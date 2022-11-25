No. 2 Houston cruises into clash with 5-1 Kent State
No. 2 Houston holds its highest ranking in nearly four decades thanks to a dominant November to date. The Cougars aim to keep cruising when they host Kent State on Saturday.
While the Cougars (5-0) have yet to face a ranked team, they've won every game by double figures, including a 66-56 victory at Oregon on Sunday.
Houston held the Ducks to 38.8 percent shooting from the field, including an abysmal 3 of 22 from 3-point range, and scored a whopping 30 points off Oregon's 16 turnovers.
"Our defense was outstanding," Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson said. "Any time you go on the road and hold a team to 38 percent shooting in their gym, that's pretty good."
Houston has been just as impressive defensively while winning its five games by an average of 31.2 points.
The Cougars are first nationally in opponent field-goal percentage (30.4 percent), second in scoring defense (48.0 ppg) and third in opponent 3-point percentage (19.8 percent).
"It is still early and there is not one part of the game we are not going to get better at," Sampson said after beating the Ducks. "It was our fifth game, not our 25th."
The Cougars have been rewarded with their highest ranking since Feb. 27, 1984, when Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler and the rest of Phi Slama Jama were also ranked No. 2 during their run to the national title game.
Houston is led by preseason All-American Marcus Sasser, who averages a team-high 16.6 points and 3.0 assists per game, while Tramon Mark averages 10.6 points and 4.0 rebounds. J'Wan Roberts chips in 9.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
The team's top freshmen -- five-star forward Jarace Walker and four-star guard Terrance Arceneaux -- have also contributed significantly. Walker averages 12.4 points and a team-high 7.0 rebounds, while Arceneaux contributes 9.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
Arceneaux had 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including three 3-pointers, to go along with five rebounds and three steals against the Ducks. Walker added 10 points and made both of his 3-point attempts, in addition to posting six rebounds and three assists.
"It was very exciting," Arceneaux said. "I am glad to be able to do it with these guys. It is a great experience for me learning from the older guys. I hope we can continue this streak we have going on and get better as a team."
Kent State (5-1) is coming off its first loss of the season when Jaylon Scott hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to lift Charleston to a 74-72 win over the visiting Golden Flashes on Wednesday.
Sincere Carry had 25 points and five assists, while Malique Jacobs added 15 points, four assists, four steals and two blocks and Miryne Thomas added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals for Kent State.
The Golden Flashes have four players who average in double figures in scoring, led by Carry's 19.8 points and Jacobs' 13.2. Thomas chips in 12.0 and 5.8 rebounds per game, while Giovanni Santiago averages 10.8 points per game.
Kent State's game against Houston will be its first against a Power 5 team this season.
"We will have to compete on the glass to have a chance in this game," Kent State coach Rob Senderoff said. "We are going to have to play physically without fouling, that is another area that we are going to have to learn from this game to have a chance there."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|81.0 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|14.3 APG
|
|79.2 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|13.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Carry
|6
|35.5
|19.8
|3.8
|5.8
|2.20
|0.20
|3.2
|43.3
|38.2
|80.0
|0.3
|3.5
|M. Jacobs
|5
|27.4
|13.2
|2.6
|3.0
|4.20
|0.40
|3.0
|37.1
|35.7
|75.0
|0.4
|2.2
|M. Thomas
|6
|23.8
|12.0
|5.8
|0.8
|1.70
|0.70
|1.2
|44.4
|38.2
|64.7
|1.7
|4.2
|G. Santiago
|6
|30.2
|10.8
|2.2
|1.7
|1.80
|0.20
|0.5
|44.9
|43.3
|100.0
|0
|2.2
|V. Davis
|6
|19.3
|6.7
|3.3
|0.5
|0.70
|0.00
|1.2
|40.5
|38.5
|100.0
|1.3
|2
|J. Sullinger
|6
|18.8
|6.7
|1.0
|1.2
|0.20
|0.00
|1.3
|46.9
|43.8
|75.0
|0
|1
|C. Hornbeak
|5
|18
|6.4
|6.8
|0.6
|0.60
|1.20
|1.4
|75.0
|0.0
|66.7
|2.6
|4.2
|D. Gillespie
|6
|8
|4.5
|2.5
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|92.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|1.8
|C. Payton
|5
|12.8
|2.8
|3.2
|0.2
|0.20
|0.40
|0.2
|83.3
|0.0
|44.4
|0.6
|2.6
|J. Rollins
|6
|12.5
|1.5
|2.8
|1.2
|0.70
|0.20
|0.8
|33.3
|0.0
|75.0
|1
|1.8
|A. Odusipe
|4
|5
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|0.5
|Total
|6
|0.0
|81.0
|38.0
|14.3
|11.70
|2.80
|13.0
|46.2
|38.6
|73.8
|9.7
|25.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Sasser
|5
|29
|16.6
|3.4
|3.0
|2.40
|0.40
|1.6
|41.5
|28.6
|82.6
|0.4
|3
|J. Walker
|5
|25
|12.4
|7.0
|1.6
|1.00
|0.60
|1.0
|50.0
|41.7
|71.4
|2.6
|4.4
|T. Mark
|5
|25.8
|10.6
|4.0
|0.6
|0.60
|0.20
|2.0
|47.5
|36.4
|100.0
|1.2
|2.8
|J. Roberts
|5
|23.6
|9.4
|5.8
|1.0
|0.80
|1.00
|1.2
|75.0
|0.0
|83.3
|2.4
|3.4
|T. Arceneaux
|5
|16.6
|9.0
|4.4
|0.2
|1.40
|0.20
|0.2
|48.5
|38.1
|50.0
|1.8
|2.6
|J. Shead
|5
|31
|7.2
|2.4
|6.0
|2.20
|0.00
|1.2
|36.8
|23.5
|66.7
|0.4
|2
|E. Sharp
|4
|7.3
|4.3
|1.3
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|54.5
|42.9
|100.0
|0.5
|0.8
|R. Walker Jr.
