB
ALCN0
0123.5 O/U
+2
1:00pm
-
TA&M
DEP0
0141.5 O/U
+4
1:00pm FS1
-
WISC
USC0
0125 O/U
PK
1:00pm ESP2
-
FSU
STAN0
0141 O/U
-6
1:30pm ESPW
-
SDST
VALP0
0149 O/U
+9
1:30pm
-
COLG
DEL0
0148.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
COR
MONM0
0151 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
EIU
OHIO0
0132 O/U
-17
2:00pm
-
LCHI
HARV0
0131 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
SF
DAV0
0147.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
SFA
QUIN0
0150.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
STFR
USF0
0126 O/U
-12
2:00pm ESP+
-
TUSC
FUR0
0
2:00pm
-
UTU
UND0
0146.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
ULM
NEOM0
0143 O/U
+1.5
2:30pm
-
MOSU
UNCW0
0131.5 O/U
+5
2:30pm
-
BELLAR
LMU0
0134.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm
-
DU
UNO0
0152 O/U
+5.5
3:00pm
-
LT
SAM0
0148.5 O/U
-6
3:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
NOVA0
0141.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm ESP2
-
DAY
BYU0
0130 O/U
+2.5
3:30pm ESPU
-
8DUKE
XAV0
0147 O/U
+4.5
3:30pm ESPN
-
COPP
23MD0
0145.5 O/U
-24
4:00pm
-
DET
WSU0
0139.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm PACN
-
FAIR
TOWS0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
ND
STBN0
0136.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
TXCC
UTEP0
0136 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
SCUP
SC0
0141 O/U
-12
4:00pm ESP+
-
HART
PENN0
0143.5 O/U
-19.5
4:30pm
-
MTST
UNCG0
0127 O/U
-1
4:30pm
-
NEB
MEM0
0138.5 O/U
-10
5:30pm ESPW
-
NTEX
SJSU0
0117.5 O/U
+9
5:30pm
-
STON
EWU0
0139.5 O/U
-7
5:30pm
-
1UNC
ISU0
0140.5 O/U
+5.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
DART
UIW0
0139 O/U
+7.5
6:00pm
-
IUPU
CIT0
0131.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
ORST
FLA0
0139 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESPU
-
UMES
5UVA0
0123.5 O/U
-28.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
USA
EVAN0
0130 O/U
+9
6:30pm
-
25IOWA
CLEM0
0149 O/U
+8
7:00pm CBSSN
-
JVST
NMEX0
0149 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
LAF
PSU0
0128 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
MTSU
HOFS0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
UTSO
AAMU0
0
7:00pm
-
UCI
NICH0
0142.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
W&M
PITT0
0135 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
3KAN
22TENN0
0133.5 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm ESPN
-
CHSO
VT0
0143 O/U
-25
8:00pm ACCN
-
OAK
LBSU0
0155.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
OKLA
HALL0
0128 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
PVAM
ARST0
0137.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
TLSA
OKST0
0142 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
UTSA0
0140 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm
-
SAC
HAW0
0124 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
IDHO
UOP0
0146.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
LIND
16ILL0
0148.5 O/U
-32
9:00pm
-
MER
RMU0
0139.5 O/U
+7
9:00pm
-
WVU
PRST0
0148 O/U
+15
9:00pm ESPW
-
CAL
TCU0
0127.5 O/U
-13
9:30pm CBSSN
-
NDST
NCO0
0156 O/U
+1
9:30pm
-
20CONN
18ALA0
0148.5 O/U
-1
9:30pm ESPN
-
USD
NMST0
0145 O/U
+2
9:30pm
-
NCST
BUT0
0146 O/U
+1
10:00pm ESP2
-
SUU
TXST0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm
-
24PUR
6GONZ0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
11:30pm ESPN
-
WASH
SMC68
64
Final/OT ESP2
-
PRST
6GONZ78
102
Final ESPN