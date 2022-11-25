Providence faces Columbia, eyes fifth straight home win
A win is a win, but there is plenty of work to be done.
After Providence took back-to-back losses for the first time since February 2021, that is how coach Ed Cooley felt after his team's 71-57 win over Merrimack on Wednesday.
The Friars (4-2) shoot for a fifth consecutive home win when they host Ivy League foe Columbia (2-5) for the first time since 2006 on Saturday afternoon.
"We didn't have a lot of energy out there (against Merrimack), which I was disappointed with," Cooley said. "A lot of turnovers. It wasn't what I thought. I'm really happy with the win, but we've got a long way to go to be the team that we want to become."
Four Friars scored between 12 and 17 points. Cooley was especially encouraged by the performances of Ed Croswell (team-high 17 points, seven rebounds) and Devin Carter (12 points, game-high 10 rebounds) in an overall "subpar" effort.
A South Carolina transfer, Carter logged his first double-double for the Friars, whose size and strength proved to be the ultimate difference against Merrimack.
"His defensive intangibles can change any game, regardless of the level," Cooley said.
Columbia looks to rebound from an 81-79 loss at Binghamton in which they led by six with 19 seconds left before a steal and near-buzzer-beating 3-pointer capped a Bearcats comeback.
Freshman Blair Thompson scored a career-high 22 with the help of five treys. He also pulled down a team-high seven boards.
"We have guys with experience now and that's great, and we can build off that, but we're also trying to implement our freshmen," Columbia coach Jim Engles said.
While returnees Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa (13.9 points per game) and Zine Eddine Bedri are double-figure scorers for the Lions, first-year players Thompson, Avery Brown and Zinou Bedri have all been the team's top scorer once this season.
Underclassmen have accounted for 74.2 percent of the Lions' scoring.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|71.0 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|77.2 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|13.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Rubio De La Rosa
|7
|30.3
|13.9
|5.7
|2.1
|1.40
|0.00
|2.1
|38.7
|33.3
|88.5
|1.6
|4.1
|Z. Eddine Bedri
|7
|24
|10.1
|4.6
|1.4
|1.00
|0.10
|2.0
|46.0
|27.3
|62.5
|1.6
|3
|A. Brown
|7
|26.9
|9.3
|1.7
|3.3
|0.90
|0.00
|2.4
|44.0
|33.3
|78.9
|0.9
|0.9
|B. Thompson
|7
|23.4
|7.4
|3.7
|0.7
|0.90
|0.10
|0.6
|37.0
|37.9
|53.8
|1.1
|2.6
|L. Murphy
|4
|23.3
|6.8
|1.5
|1.0
|0.80
|0.30
|2.0
|28.1
|16.7
|60.0
|0
|1.5
|K. Noland
|7
|18.6
|6.7
|2.6
|1.3
|0.70
|0.00
|2.0
|55.2
|41.7
|71.4
|1
|1.6
|C. Shockley-Okeke
|6
|17.3
|5.3
|2.5
|1.3
|0.30
|0.50
|1.3
|50.0
|46.2
|100.0
|0.5
|2
|J. Odunowo
|7
|18.7
|5.0
|3.4
|0.6
|0.40
|0.60
|0.7
|55.6
|0.0
|33.3
|0.9
|2.6
|A. Shannon
|2
|6.5
|5.0
|0.5
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|71.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|L. Yurasits
|3
|6
|4.3
|2.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|75.0
|100.0
|83.3
|1.7
|0.3
|Z. McLean
|4
|10
|2.8
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|37.5
|50.0
|66.7
|0.3
|0
|J. Tavroff
|6
|7.5
|2.7
|2.3
|0.5
|0.20
|0.70
|0.8
|70.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.7
|1.7
|J. Cooper
|6
|7.8
|2.3
|0.8
|0.7
|0.50
|0.00
|0.7
|23.5
|21.4
|75.0
|0.5
|0.3
|R. Stankard
|5
|9.2
|1.4
|1.6
|0.4
|0.60
|0.00
|0.8
|27.3
|14.3
|0.0
|0.8
|0.8
|Total
|7
|0.0
|71.0
|36.6
|13.0
|7.40
|2.00
|15.6
|43.1
|32.6
|67.1
|11.1
|22.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hopkins
|6
|34.2
|15.5
|8.5
|1.7
|0.50
|0.30
|2.2
|48.3
|36.4
|75.6
|2.2
|6.3
|J. Bynum
|6
|30.8
|11.2
|2.2
|5.0
|1.00
|0.50
|1.2
|38.3
|21.7
|80.0
|0.3
|1.8
|E. Croswell
|6
|23.3
|11.2
|7.7
|0.2
|1.30
|1.00
|1.0
|56.0
|0.0
|64.7
|4.8
|2.8
|N. Locke
|6
|27.3
|11.0
|3.0
|1.3
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|39.3
|34.2
|83.3
|0.3
|2.7
|D. Carter
|6
|31.3
|10.8
|5.2
|1.2
|1.80
|0.70
|2.7
|45.1
|25.0
|71.4
|1.5
|3.7
|C. Moore
|6
|17.5
|8.8
|4.2
|0.3
|0.70
|2.20
|0.5
|54.5
|60.0
|87.5
|0.8
|3.3
|A. Breed
|5
|15.2
|3.6
|1.0
|1.4
|0.40
|0.00
|1.2
|55.6
|50.0
|75.0
|0
|1
|C. Floyd Jr.