|5
|15.4
|4.2
|3.0
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|46.7
|40.0
|60.0
|1
|2
|J. Francis
|5
|12
|4.0
|3.8
|0.0
|0.40
|2.00
|0.0
|52.9
|0.0
|33.3
|1.4
|2.4
|R. Chaney
|5
|12.2
|2.0
|2.2
|0.2
|0.80
|0.40
|0.4
|45.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.8
|1.4
|R. Elvin
|3
|3.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|D. Bowser
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|79.2
|42.2
|13.6
|10.20
|4.80
|9.2
|48.2
|33.6
|71.6
|13.2
|26.4
-
MAN
ARMY11
19
1st 12:51
-
L-MD
ULM0
0134.5 O/U
+3.5
11:00am
-
MTSM
NAVY0
0128.5 O/U
-5
11:00am ESP+
-
BALL
MOSU0
0141 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm
-
CLST
WMU0
0135.5 O/U
-1
12:00pm
-
HOUC
MIZZ0
0157 O/U
-29.5
12:00pm SECN
-
NE
PRIN0
0136.5 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm
-
SDST
JMAD0
0156 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
UMBC
GTWN0
0152.5 O/U
-11.5
12:00pm
-
HAMP
WAKE0
0146.5 O/U
-20.5
12:30pm ACCN
-
UALR
M-OH0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm
-
EIU
ALST0
0132 O/U
+1
1:00pm
-
FAU
ALB0
0141 O/U
+14.5
1:00pm
-
OGLETH
GASO0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
Regent
VMI0
0
1:00pm
-
Rhodes
UAB0
0
1:00pm
-
WILCAR
SELA0
0
1:00pm
-
SOU
NEOM0
0139.5 O/U
+7
1:30pm
-
BING
LAS0
0136 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm
-
CSUF
UTU0
0141 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
GREEN
NCAT0
0
2:00pm
-
HART
DEL0
0143 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm
-
HOFS
UNCG0
0140 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
MRST
BUCK0
0135 O/U
-8
2:00pm
-
NH
GW0
0140 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
NIAG
SJU0
0137.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm FS2
-
NIU
UNI0
0137.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
QUEEN
GMU0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
SDAK
CCAR0
0142.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
SEMO
BU0
0143.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
WCU
UNCA0
0148.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
KENT
2HOU0
0133 O/U
-19.5
2:30pm ESP+
-
USA
TOWS0
0131.5 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm
-
SJSU
OAK0
0142.5 O/U
+1
2:30pm
-
CCSU
RUTG0
0130.5 O/U
-25
3:00pm
-
YSU
WIU0
0152.5 O/U
+5.5
3:00pm
-
GWEB
NCCU0
0137 O/U
+2.5
3:30pm
-
HOW
PEAY0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm
-
COOK
IDST0
0132 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
BRY
SYR0
0162 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
CAL0
0124.5 O/U
+10.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
CLMB
PROV0
0145 O/U
-23
4:00pm FS2
-
KENN
VCU0
0133 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
MERMAK
BRAD0
0126 O/U
-13
4:00pm
-
MVSU
COLST0
0133 O/U
-26
4:00pm
-
NALAB
GT0
0141 O/U
-15
4:00pm ESP+
-
PRES
CHAR0
0123 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
SCST
WKY0
0145.5 O/U
-24.5
4:00pm
-
SNIND
BGSU0
0156 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
UTSO
LT0
0
4:00pm
-
UTRGV
4TEX0
0146 O/U
-33.5
4:00pm LHN
-
TRLST
WICH0
0125.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
UTVA
BSU0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
COLG
PENN0
0149 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
SFA
MTSU0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
DSU
LIB0
0133 O/U
-23.5
5:00pm
-
EVAN
RMU0
0135 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
UCD
MIL0
0146.5 O/U
+4
5:00pm
-
UVM
UNCW0
0128 O/U
+3
5:30pm
-
UL
DRKE0
0145 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
CARK0
0152 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm
-
AMER
SFU0
0137.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
ECU
ODU0
0139.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
UIC
GB0
0135.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
25IOWA
TCU0
0148 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
MTST
QUIN0
0143 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
MORE
MRSH0
0147 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP+
-
MURR
CHAT0
0146 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
NDST
NMEX0
0153 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
NICH
USD0
0153.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
FAIR
MER0
0134.5 O/U
-4
7:30pm
-
BENUM
GRCN0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
CMU
CABP0
0137.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
NTEX
LBSU0
0129 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
SIUE
UMKC0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
UTAH0
0137 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm PACN
-
CHST
MARQ0
0147.5 O/U
-27.5
8:30pm FS2
-
JVST
NCO0
0147 O/U
-2
9:30pm
-
SAC
SUU0
0141 O/U
-5
9:30pm
-
UCI
NMST0
0135.5 O/U
+3
9:30pm
-
LFEPAC
UNLV0
0
10:30pm
-
ORE
12MSU70
74
Final ESP2
-
CARV
TNST0
0