|4
|8
|2.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|50.0
|75.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Pierre
|6
|12
|2.3
|0.5
|2.2
|1.00
|0.20
|1.0
|42.9
|100.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|R. Castro
|6
|5.3
|1.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|40.0
|0.0
|62.5
|0.8
|0.7
|L. Fonts
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. O'Haire
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|6
|0.0
|77.2
|40.5
|13.3
|7.50
|5.20
|11.5
|46.1
|35.0
|75.5
|12.8
|24.3
-
MAN
ARMY11
19
1st 12:51
-
L-MD
ULM0
0134.5 O/U
+3.5
11:00am
-
MTSM
NAVY0
0128.5 O/U
-5
11:00am ESP+
-
BALL
MOSU0
0141 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm
-
CLST
WMU0
0135.5 O/U
-1
12:00pm
-
HOUC
MIZZ0
0157 O/U
-29.5
12:00pm SECN
-
NE
PRIN0
0136.5 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm
-
SDST
JMAD0
0156 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
UMBC
GTWN0
0152.5 O/U
-11.5
12:00pm
-
HAMP
WAKE0
0146.5 O/U
-20.5
12:30pm ACCN
-
UALR
M-OH0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm
-
EIU
ALST0
0132 O/U
+1
1:00pm
-
FAU
ALB0
0141 O/U
+14.5
1:00pm
-
OGLETH
GASO0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
Regent
VMI0
0
1:00pm
-
Rhodes
UAB0
0
1:00pm
-
WILCAR
SELA0
0
1:00pm
-
SOU
NEOM0
0139.5 O/U
+7
1:30pm
-
BING
LAS0
0136 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm
-
CSUF
UTU0
0141 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
GREEN
NCAT0
0
2:00pm
-
HART
DEL0
0143 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm
-
HOFS
UNCG0
0140 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
MRST
BUCK0
0135 O/U
-8
2:00pm
-
NH
GW0
0140 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
NIAG
SJU0
0137.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm FS2
-
NIU
UNI0
0137.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
QUEEN
GMU0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
SDAK
CCAR0
0142.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
SEMO
BU0
0143.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
WCU
UNCA0
0148.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
KENT
2HOU0
0133 O/U
-19.5
2:30pm ESP+
-
USA
TOWS0
0131.5 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm
-
SJSU
OAK0
0142.5 O/U
+1
2:30pm
-
CCSU
RUTG0
0130.5 O/U
-25
3:00pm
-
YSU
WIU0
0152.5 O/U
+5.5
3:00pm
-
GWEB
NCCU0
0137 O/U
+2.5
3:30pm
-
HOW
PEAY0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm
-
COOK
IDST0
0132 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
BRY
SYR0
0162 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
CAL0
0124.5 O/U
+10.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
CLMB
PROV0
0145 O/U
-23
4:00pm FS2
-
KENN
VCU0
0133 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
MERMAK
BRAD0
0126 O/U
-13
4:00pm
-
MVSU
COLST0
0133 O/U
-26
4:00pm
-
NALAB
GT0
0141 O/U
-15
4:00pm ESP+
-
PRES
CHAR0
0123 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
SCST
WKY0
0145.5 O/U
-24.5
4:00pm
-
SNIND
BGSU0
0156 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
UTSO
LT0
0
4:00pm
-
UTRGV
4TEX0
0146 O/U
-33.5
4:00pm LHN
-
TRLST
WICH0
0125.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
UTVA
BSU0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
COLG
PENN0
0149 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
SFA
MTSU0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
DSU
LIB0
0133 O/U
-23.5
5:00pm
-
EVAN
RMU0
0135 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
UCD
MIL0
0146.5 O/U
+4
5:00pm
-
UVM
UNCW0
0128 O/U
+3
5:30pm
-
UL
DRKE0
0145 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
CARK0
0152 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm
-
AMER
SFU0
0137.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
ECU
ODU0
0139.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
UIC
GB0
0135.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
25IOWA
TCU0
0148 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
MTST
QUIN0
0143 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
MORE
MRSH0
0147 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP+
-
MURR
CHAT0
0146 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
NDST
NMEX0
0153 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
NICH
USD0
0153.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
FAIR
MER0
0134.5 O/U
-4
7:30pm
-
BENUM
GRCN0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
CMU
CABP0
0137.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
NTEX
LBSU0
0129 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
SIUE
UMKC0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
UTAH0
0137 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm PACN
-
CHST
MARQ0
0147.5 O/U
-27.5
8:30pm FS2
-
JVST
NCO0
0147 O/U
-2
9:30pm
-
SAC
SUU0
0141 O/U
-5
9:30pm
-
UCI
NMST0
0135.5 O/U
+3
9:30pm
-
LFEPAC
UNLV0
0
10:30pm
-
ORE
12MSU70
74
Final ESP2
-
CARV
TNST0
0